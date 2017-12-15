RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Dec 14

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.25 00.50/01.25 01.50/03.00 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Dec 13) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.50/08.00 26.50/28.50 48.00/50.00 70.50/72.50 1100 06.75/08.25 27.00/29.00 48.50/50.50 71.00/73.00 1200 06.75/08.25 27.25/29.25 48.50/50.50 71.00/73.00 1300 06.75/08.25 27.00/29.00 48.50/50.50 71.25/73.25 1400 06.75/08.25 27.25/29.25 48.50/50.50 71.00/73.00 1500 06.75/08.25 27.00/29.00 48.50/50.50 71.25/73.25 1600 06.75/08.25 27.00/29.00 48.50/50.50 71.25/73.25 1715 06.75/08.25 27.00/29.00 48.50/50.50 71.00/73.00 (Closing Dec 13) 1715 08.50/10.00 28.50/30.50 50.25/52.25 73.00/75.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 100.25/102.25 126.50/128.50 148.75/150.75 172.75/174.75 1100 100.75/102.75 127.00/129.00 149.25/151.25 173.25/175.25 1200 100.75/102.75 127.00/129.00 149.00/151.00 173.00/175.00 1300 100.75/102.75 127.00/129.00 149.25/151.25 173.25/175.25 1400 100.50/102.50 126.75/128.75 149.00/151.00 173.25/175.25 1500 100.75/102.75 127.00/129.00 149.25/151.25 173.25/175.25 1600 100.75/102.75 127.00/129.00 149.25/151.25 173.25/175.25 1715 100.50/102.50 126.50/128.50 148.75/150.75 172.75/174.75 (Closing Dec 13) 1715 102.75/104.75 129.00/131.00 151.25/153.25 175.50/177.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 196.00/198.00 217.50/219.50 242.00/244.00 264.50/266.50 1100 196.50/198.50 218.00/220.00 242.50/244.50 265.00/267.00 1200 196.50/198.50 218.00/220.00 242.50/244.50 265.00/267.00 1300 196.50/198.50 218.00/220.00 242.50/244.50 265.00/267.00 1400 196.75/198.75 218.00/220.00 242.75/244.75 265.00/267.00 1500 196.50/198.50 218.00/220.00 242.50/244.50 265.00/267.00 1600 196.50/198.50 218.00/220.00 242.50/244.50 265.00/267.00 1715 196.00/198.00 217.50/219.50 242.00/244.00 264.50/266.50 (Closing Dec 13) 1715 199.00/201.00 220.50/222.50 245.00/247.00 267.50/269.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.57% 3.80% 4.01% 4.33% 4.42% 4.41% 1100 3.65% 3.85% 4.04% 4.35% 4.43% 4.42% 1200 3.68% 3.85% 4.04% 4.36% 4.44% 4.42% 1300 3.65% 3.85% 4.05% 4.36% 4.43% 4.42% 1400 3.67% 3.85% 4.04% 4.35% 4.42% 4.41% 1500 3.65% 3.84% 4.05% 4.36% 4.43% 4.42% 1600 3.65% 3.84% 4.05% 4.36% 4.43% 4.42% 1715 3.65% 3.84% 4.04% 4.34% 4.42% 4.40% (Closing Dec 13) 1715 3.59% 3.76% 3.99% 4.31% 4.41% 4.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.39% 4.37% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.33% 1100 4.40% 4.38% 4.38% 4.37% 4.35% 4.34% 1200 4.40% 4.38% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.34% 1300 4.40% 4.38% 4.38% 4.37% 4.35% 4.34% 1400 4.40% 4.39% 4.38% 4.37% 4.35% 4.34% 1500 4.40% 4.38% 4.38% 4.36% 4.35% 4.34% 1600 4.40% 4.38% 4.38% 4.36% 4.35% 4.34% 1715 4.39% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.34% 4.33% (Closing Dec 13) 1715 4.39% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.33% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3400/64.3500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com