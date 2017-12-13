FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Dec 12
December 12, 2017 / 4:36 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Dec 12

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask         Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
 1000        01.00/02.50      00.50/01.25       00.50/01.25
                02.83%           02.83%            02.83%
                              (Dec 11)            
 1000        01.00/02.50      00.50/01.25       00.50/01.25
                02.84%           02.84%            02.84%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      DEC            JAN           FEB            MAR
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  09.25/11.25   29.75/31.75    51.25/53.25    73.50/75.50
 1100  09.25/10.75   29.50/31.50    51.00/53.00    73.50/75.50
 1200  09.25/11.25   29.50/31.50    51.00/53.00    73.25/75.25
 1300  09.25/10.75   29.25/31.25    50.75/52.75    73.25/75.25
 1400  09.25/11.25   29.50/31.50    51.00/53.00    73.25/75.25
 1500  09.25/11.25   29.50/31.50    50.75/52.75    73.00/75.00
 1600  09.00/10.50   29.00/31.00    50.25/52.25    72.75/74.75
 1715  09.25/10.75   29.25/31.25    50.50/52.50    73.00/75.00
                            (Closing Dec 11)
 1715  09.50/11.50   29.75/31.75    51.00/53.00    73.00/75.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      APR            MAY            JUN           JUL
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 103.50/105.50 129.75/131.75  152.00/154.00 176.50/178.50
 1100 103.50/105.50 129.50/131.50  151.75/153.75 176.00/178.00
 1200 103.00/105.00 129.25/131.25  151.50/153.50 176.00/178.00
 1300 103.00/105.00 129.00/131.00  151.25/153.25 175.50/177.50
 1400 103.00/105.00 129.25/131.25  151.50/153.50 176.00/178.00
 1500 102.75/104.75 129.00/131.00  151.25/153.25 175.75/177.75
 1600 102.25/104.25 128.25/130.25  150.25/152.25 174.50/176.50
 1715 102.50/104.50 128.50/130.50  150.50/152.50 174.75/176.75
                             (Closing Dec 11)
 1715 102.50/104.50 128.50/130.50  150.50/152.50 174.50/176.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      AUG            SEP            OCT           NOV
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  200.00/202.00  221.25/223.25 245.75/247.75 268.00/270.00
 1100  199.50/201.50  221.00/223.00 245.50/247.50 268.00/270.00
 1200  199.50/201.50  220.75/222.75 245.25/247.25 267.50/269.50
 1300  199.00/201.00  220.50/222.50 245.00/247.00 267.50/269.50
 1400  199.50/201.50  220.75/222.75 245.25/247.25 267.50/269.50
 1500  199.25/201.25  220.50/222.50 245.00/247.00 267.50/269.50
 1600  198.00/200.00  219.50/221.50 244.00/246.00 266.50/268.50
 1715  198.00/200.00  219.50/221.50 244.00/246.00 266.50/268.50
                          (Closing Dec 11)
 1715  197.75/199.75  219.00/221.00 243.25/245.25 265.50/267.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   3.67%    3.79%    3.98%      4.30%     4.41%   4.40%
 1100   3.63%    3.77%    3.98%      4.30%     4.40%   4.39%
 1200   3.65%    3.77%    3.97%      4.28%     4.39%   4.38%
 1300   3.61%    3.74%    3.96%      4.29%     4.39%   4.38%
 1400   3.65%    3.77%    3.97%      4.28%     4.39%   4.39%
 1500   3.65%    3.76%    3.96%      4.27%     4.38%   4.38%
 1600   3.57%    3.71%    3.93%      4.26%     4.36%   4.35%
 1715   3.61%    3.74%    3.95%      4.27%     4.37%   4.36%
                          (Closing Dec 11)
 1715   3.59%    3.72%    3.92%      4.21%     4.35%   4.34%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.39%    4.38%    4.37%      4.36%     4.34%   4.33%
 1100   4.38%    4.37%    4.36%      4.35%     4.34%   4.33%
 1200   4.38%    4.37%    4.36%      4.35%     4.34%   4.32%
 1300   4.37%    4.36%    4.36%      4.35%     4.34%   4.32%
 1400   4.38%    4.37%    4.36%      4.35%     4.34%   4.32%
 1500   4.37%    4.37%    4.36%      4.35%     4.34%   4.32%
 1600   4.34%    4.34%    4.34%      4.33%     4.32%   4.31%
 1715   4.35%    4.34%    4.34%      4.33%     4.32%   4.31%
                          (Closing Dec 11) 
 1715   4.33%    4.32%    4.32%      4.31%     4.30%   4.29%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.4000/64.4100 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
