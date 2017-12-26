RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Dec 22

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.25/04.50 01.75/03.25 00.50/01.25 02.57% 02.49% 02.85% (Dec 21) 1000 02.25/04.50 00.50/01.25 01.75/03.25 02.56% 02.85% 02.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/02.00 20.75/22.75 41.75/43.75 63.75/65.75 1100 00.75/01.75 20.50/22.50 41.50/43.50 63.75/65.75 1200 01.00/02.00 21.00/23.00 42.00/44.00 63.75/65.75 1300 00.75/01.75 20.50/22.50 41.50/43.50 63.50/65.50 1400 00.75/01.75 20.75/22.75 41.75/43.75 63.75/65.75 1500 00.50/02.00 21.00/23.00 42.00/44.00 63.75/65.75 1600 00.75/01.75 20.50/22.50 41.50/43.50 63.50/65.50 1715 00.75/01.75 20.50/22.50 41.50/43.50 63.50/65.50 (Closing Dec 21) 1715 01.50/02.50 21.25/23.25 42.25/44.25 64.50/66.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 92.50/94.50 117.75/119.75 139.25/141.25 162.75/164.75 1100 92.75/94.75 117.75/119.75 139.25/141.25 162.75/164.75 1200 92.75/94.75 118.00/120.00 139.50/141.50 163.00/165.00 1300 92.25/94.25 117.25/119.25 138.50/140.50 162.00/164.00 1400 92.50/94.50 117.75/119.75 139.00/141.00 162.50/164.50 1500 92.50/94.50 117.50/119.50 138.75/140.75 162.25/164.25 1600 92.00/94.00 117.00/119.00 138.25/140.25 161.75/163.75 1715 92.00/94.00 117.00/119.00 138.25/140.25 161.75/163.75 (Closing Dec 21) 1715 93.00/95.00 118.25/120.25 139.75/141.75 163.25/165.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 185.75/187.75 206.75/208.75 231.25/233.25 253.50/255.50 1100 185.50/187.50 206.75/208.75 231.25/233.25 253.50/255.50 1200 186.00/188.00 207.25/209.25 231.75/233.75 254.00/256.00 1300 184.75/186.75 205.75/207.75 230.25/232.25 252.50/254.50 1400 185.25/187.25 206.25/208.25 230.75/232.75 253.00/255.00 1500 185.00/187.00 206.25/208.25 230.75/232.75 253.00/255.00 1600 184.50/186.50 205.50/207.50 229.75/231.75 252.00/254.00 1715 184.50/186.50 205.50/207.50 229.75/231.75 252.00/254.00 (Closing Dec 21) 1715 186.00/188.00 207.25/209.25 231.75/233.75 254.00/256.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.55% 3.86% 4.05% 4.40% 4.37% 4.35% 1100 3.50% 3.84% 4.05% 4.42% 4.37% 4.35% 1200 3.59% 3.88% 4.05% 4.42% 4.38% 4.35% 1300 3.50% 3.84% 4.03% 4.39% 4.35% 4.32% 1400 3.54% 3.86% 4.05% 4.40% 4.37% 4.34% 1500 3.58% 3.88% 4.05% 4.40% 4.36% 4.33% 1600 3.50% 3.84% 4.03% 4.38% 4.34% 4.31% 1715 3.50% 3.84% 4.03% 4.38% 4.34% 4.31% (Closing Dec 21) 1715 3.52% 3.84% 4.05% 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.32% 4.31% 4.31% 4.30% 4.29% 4.28% 1100 4.32% 4.31% 4.31% 4.30% 4.29% 4.28% 1200 4.33% 4.32% 4.32% 4.31% 4.30% 4.29% 1300 4.30% 4.29% 4.28% 4.28% 4.27% 4.26% 1400 4.32% 4.30% 4.29% 4.29% 4.28% 4.27% 1500 4.31% 4.29% 4.29% 4.29% 4.28% 4.27% 1600 4.30% 4.28% 4.28% 4.27% 4.27% 4.26% 1715 4.30% 4.28% 4.28% 4.27% 4.27% 4.26% (Closing Dec 21) 1715 4.32% 4.30% 4.30% 4.29% 4.29% 4.28% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0450/64.0550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com