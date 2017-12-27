RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Dec 26

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Dec 22) 1000 02.25/04.50 01.75/03.25 00.50/01.25 02.57% 02.49% 02.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.25/01.25 20.00/22.00 41.00/43.00 63.00/65.00 1100 00.25/01.25 19.50/21.50 40.50/42.50 62.50/64.50 1200 00.25/01.25 19.50/21.50 40.50/42.50 62.50/64.50 1300 00.25/01.25 19.50/21.50 40.50/42.50 62.50/64.50 1400 00.25/01.25 19.50/21.50 40.50/42.50 62.50/64.50 1500 00.25/01.25 20.00/22.00 41.00/43.00 63.00/65.00 1600 00.25/01.25 19.75/21.75 40.75/42.75 62.75/64.75 1715 00.25/01.25 19.75/21.75 40.75/42.75 62.75/64.75 (Closing Dec 22) 1715 00.75/01.75 20.50/22.50 41.50/43.50 63.50/65.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 91.50/93.50 116.50/118.50 137.75/139.75 161.25/163.25 1100 91.00/93.00 116.00/118.00 137.25/139.25 160.75/162.75 1200 91.00/93.00 116.00/118.00 137.25/139.25 160.75/162.75 1300 91.00/93.00 115.75/117.75 136.75/138.75 160.00/162.00 1400 91.00/93.00 116.00/118.00 137.00/139.00 160.50/162.50 1500 91.00/93.00 116.00/118.00 137.00/139.00 160.50/162.50 1600 91.25/93.25 116.25/118.25 137.25/139.25 160.50/162.50 1715 91.50/93.50 116.25/118.25 137.25/139.25 160.50/162.50 (Closing Dec 22) 1715 92.00/94.00 117.00/119.00 138.25/140.25 161.75/163.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 184.00/186.00 205.00/207.00 229.00/231.00 251.00/253.00 1100 183.50/185.50 204.50/206.50 228.75/230.75 251.00/253.00 1200 183.50/185.50 204.50/206.50 228.50/230.50 250.50/252.50 1300 182.50/184.50 203.50/205.50 227.50/229.50 249.50/251.50 1400 183.00/185.00 204.00/206.00 228.00/230.00 250.00/252.00 1500 183.00/185.00 204.00/206.00 228.00/230.00 250.00/252.00 1600 183.00/185.00 204.00/206.00 228.00/230.00 250.00/252.00 1715 183.00/185.00 204.00/206.00 228.25/230.25 250.50/252.50 (Closing Dec 22) 1715 184.50/186.50 205.50/207.50 229.75/231.75 252.00/254.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.52% 3.86% 4.05% 4.39% 4.35% 4.32% 1100 3.44% 3.81% 4.02% 4.37% 4.33% 4.30% 1200 3.44% 3.81% 4.02% 4.37% 4.33% 4.31% 1300 3.44% 3.81% 4.02% 4.37% 4.32% 4.29% 1400 3.44% 3.81% 4.02% 4.37% 4.33% 4.30% 1500 3.52% 3.86% 4.05% 4.37% 4.33% 4.30% 1600 3.48% 3.84% 4.04% 4.38% 4.34% 4.30% 1715 3.48% 3.84% 4.03% 4.39% 4.34% 4.30% (Closing Dec 22) 1715 3.50% 3.84% 4.03% 4.38% 4.34% 4.31% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.30% 4.29% 4.29% 4.27% 4.26% 4.25% 1100 4.29% 4.27% 4.27% 4.26% 4.26% 4.25% 1200 4.29% 4.27% 4.27% 4.26% 4.25% 4.24% 1300 4.27% 4.25% 4.25% 4.24% 4.24% 4.23% 1400 4.28% 4.26% 4.26% 4.25% 4.24% 4.23% 1500 4.28% 4.26% 4.26% 4.25% 4.24% 4.24% 1600 4.28% 4.26% 4.26% 4.25% 4.24% 4.23% 1715 4.28% 4.26% 4.26% 4.25% 4.25% 4.24% (Closing Dec 22) 1715 4.30% 4.28% 4.28% 4.27% 4.27% 4.26% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0800/64.0900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com