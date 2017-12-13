RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Dec 12

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Dec 11) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.25/11.25 29.75/31.75 51.25/53.25 73.50/75.50 1100 09.25/10.75 29.50/31.50 51.00/53.00 73.50/75.50 1200 09.25/11.25 29.50/31.50 51.00/53.00 73.25/75.25 1300 09.25/10.75 29.25/31.25 50.75/52.75 73.25/75.25 1400 09.25/11.25 29.50/31.50 51.00/53.00 73.25/75.25 1500 09.25/11.25 29.50/31.50 50.75/52.75 73.00/75.00 1600 09.00/10.50 29.00/31.00 50.25/52.25 72.75/74.75 1715 09.25/10.75 29.25/31.25 50.50/52.50 73.00/75.00 (Closing Dec 11) 1715 09.50/11.50 29.75/31.75 51.00/53.00 73.00/75.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 103.50/105.50 129.75/131.75 152.00/154.00 176.50/178.50 1100 103.50/105.50 129.50/131.50 151.75/153.75 176.00/178.00 1200 103.00/105.00 129.25/131.25 151.50/153.50 176.00/178.00 1300 103.00/105.00 129.00/131.00 151.25/153.25 175.50/177.50 1400 103.00/105.00 129.25/131.25 151.50/153.50 176.00/178.00 1500 102.75/104.75 129.00/131.00 151.25/153.25 175.75/177.75 1600 102.25/104.25 128.25/130.25 150.25/152.25 174.50/176.50 1715 102.50/104.50 128.50/130.50 150.50/152.50 174.75/176.75 (Closing Dec 11) 1715 102.50/104.50 128.50/130.50 150.50/152.50 174.50/176.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 200.00/202.00 221.25/223.25 245.75/247.75 268.00/270.00 1100 199.50/201.50 221.00/223.00 245.50/247.50 268.00/270.00 1200 199.50/201.50 220.75/222.75 245.25/247.25 267.50/269.50 1300 199.00/201.00 220.50/222.50 245.00/247.00 267.50/269.50 1400 199.50/201.50 220.75/222.75 245.25/247.25 267.50/269.50 1500 199.25/201.25 220.50/222.50 245.00/247.00 267.50/269.50 1600 198.00/200.00 219.50/221.50 244.00/246.00 266.50/268.50 1715 198.00/200.00 219.50/221.50 244.00/246.00 266.50/268.50 (Closing Dec 11) 1715 197.75/199.75 219.00/221.00 243.25/245.25 265.50/267.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.67% 3.79% 3.98% 4.30% 4.41% 4.40% 1100 3.63% 3.77% 3.98% 4.30% 4.40% 4.39% 1200 3.65% 3.77% 3.97% 4.28% 4.39% 4.38% 1300 3.61% 3.74% 3.96% 4.29% 4.39% 4.38% 1400 3.65% 3.77% 3.97% 4.28% 4.39% 4.39% 1500 3.65% 3.76% 3.96% 4.27% 4.38% 4.38% 1600 3.57% 3.71% 3.93% 4.26% 4.36% 4.35% 1715 3.61% 3.74% 3.95% 4.27% 4.37% 4.36% (Closing Dec 11) 1715 3.59% 3.72% 3.92% 4.21% 4.35% 4.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.39% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.34% 4.33% 1100 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.34% 4.33% 1200 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.34% 4.32% 1300 4.37% 4.36% 4.36% 4.35% 4.34% 4.32% 1400 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.34% 4.32% 1500 4.37% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.34% 4.32% 1600 4.34% 4.34% 4.34% 4.33% 4.32% 4.31% 1715 4.35% 4.34% 4.34% 4.33% 4.32% 4.31% (Closing Dec 11) 1715 4.33% 4.32% 4.32% 4.31% 4.30% 4.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.4000/64.4100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com