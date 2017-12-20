RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Dec 19

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Dec 18) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.50/06.00 25.25/27.25 47.00/49.00 69.50/71.50 1100 05.00/06.50 25.75/27.75 47.25/49.25 69.50/71.50 1200 04.50/06.00 25.50/27.50 47.00/49.00 69.50/71.50 1300 04.75/06.25 25.50/27.50 46.75/48.75 69.00/71.00 1400 04.50/06.00 25.50/27.50 47.00/49.00 69.50/71.50 1500 04.50/06.00 25.50/27.50 47.00/49.00 69.50/71.50 1600 04.75/06.25 25.75/27.75 47.00/49.00 69.50/71.50 1715 04.50/06.00 25.50/27.50 47.00/49.00 69.50/71.50 (Closing Dec 18) 1715 05.50/07.00 26.25/28.25 48.00/50.00 70.50/72.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 99.00/101.00 125.00/127.00 147.00/149.00 171.00/173.00 1100 99.00/101.00 125.00/127.00 147.00/149.00 171.00/173.00 1200 99.00/101.00 125.00/127.00 147.00/149.00 171.00/173.00 1300 98.50/100.50 124.50/126.50 146.50/148.50 170.50/172.50 1400 99.00/101.00 125.00/127.00 147.00/149.00 171.00/173.00 1500 99.00/101.00 125.00/127.00 147.00/149.00 171.00/173.00 1600 99.00/101.00 125.00/127.00 147.00/149.00 171.00/173.00 1715 99.00/101.00 125.00/127.00 147.00/149.00 170.75/172.75 (Closing Dec 18) 1715 100.00/102.00 126.00/128.00 148.00/150.00 172.00/174.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 194.00/196.00 215.50/217.50 240.00/242.00 262.50/264.50 1100 194.50/196.50 215.50/217.50 240.00/242.00 262.50/264.50 1200 194.00/196.00 215.50/217.50 240.00/242.00 262.50/264.50 1300 194.00/196.00 215.00/217.00 239.50/241.50 262.00/264.00 1400 194.00/196.00 215.50/217.50 240.00/242.00 262.50/264.50 1500 194.00/196.00 215.50/217.50 240.00/242.00 262.50/264.50 1600 194.50/196.50 216.00/218.00 240.50/242.50 263.00/265.00 1715 193.75/195.75 215.00/217.00 239.50/241.50 262.00/264.00 (Closing Dec 18) 1715 195.00/197.00 216.50/218.50 241.00/243.00 263.50/265.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.65% 3.91% 4.10% 4.44% 4.46% 4.44% 1100 3.74% 3.93% 4.10% 4.44% 4.46% 4.44% 1200 3.68% 3.91% 4.10% 4.45% 4.46% 4.44% 1300 3.69% 3.89% 4.07% 4.42% 4.44% 4.42% 1400 3.69% 3.92% 4.11% 4.45% 4.47% 4.44% 1500 3.69% 3.92% 4.11% 4.45% 4.47% 4.45% 1600 3.73% 3.92% 4.11% 4.45% 4.46% 4.44% 1715 3.69% 3.92% 4.11% 4.45% 4.47% 4.45% (Closing Dec 18) 1715 3.71% 3.92% 4.11% 4.42% 4.46% 4.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 1100 4.41% 4.40% 4.39% 4.37% 4.36% 4.34% 1200 4.41% 4.39% 4.39% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 1300 4.40% 4.39% 4.38% 4.36% 4.35% 4.34% 1400 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 4.38% 4.37% 4.35% 1500 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 4.38% 4.37% 4.35% 1600 4.42% 4.40% 4.40% 4.39% 4.37% 4.36% 1715 4.42% 4.39% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% (Closing Dec 18) 1715 4.42% 4.39% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0250/64.0350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com