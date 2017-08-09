FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Aug 8
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 8, 2017 / 4:44 AM / 2 months ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Aug 8

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

 
              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
 1000        01.50/01.75      00.75/00.85      00.75/00.90
                04.29%           04.29%           04.29%
                                (Aug 7)            
 1000        01.00/02.50      00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25
                02.87%           02.87%           02.87%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      AUG           SEP            OCT           NOV
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  16.25/17.75    39.25/41.25   64.50/66.50   88.00/90.00
 1100  16.25/17.75    39.25/41.25   64.25/66.25   87.75/89.75
 1200  16.25/17.75    39.25/41.25   64.50/66.50   88.00/90.00
 1300  16.50/17.50    39.25/41.25   64.25/66.25   87.75/89.75
 1400  16.25/17.75    39.25/41.25   64.50/66.50   88.00/90.00 
 1500  16.50/17.50    39.00/41.00   64.00/66.00   87.50/89.50
 1600  16.50/17.50    39.25/41.25   64.25/66.25   87.75/89.75 
 1715  16.50/17.50    39.25/41.25   64.25/66.25   87.75/89.75 
                         (Closing Aug 7)
 1715  17.25/18.75    40.25/42.25   65.25/67.25   88.75/90.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      DEC            JAN            FEB            MAR
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  110.75/112.75  136.00/138.00  157.00/159.00 178.00/180.00
 1100  110.50/112.50  135.75/137.75  156.50/158.50 177.75/179.75
 1200  110.75/112.75  135.75/137.75  156.50/158.50 177.50/179.50
 1300  110.25/112.25  135.25/137.25  156.00/158.00 177.00/179.00
 1400  110.50/112.50  135.50/137.50  156.00/158.00 176.75/178.75
 1500  110.00/112.00  134.75/136.75  155.50/157.50 176.50/178.50
 1600  110.25/112.25  135.00/137.00  155.50/157.50 176.50/178.50
 1715  110.25/112.25  135.25/137.25  156.00/158.00 177.00/179.00
                         (Closing Aug 7)
 1715  111.50/113.50  136.75/138.75  157.50/159.50 178.75/180.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      APR            MAY            JUN            JUL 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 202.00/204.00  227.00/229.00  248.00/250.00  271.00/273.00
 1100 201.50/203.50  226.50/228.50  247.50/249.50  270.50/272.50
 1200 201.50/203.50  226.25/228.25  247.25/249.25  270.00/272.00
 1300 200.50/202.50  225.00/227.00  246.00/248.00  269.00/271.00
 1400 200.50/202.50  225.00/227.00  245.75/247.75  268.50/270.50
 1500 200.00/202.00  224.50/226.50  245.50/247.50  268.50/270.50
 1600 200.00/202.00  224.50/226.50  245.25/247.25  268.00/270.00
 1715 200.50/202.50  225.00/227.00  245.75/247.75  268.50/270.50
                         (Closing Aug 7) 
 1715 202.75/204.75  227.50/229.50  248.50/250.50  271.50/273.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.62%    4.59%    4.56%      4.55%     4.53%   4.49%
 1100   4.62%    4.58%    4.55%      4.53%     4.52%   4.48%
 1200   4.62%    4.59%    4.56%      4.55%     4.52%   4.48%
 1300   4.62%    4.58%    4.55%      4.53%     4.50%   4.47%
 1400   4.62%    4.59%    4.56%      4.54%     4.51%   4.47%
 1500   4.60%    4.56%    4.53%      4.52%     4.49%   4.45%
 1600   4.63%    4.59%    4.55%      4.53%     4.51%   4.46%
 1715   4.63%    4.59%    4.56%      4.54%     4.51%   4.48%
                         (Closing Aug 7) 
 1715   4.65%    4.60%    4.56%      4.54%     4.52%   4.49%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.47%    4.46%    4.46%      4.43%     4.40%   4.38%
 1100   4.46%    4.45%    4.45%      4.42%     4.40%   4.37%
 1200   4.46%    4.45%    4.45%      4.42%     4.39%   4.36%
 1300   4.44%    4.43%    4.42%      4.39%     4.37%   4.35%
 1400   4.44%    4.43%    4.42%      4.39%     4.36%   4.34%
 1500   4.43%    4.42%    4.41%      4.38%     4.36%   4.34% 
 1600   4.43%    4.43%    4.42%      4.39%     4.36%   4.34% 
 1715   4.45%    4.44%    4.43%      4.40%     4.37%   4.35% 
                         (Closing Aug 7) 
 1715   4.46%    4.46%    4.45%      4.42%     4.40%   4.37%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.6250/63.6350 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.