RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Dec 13

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.4325/64.4425 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.