RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Dec 20

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Dec 19) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.50/05.00 24.50/26.50 46.00/48.00 68.50/70.50 1100 04.00/05.50 24.75/26.75 45.75/47.75 67.75/69.75 1200 04.00/05.50 24.75/26.75 45.75/47.75 67.75/69.75 1300 03.50/05.00 24.00/26.00 45.50/47.50 68.00/70.00 1400 03.50/05.50 24.00/26.00 45.50/47.50 68.00/70.00 1500 03.50/05.00 24.00/26.00 45.25/47.25 67.75/69.75 1600 03.50/05.00 23.75/25.75 45.00/47.00 67.50/69.50 1715 03.50/05.00 23.75/25.75 45.00/47.00 67.50/69.50 (Closing Dec 19) 1715 04.50/06.00 25.50/27.50 47.00/49.00 69.50/71.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 97.75/99.75 123.50/125.50 145.25/147.25 169.00/171.00 1100 97.00/99.00 123.00/125.00 145.00/147.00 169.25/171.25 1200 97.00/99.00 123.00/125.00 145.00/147.00 169.25/171.25 1300 97.50/99.50 123.25/125.25 145.25/147.25 169.00/171.00 1400 97.50/99.50 123.25/125.25 145.25/147.25 169.00/171.00 1500 96.75/98.75 122.75/124.75 144.75/146.75 168.50/170.50 1600 96.50/98.50 122.00/124.00 143.75/145.75 167.50/169.50 1715 96.50/98.50 122.00/124.00 143.75/145.75 167.50/169.50 (Closing Dec 19) 1715 99.00/101.00 125.00/127.00 147.00/149.00 170.75/172.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 192.00/194.00 213.50/215.50 238.00/240.00 260.50/262.50 1100 192.50/194.50 213.50/215.50 238.00/240.00 260.50/262.50 1200 192.50/194.50 213.50/215.50 238.00/240.00 260.50/262.50 1300 192.00/194.00 213.50/215.50 238.00/240.00 260.50/262.50 1400 192.00/194.00 213.50/215.50 238.00/240.00 260.50/262.50 1500 191.50/193.50 213.00/215.00 237.50/239.50 260.00/262.00 1600 190.50/192.50 212.00/214.00 236.50/238.50 259.00/261.00 1715 190.50/192.50 212.00/214.00 236.50/238.50 259.00/261.00 (Closing Dec 19) 1715 193.75/195.75 215.00/217.00 239.50/241.50 262.00/264.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.62% 3.90% 4.09% 4.43% 4.44% 4.41% 1100 3.68% 3.88% 4.05% 4.39% 4.42% 4.40% 1200 3.68% 3.88% 4.05% 4.40% 4.42% 4.41% 1300 3.55% 3.85% 4.06% 4.42% 4.43% 4.41% 1400 3.57% 3.85% 4.06% 4.42% 4.43% 4.41% 1500 3.55% 3.83% 4.05% 4.38% 4.41% 4.40% 1600 3.52% 3.81% 4.03% 4.37% 4.39% 4.37% 1715 3.52% 3.81% 4.03% 4.37% 4.38% 4.36% (Closing Dec 19) 1715 3.69% 3.92% 4.11% 4.45% 4.47% 4.45% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.39% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.34% 4.33% 1100 4.39% 4.38% 4.37% 4.35% 4.34% 4.33% 1200 4.39% 4.38% 4.37% 4.35% 4.35% 4.33% 1300 4.39% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.34% 4.33% 1400 4.39% 4.37% 4.37% 4.35% 4.35% 4.33% 1500 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.34% 4.33% 4.32% 1600 4.35% 4.33% 4.33% 4.32% 4.32% 4.31% 1715 4.34% 4.33% 4.33% 4.32% 4.32% 4.30% (Closing Dec 19) 1715 4.42% 4.39% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.1100/64.1200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com