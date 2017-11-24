India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(closing)-Nov 24

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.50/03.75 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 02.11% 01.88% 02.82% (Nov 23) 1000 N/A N/A 01.50/03.00 N/A N/A 02.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.75/01.75 22.00/24.00 43.75/45.75 65.50/67.50 1100 01.00/02.00 22.25/24.25 44.25/46.25 65.75/67.75 1200 01.00/02.00 22.25/24.25 44.00/46.00 65.50/67.50 1300 00.75/01.75 21.75/23.75 43.50/45.50 65.25/67.25 1400 01.00/02.00 22.25/24.25 43.75/45.75 65.25/67.25 1500 01.00/02.00 21.75/23.75 43.50/45.50 65.25/67.25 1600 00.75/01.75 22.25/24.25 43.75/45.75 65.25/67.25 1715 01.00/02.00 21.75/23.75 43.50/45.50 65.25/67.25 (Closing Nov 23) 1715 01.50/02.50 22.50/24.50 44.50/46.50 66.25/68.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 88.50/90.50 117.00/119.00 143.75/145.75 166.00/168.00 1100 88.75/90.75 117.25/119.25 144.00/146.00 166.25/168.25 1200 88.50/90.50 117.00/119.00 143.50/145.50 165.75/167.75 1300 88.00/90.00 116.50/118.50 143.00/145.00 165.25/167.25 1400 88.00/90.00 116.50/118.50 143.00/145.00 165.25/167.25 1500 88.00/90.00 116.50/118.50 143.00/145.00 165.25/167.25 1600 87.75/89.75 116.25/118.25 142.50/144.50 164.50/166.50 1715 88.00/90.00 116.50/118.50 143.00/145.00 165.25/167.25 (Closing Nov 23) 1715 89.00/91.00 117.50/119.50 144.00/146.00 166.00/168.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 190.00/192.00 213.00/215.00 233.50/235.50 257.50/259.50 1100 190.25/192.25 213.25/215.25 234.00/236.00 258.00/260.00 1200 189.75/191.75 212.75/214.75 233.50/235.50 257.50/259.50 1300 189.00/191.00 212.00/214.00 233.00/235.00 257.00/259.00 1400 189.00/191.00 211.75/213.75 232.50/234.50 256.50/258.50 1500 188.75/190.75 211.50/213.50 232.50/234.50 256.50/258.50 1600 188.50/190.50 211.50/213.50 232.00/234.00 256.00/258.00 1715 188.75/190.75 211.50/213.50 232.25/234.25 256.00/258.00 (Closing Nov 23) 1715 189.75/191.75 212.50/214.50 233.25/235.25 257.00/259.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.18% 3.95% 4.08% 4.21% 4.44% 4.44% 1100 4.23% 3.99% 4.09% 4.22% 4.44% 4.44% 1200 4.23% 3.97% 4.08% 4.20% 4.44% 4.43% 1300 4.14% 3.93% 4.06% 4.19% 4.42% 4.42% 1400 4.23% 3.96% 4.07% 4.19% 4.42% 4.42% 1500 4.14% 3.93% 4.06% 4.18% 4.42% 4.41% 1600 4.23% 3.95% 4.06% 4.17% 4.41% 4.40% 1715 4.14% 3.93% 4.06% 4.18% 4.42% 4.42% (Closing Nov 23) 1715 4.15% 3.96% 4.08% 4.20% 4.44% 4.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.42% 4.40% 4.37% 4.35% 4.33% 4.30% 1100 4.43% 4.40% 4.38% 4.36% 4.33% 4.31% 1200 4.41% 4.39% 4.37% 4.35% 4.33% 4.30% 1300 4.41% 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% 4.32% 4.30% 1400 4.41% 4.38% 4.35% 4.34% 4.32% 4.29% 1500 4.40% 4.37% 4.34% 4.33% 4.31% 4.29% 1600 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% 4.32% 4.30% 4.28% 1715 4.40% 4.37% 4.35% 4.33% 4.30% 4.28% (Closing Nov 23) 1715 4.41% 4.39% 4.36% 4.34% 4.32% 4.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.6975/64.7075 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com