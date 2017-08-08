FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Aug 7
#Company News
August 7, 2017 / 4:38 AM / 2 months ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Aug 7

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

 
              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
 1000        01.00/02.50      00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25
                02.87%           02.87%           02.87%
                                (Aug 4)            
 1000        02.00/04.25      01.50/03.00      00.50/01.25
                02.87%           02.87%           02.87%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      AUG           SEP            OCT           NOV
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  17.00/18.50    39.75/41.75   65.00/67.00   88.75/90.75
 1100  17.00/18.50    39.75/41.75   64.75/66.75   88.25/90.25
 1200  17.00/18.50    40.00/42.00   65.00/67.00   88.50/90.50
 1300  17.00/18.50    40.00/42.00   65.00/67.00   88.50/90.50
 1400  17.00/18.50    40.00/42.00   65.00/67.00   88.50/90.50 
 1500  17.00/18.50    40.00/42.00   65.00/67.00   88.75/90.75 
 1600  17.00/18.50    40.00/42.00   65.00/67.00   88.50/90.50 
 1715  17.25/18.75    40.25/42.25   65.25/67.25   88.75/90.75 
                        (Closing Aug 4)
 1715  17.75/19.25    40.75/42.75   66.00/68.00   89.75/91.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      DEC            JAN            FEB            MAR
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  111.25/113.25  136.25/138.25  156.75/158.75 177.25/179.25
 1100  110.75/112.75  135.25/137.25  155.75/157.75 176.25/178.25
 1200  111.00/113.00  136.00/138.00  156.50/158.50 177.00/179.00
 1300  111.00/113.00  136.00/138.00  156.50/158.50 177.25/179.25
 1400  111.00/113.00  136.00/138.00  156.50/158.50 177.25/179.25
 1500  111.50/113.50  136.50/138.50  157.00/159.00 177.75/179.75
 1600  111.25/113.25  136.50/138.50  157.25/159.25 178.25/180.25
 1715  111.50/113.50  136.75/138.75  157.50/159.50 178.75/180.75
                       (Closing Aug 4)
 1715  112.50/114.50  137.50/139.50  158.25/160.25 179.00/181.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      APR            MAY            JUN            JUL 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 201.00/203.00  225.50/227.50  246.50/248.50  269.50/271.50
 1100 200.00/202.00  224.50/226.50  245.50/247.50  268.50/270.50
 1200 200.75/202.75  225.25/227.25  246.25/248.25  269.00/271.00
 1300 201.00/203.00  225.50/227.50  246.50/248.50  269.50/271.50
 1400 201.00/203.00  225.50/227.50  246.50/248.50  269.50/271.50
 1500 201.75/203.75  226.25/228.25  247.25/249.25  270.00/272.00
 1600 202.25/204.25  227.00/229.00  248.00/250.00  271.00/273.00
 1715 202.75/204.75  227.50/229.50  248.50/250.50  271.50/273.50
                       (Closing Aug 4) 
 1715 202.75/204.75  227.50/229.50  248.50/250.50  271.50/273.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.60%    4.57%    4.56%      4.54%     4.52%   4.48%
 1100   4.60%    4.56%    4.53%      4.52%     4.49%   4.45%
 1200   4.61%    4.58%    4.55%      4.53%     4.51%   4.47%
 1300   4.61%    4.58%    4.55%      4.53%     4.50%   4.47% 
 1400   4.61%    4.58%    4.55%      4.53%     4.51%   4.47% 
 1500   4.61%    4.58%    4.55%      4.54%     4.52%   4.48% 
 1600   4.61%    4.58%    4.54%      4.53%     4.51%   4.48% 
 1715   4.65%    4.60%    4.56%      4.54%     4.52%   4.49% 
                       (Closing Aug 4) 
 1715   4.61%    4.59%    4.58%      4.57%     4.54%   4.51%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.44%    4.43%    4.42%      4.39%     4.37%   4.35%
 1100   4.41%    4.40%    4.40%      4.37%     4.35%   4.33%
 1200   4.43%    4.42%    4.41%      4.38%     4.36%   4.34%
 1300   4.43%    4.42%    4.42%      4.39%     4.37%   4.35%
 1400   4.44%    4.43%    4.42%      4.39%     4.37%   4.35%
 1500   4.45%    4.44%    4.43%      4.40%     4.38%   4.35%
 1600   4.45%    4.45%    4.44%      4.41%     4.39%   4.37%
 1715   4.46%    4.46%    4.45%      4.42%     4.40%   4.37%
                       (Closing Aug 4) 
 1715   4.47%    4.46%    4.45%      4.42%     4.40%   4.38%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.7950/63.8050 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

