India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(closing)-Oct 18

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.25 03.50/05.00 00.50/01.25 03.74% 03.93% 02.81% (Oct 17) 1000 03.75/06.25 00.50/01.25 03.25/05.00 03.51% 02.81% 03.66% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.00/06.50 28.25/30.25 49.75/51.75 73.50/75.50 1100 05.00/06.50 28.00/30.00 49.50/51.50 73.25/75.25 1200 05.00/06.50 28.00/30.00 49.50/51.50 73.25/75.25 1300 05.00/06.50 28.00/30.00 49.50/51.50 73.25/75.25 1400 05.00/06.50 28.00/30.00 49.50/51.50 73.25/75.25 1500 05.00/06.50 28.25/30.25 50.00/52.00 73.75/75.75 1600 05.00/06.50 28.25/30.25 50.00/52.00 74.00/76.00 1715 05.00/06.50 28.25/30.25 50.00/52.00 73.75/75.75 (Closing Oct 17) 1715 06.00/07.50 29.25/31.25 50.75/52.75 74.25/76.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 94.75/96.75 116.50/118.50 142.50/144.50 168.25/170.25 1100 94.75/96.75 116.75/118.70 142.75/144.70 168.75/170.70 1200 94.75/96.75 116.75/118.75 142.75/144.75 168.75/170.75 1300 94.75/96.75 116.75/118.75 142.75/144.75 168.75/170.75 1400 94.75/96.75 116.75/118.75 142.75/144.75 168.75/170.75 1500 95.25/97.25 117.25/119.20 143.25/145.20 169.25/171.20 1600 95.25/97.25 117.00/119.00 143.50/145.50 169.50/171.50 1715 95.25/97.25 117.25/119.25 143.25/145.25 169.25/171.25 (Closing Oct 17) 1715 95.75/97.75 117.75/119.75 143.75/145.75 169.75/171.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 189.75/191.75 212.75/214.75 234.50/236.50 254.00/256.00 1100 190.25/192.20 213.50/215.50 235.50/237.50 255.00/257.00 1200 190.25/192.25 213.50/215.50 235.50/237.50 255.00/257.00 1300 190.25/192.25 213.50/215.50 235.50/237.50 255.00/257.00 1400 190.25/192.25 213.50/215.50 235.50/237.50 255.00/257.00 1500 190.75/192.70 214.00/216.00 236.00/238.00 255.50/257.50 1600 191.00/193.00 214.00/216.00 236.00/238.00 255.50/257.50 1715 190.75/192.75 214.00/216.00 236.00/238.00 255.50/257.50 (Closing Oct 17) 1715 191.25/193.25 214.50/216.50 236.50/238.50 256.00/258.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.45% 4.32% 4.24% 4.23% 4.25% 4.35% 1100 4.41% 4.30% 4.22% 4.23% 4.26% 4.35% 1200 4.41% 4.30% 4.22% 4.23% 4.26% 4.35% 1300 4.41% 4.30% 4.22% 4.23% 4.26% 4.35% 1400 4.41% 4.30% 4.22% 4.23% 4.26% 4.35% 1500 4.44% 4.34% 4.25% 4.25% 4.27% 4.36% 1600 4.44% 4.34% 4.26% 4.25% 4.27% 4.37% 1715 4.44% 4.34% 4.25% 4.25% 4.28% 4.37% (Closing Oct 17) 1715 4.48% 4.34% 4.24% 4.24% 4.27% 4.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.34% 4.32% 4.29% 4.26% 4.23% 4.20% 1100 4.35% 4.33% 4.31% 4.27% 4.24% 4.21% 1200 4.35% 4.33% 4.30% 4.27% 4.24% 4.21% 1300 4.35% 4.33% 4.31% 4.28% 4.24% 4.22% 1400 4.35% 4.33% 4.30% 4.27% 4.24% 4.21% 1500 4.36% 4.34% 4.31% 4.28% 4.25% 4.22% 1600 4.37% 4.34% 4.31% 4.28% 4.25% 4.22% 1715 4.37% 4.34% 4.32% 4.28% 4.25% 4.22% (Closing Oct 17) 1715 4.36% 4.34% 4.31% 4.28% 4.25% 4.22% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.0350/65.0450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com