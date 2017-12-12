FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Dec 11
#Company News
December 11, 2017 / 4:44 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Dec 11

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask         Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
 1000        01.00/02.50      00.50/01.25       00.50/01.25
                02.84%           02.84%            02.84%
                              (Dec 8)            
 1000        02.00/03.75      01.50/02.50       00.50/01.25
                02.83%           02.83%            02.83%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      DEC            JAN           FEB            MAR
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  09.50/11.50   30.00/32.00    51.50/53.50    74.00/76.00
 1100  09.50/11.50   29.50/31.50    51.00/53.00    73.25/75.25
 1200  09.25/11.25   29.25/31.25    50.50/52.50    72.50/74.50
 1300  09.50/11.50   29.50/31.50    50.50/52.50    72.50/74.50
 1400  10.00/12.00   29.75/31.75    51.00/53.00    72.75/74.75
 1500  09.50/11.50   29.50/31.50    50.75/52.75    73.00/75.00
 1600  10.00/12.00   30.25/32.25    51.50/53.50    73.50/75.50
 1715  09.50/11.50   29.75/31.75    51.00/53.00    73.00/75.00
                          (Closing Dec 8)
 1715  10.50/12.00   31.00/33.00    52.50/54.50    75.25/77.25
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      APR            MAY            JUN           JUL
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 103.75/105.75 129.75/131.75  151.75/153.75 175.75/177.75
 1100 102.75/104.75 128.75/130.75  150.50/152.50 174.50/176.50
 1200 102.00/104.00 128.00/130.00  150.00/152.00 174.00/176.00
 1300 102.00/104.00 128.00/130.00  150.00/152.00 174.00/176.00
 1400 102.25/104.25 128.25/130.25  150.25/152.25 174.25/176.25
 1500 102.50/104.50 128.50/130.50  150.75/152.75 174.75/176.75
 1600 103.00/105.00 129.00/131.00  151.00/153.00 175.00/177.00
 1715 102.50/104.50 128.50/130.50  150.50/152.50 174.50/176.50
                         (Closing Dec 8)
 1715 105.00/107.00 131.00/133.00  153.25/155.25 177.25/179.25
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      AUG            SEP            OCT           NOV
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  199.00/201.00  220.00/222.00 244.25/246.25 266.50/268.50
 1100  197.75/199.75  219.00/221.00 243.25/245.25 265.50/267.50
 1200  197.25/199.25  218.50/220.50 242.75/244.75 265.00/267.00
 1300  197.25/199.25  218.50/220.50 242.75/244.75 265.00/267.00
 1400  197.75/199.75  219.00/221.00 243.25/245.25 265.50/267.50
 1500  198.00/200.00  219.50/221.50 243.75/245.75 266.00/268.00
 1600  198.50/200.50  219.75/221.75 244.25/246.25 266.50/268.50
 1715  197.75/199.75  219.00/221.00 243.25/245.25 265.50/267.50
                         (Closing Dec 8)
 1715  200.50/202.50  222.00/224.00 246.25/248.25 268.50/270.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   3.62%    3.76%    3.97%      4.26%     4.39%   4.38%
 1100   3.57%    3.71%    3.93%      4.22%     4.36%   4.35%
 1200   3.53%    3.68%    3.89%      4.18%     4.33%   4.33%
 1300   3.57%    3.69%    3.89%      4.18%     4.33%   4.33%
 1400   3.63%    3.72%    3.91%      4.19%     4.34%   4.33%
 1500   3.57%    3.70%    3.91%      4.21%     4.35%   4.35%
 1600   3.68%    3.77%    3.95%      4.23%     4.36%   4.36%
 1715   3.59%    3.72%    3.92%      4.21%     4.35%   4.34%
                         (Closing Dec 8)
 1715   3.66%    3.76%    3.98%      4.27%     4.40%   4.39%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.37%    4.35%    4.34%      4.33%     4.32%   4.30%
 1100   4.33%    4.32%    4.32%      4.31%     4.30%   4.29%
 1200   4.32%    4.31%    4.31%      4.30%     4.29%   4.28%
 1300   4.32%    4.31%    4.31%      4.30%     4.29%   4.28%
 1400   4.33%    4.32%    4.32%      4.31%     4.30%   4.29%
 1500   4.34%    4.33%    4.33%      4.32%     4.31%   4.30%
 1600   4.35%    4.34%    4.33%      4.32%     4.31%   4.30%
 1715   4.33%    4.32%    4.32%      4.31%     4.30%   4.29%
                         (Closing Dec 8) 
 1715   4.38%    4.36%    4.36%      4.35%     4.33%   4.32%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3600/64.3700 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
