RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Aug 2

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.00 00.50/01.00 00.50/01.00 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Aug 1) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.00/22.50 44.50/46.50 70.50/72.50 95.00/97.00 1100 21.00/22.50 44.50/46.50 70.50/72.50 95.00/97.00 1200 21.00/22.50 44.50/46.50 70.50/72.50 95.00/97.00 1300 21.00/22.50 44.50/46.50 70.00/72.00 94.25/96.25 1400 21.00/22.50 44.25/46.25 69.75/71.75 94.00/96.00 1500 21.00/22.50 44.25/46.25 70.00/72.00 94.25/96.25 1600 21.00/22.50 44.25/46.25 70.00/72.00 94.50/96.50 1715 21.00/22.50 44.00/46.00 69.50/71.50 93.75/95.75 (Closing Aug 1) 1715 22.00/23.50 45.50/47.50 71.50/73.50 96.00/98.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 118.75/120.75 145.75/147.75 168.50/170.50 191.50/193.50 1100 118.75/120.75 145.75/147.75 168.50/170.50 191.50/193.50 1200 118.75/120.75 145.75/147.75 168.50/170.50 191.25/193.25 1300 117.75/119.70 144.50/146.50 167.25/169.20 190.00/192.00 1400 117.50/119.50 144.25/146.25 166.75/168.75 189.50/191.50 1500 117.75/119.75 144.75/146.75 167.50/169.50 190.25/192.25 1600 118.00/120.00 144.75/146.75 167.25/169.25 190.00/192.00 1715 117.00/119.00 143.00/145.00 165.25/167.25 187.50/189.50 (Closing Aug 1) 1715 119.75/121.75 147.00/149.00 169.75/171.75 193.00/195.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 217.25/219.25 244.25/246.25 266.50/268.50 291.00/293.00 1100 217.25/219.25 244.25/246.25 266.75/268.75 291.00/293.00 1200 217.00/219.00 243.75/245.75 266.00/268.00 290.50/292.50 1300 215.25/217.20 242.00/244.00 264.25/266.20 288.50/290.50 1400 214.75/216.75 241.50/243.50 263.75/265.75 288.00/290.00 1500 215.75/217.75 242.75/244.75 265.00/267.00 289.50/291.50 1600 215.50/217.50 242.00/244.00 264.25/266.25 288.50/290.50 1715 212.50/214.50 239.00/241.00 261.00/263.00 285.00/287.00 (Closing Aug 1) 1715 219.00/221.00 246.00/248.00 268.50/270.50 293.00/295.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.60% 4.63% 4.63% 4.63% 4.64% 4.64% 1100 4.60% 4.63% 4.63% 4.63% 4.64% 4.64% 1200 4.60% 4.63% 4.63% 4.64% 4.64% 4.64% 1300 4.61% 4.64% 4.61% 4.61% 4.62% 4.62% 1400 4.61% 4.62% 4.60% 4.61% 4.61% 4.61% 1500 4.61% 4.62% 4.62% 4.62% 4.62% 4.63% 1600 4.61% 4.62% 4.62% 4.63% 4.63% 4.63% 1715 4.61% 4.60% 4.59% 4.60% 4.60% 4.58% (Closing Aug 1) 1715 4.63% 4.65% 4.64% 4.64% 4.65% 4.66% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.64% 4.65% 4.67% 4.65% 4.62% 4.60% 1100 4.64% 4.65% 4.67% 4.65% 4.63% 4.60% 1200 4.64% 4.65% 4.66% 4.64% 4.62% 4.59% 1300 4.62% 4.63% 4.64% 4.63% 4.60% 4.58% 1400 4.61% 4.62% 4.63% 4.62% 4.60% 4.57% 1500 4.64% 4.64% 4.66% 4.65% 4.62% 4.60% 1600 4.63% 4.64% 4.65% 4.63% 4.61% 4.58% 1715 4.58% 4.58% 4.60% 4.58% 4.56% 4.54% (Closing Aug 1) 1715 4.66% 4.67% 4.69% 4.67% 4.65% 4.62% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.7000/63.7100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com