RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Dec 11

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Dec 8) 1000 02.00/03.75 01.50/02.50 00.50/01.25 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.50/11.50 30.00/32.00 51.50/53.50 74.00/76.00 1100 09.50/11.50 29.50/31.50 51.00/53.00 73.25/75.25 1200 09.25/11.25 29.25/31.25 50.50/52.50 72.50/74.50 1300 09.50/11.50 29.50/31.50 50.50/52.50 72.50/74.50 1400 10.00/12.00 29.75/31.75 51.00/53.00 72.75/74.75 1500 09.50/11.50 29.50/31.50 50.75/52.75 73.00/75.00 1600 10.00/12.00 30.25/32.25 51.50/53.50 73.50/75.50 1715 09.50/11.50 29.75/31.75 51.00/53.00 73.00/75.00 (Closing Dec 8) 1715 10.50/12.00 31.00/33.00 52.50/54.50 75.25/77.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 103.75/105.75 129.75/131.75 151.75/153.75 175.75/177.75 1100 102.75/104.75 128.75/130.75 150.50/152.50 174.50/176.50 1200 102.00/104.00 128.00/130.00 150.00/152.00 174.00/176.00 1300 102.00/104.00 128.00/130.00 150.00/152.00 174.00/176.00 1400 102.25/104.25 128.25/130.25 150.25/152.25 174.25/176.25 1500 102.50/104.50 128.50/130.50 150.75/152.75 174.75/176.75 1600 103.00/105.00 129.00/131.00 151.00/153.00 175.00/177.00 1715 102.50/104.50 128.50/130.50 150.50/152.50 174.50/176.50 (Closing Dec 8) 1715 105.00/107.00 131.00/133.00 153.25/155.25 177.25/179.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 199.00/201.00 220.00/222.00 244.25/246.25 266.50/268.50 1100 197.75/199.75 219.00/221.00 243.25/245.25 265.50/267.50 1200 197.25/199.25 218.50/220.50 242.75/244.75 265.00/267.00 1300 197.25/199.25 218.50/220.50 242.75/244.75 265.00/267.00 1400 197.75/199.75 219.00/221.00 243.25/245.25 265.50/267.50 1500 198.00/200.00 219.50/221.50 243.75/245.75 266.00/268.00 1600 198.50/200.50 219.75/221.75 244.25/246.25 266.50/268.50 1715 197.75/199.75 219.00/221.00 243.25/245.25 265.50/267.50 (Closing Dec 8) 1715 200.50/202.50 222.00/224.00 246.25/248.25 268.50/270.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.62% 3.76% 3.97% 4.26% 4.39% 4.38% 1100 3.57% 3.71% 3.93% 4.22% 4.36% 4.35% 1200 3.53% 3.68% 3.89% 4.18% 4.33% 4.33% 1300 3.57% 3.69% 3.89% 4.18% 4.33% 4.33% 1400 3.63% 3.72% 3.91% 4.19% 4.34% 4.33% 1500 3.57% 3.70% 3.91% 4.21% 4.35% 4.35% 1600 3.68% 3.77% 3.95% 4.23% 4.36% 4.36% 1715 3.59% 3.72% 3.92% 4.21% 4.35% 4.34% (Closing Dec 8) 1715 3.66% 3.76% 3.98% 4.27% 4.40% 4.39% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.37% 4.35% 4.34% 4.33% 4.32% 4.30% 1100 4.33% 4.32% 4.32% 4.31% 4.30% 4.29% 1200 4.32% 4.31% 4.31% 4.30% 4.29% 4.28% 1300 4.32% 4.31% 4.31% 4.30% 4.29% 4.28% 1400 4.33% 4.32% 4.32% 4.31% 4.30% 4.29% 1500 4.34% 4.33% 4.33% 4.32% 4.31% 4.30% 1600 4.35% 4.34% 4.33% 4.32% 4.31% 4.30% 1715 4.33% 4.32% 4.32% 4.31% 4.30% 4.29% (Closing Dec 8) 1715 4.38% 4.36% 4.36% 4.35% 4.33% 4.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3600/64.3700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com