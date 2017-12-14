FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Dec 13
#Company News
December 13, 2017 / 4:43 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Dec 13

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask         Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
 1000        01.00/02.50      00.50/01.25       00.50/01.25
                02.83%           02.83%            02.83%
                              (Dec 12)            
 1000        01.00/02.50      00.50/01.25       00.50/01.25
                02.83%           02.83%            02.83%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      DEC            JAN           FEB            MAR
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  08.50/10.00   28.50/30.50    50.25/52.25    73.00/75.00
 1100  08.50/10.00   28.50/30.50    50.00/52.00    72.75/74.75
 1200  08.75/10.75   29.00/31.00    50.50/52.50    73.00/75.00
 1300  08.75/10.25   29.00/31.00    50.75/52.75    73.50/75.50
 1400  08.75/10.75   29.00/31.00    50.50/52.50    73.00/75.00
 1500  08.75/10.25   29.00/31.00    50.75/52.75    73.50/75.50
 1600  08.75/10.75   29.00/31.00    50.75/52.75    73.50/75.50
 1715  08.50/10.00   28.50/30.50    50.25/52.25    73.00/75.00
                         (Closing Dec 12)
 1715  09.25/10.75   29.25/31.25    50.50/52.50    73.00/75.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      APR            MAY            JUN           JUL
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 102.50/104.50 128.50/130.50  150.75/152.75 175.00/177.00
 1100 102.25/104.25 128.50/130.50  150.75/152.75 175.00/177.00
 1200 103.00/105.00 129.25/131.25  151.75/153.75 176.25/178.25
 1300 103.25/105.25 129.75/131.75  152.25/154.25 176.50/178.50
 1400 103.00/105.00 129.50/131.50  152.00/154.00 176.50/178.50
 1500 103.50/105.50 129.75/131.75  152.25/154.25 176.50/178.50
 1600 103.50/105.50 129.75/131.75  152.25/154.25 176.50/178.50
 1715 102.75/104.75 129.00/131.00  151.25/153.25 175.50/177.50
                          (Closing Dec 12)
 1715 102.50/104.50 128.50/130.50  150.50/152.50 174.75/176.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      AUG            SEP            OCT           NOV
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  198.50/200.50  220.25/222.25 245.00/247.00 267.50/269.50
 1100  198.50/200.50  220.25/222.25 245.00/247.00 267.50/269.50
 1200  200.00/202.00  221.50/223.50 246.00/248.00 268.50/270.50
 1300  200.00/202.00  221.50/223.50 246.00/248.00 268.50/270.50
 1400  200.00/202.00  221.50/223.50 246.00/248.00 268.50/270.50
 1500  200.00/202.00  221.50/223.50 246.00/248.00 268.50/270.50
 1600  200.00/202.00  221.50/223.50 246.00/248.00 268.50/270.50
 1715  199.00/201.00  220.50/222.50 245.00/247.00 267.50/269.50
                          (Closing Dec 12)
 1715  198.00/200.00  219.50/221.50 244.00/246.00 266.50/268.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   3.59%    3.76%    3.99%      4.30%     4.40%   4.39%
 1100   3.59%    3.75%    3.98%      4.29%     4.39%   4.39%
 1200   3.68%    3.79%    4.00%      4.32%     4.42%   4.42%
 1300   3.66%    3.81%    4.02%      4.33%     4.44%   4.43%
 1400   3.68%    3.79%    4.00%      4.32%     4.43%   4.42%
 1500   3.66%    3.81%    4.02%      4.34%     4.44%   4.43%
 1600   3.68%    3.80%    4.02%      4.34%     4.44%   4.43%
 1715   3.59%    3.76%    3.99%      4.31%     4.41%   4.40%
                          (Closing Dec 12)
 1715   3.61%    3.74%    3.95%      4.27%     4.37%   4.36%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.38%    4.37%    4.36%      4.36%     4.35%   4.33%
 1100   4.38%    4.37%    4.36%      4.36%     4.35%   4.33%
 1200   4.41%    4.40%    4.39%      4.38%     4.37%   4.35%
 1300   4.42%    4.40%    4.39%      4.38%     4.37%   4.35%
 1400   4.41%    4.40%    4.39%      4.38%     4.37%   4.35%
 1500   4.42%    4.40%    4.39%      4.38%     4.37%   4.35%
 1600   4.42%    4.40%    4.39%      4.38%     4.37%   4.35%
 1715   4.39%    4.38%    4.37%      4.36%     4.35%   4.33%
                          (Closing Dec 12) 
 1715   4.35%    4.34%    4.34%      4.33%     4.32%   4.31%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.4325/64.4425 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
