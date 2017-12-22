RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Dec 21

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.25/04.50 00.50/01.25 01.75/03.25 02.56% 02.85% 02.49% (Dec 20) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.50/02.50 21.50/23.50 42.50/44.50 64.75/66.75 1100 01.50/02.50 21.00/23.00 42.00/44.00 64.00/66.00 1200 01.50/02.50 21.00/23.00 42.00/44.00 64.25/66.25 1300 01.50/02.50 21.00/23.00 42.00/44.00 63.75/65.75 1400 01.50/02.50 21.50/23.50 42.50/44.50 64.50/66.50 1500 01.50/02.50 21.25/23.25 42.25/44.25 64.25/66.25 1600 01.75/02.75 21.25/23.25 42.25/44.25 64.50/66.50 1715 01.50/02.50 21.25/23.25 42.25/44.25 64.50/66.50 (Closing Dec 20) 1715 03.50/05.00 23.75/25.75 45.00/47.00 67.50/69.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 93.75/95.75 119.25/121.25 141.00/143.00 164.75/166.75 1100 93.00/95.00 118.75/120.75 140.25/142.25 164.00/166.00 1200 93.25/95.25 119.00/121.00 140.75/142.75 164.50/166.50 1300 92.50/94.50 118.00/120.00 139.50/141.50 163.00/165.00 1400 93.00/95.00 118.50/120.50 140.00/142.00 163.75/165.75 1500 93.25/95.25 118.75/120.75 140.25/142.25 164.00/166.00 1600 93.50/95.50 119.00/121.00 140.50/142.50 164.00/166.00 1715 93.00/95.00 118.25/120.25 139.75/141.75 163.25/165.25 (Closing Dec 20) 1715 96.50/98.50 122.00/124.00 143.75/145.75 167.50/169.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 187.75/189.75 209.00/211.00 233.50/235.50 256.00/258.00 1100 187.00/189.00 208.00/210.00 232.50/234.50 255.00/257.00 1200 187.50/189.50 208.50/210.50 233.00/235.00 255.50/257.50 1300 186.00/188.00 207.00/209.00 231.50/233.50 254.00/256.00 1400 186.75/188.75 208.00/210.00 232.50/234.50 255.00/257.00 1500 187.00/189.00 208.25/210.25 232.75/234.75 255.00/257.00 1600 187.00/189.00 208.25/210.25 232.75/234.75 255.00/257.00 1715 186.00/188.00 207.25/209.25 231.75/233.75 254.00/256.00 (Closing Dec 20) 1715 190.50/192.50 212.00/214.00 236.50/238.50 259.00/261.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.56% 3.86% 4.06% 4.41% 4.39% 4.37% 1100 3.48% 3.81% 4.01% 4.38% 4.37% 4.35% 1200 3.48% 3.81% 4.03% 4.39% 4.38% 4.37% 1300 3.48% 3.81% 4.00% 4.36% 4.34% 4.33% 1400 3.56% 3.86% 4.05% 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% 1500 3.52% 3.84% 4.03% 4.39% 4.37% 4.35% 1600 3.52% 3.84% 4.04% 4.40% 4.38% 4.36% 1715 3.52% 3.84% 4.05% 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% (Closing Dec 20) 1715 3.52% 3.81% 4.03% 4.37% 4.38% 4.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.35% 4.34% 4.33% 4.32% 4.32% 4.30% 1100 4.33% 4.32% 4.31% 4.31% 4.30% 4.29% 1200 4.35% 4.33% 4.32% 4.31% 4.31% 4.30% 1300 4.31% 4.30% 4.29% 4.29% 4.28% 4.27% 1400 4.33% 4.31% 4.31% 4.30% 4.30% 4.29% 1500 4.33% 4.32% 4.32% 4.31% 4.30% 4.29% 1600 4.33% 4.32% 4.32% 4.31% 4.30% 4.29% 1715 4.32% 4.30% 4.30% 4.29% 4.29% 4.28% (Closing Dec 20) 1715 4.34% 4.33% 4.33% 4.32% 4.32% 4.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0525/64.0625 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com