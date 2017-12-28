RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Dec 27

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Dec 26) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.75/20.75 39.75/41.75 61.75/63.75 90.50/92.50 1100 18.50/20.50 39.50/41.50 61.50/63.50 90.00/92.00 1200 18.50/20.50 39.25/41.25 61.00/63.00 89.75/91.75 1300 18.50/20.50 39.50/41.50 61.50/63.50 90.00/92.00 1400 18.50/20.50 39.75/41.75 61.75/63.75 90.50/92.50 1500 18.75/20.75 40.00/42.00 62.00/64.00 91.00/93.00 1600 19.00/21.00 40.25/42.25 62.25/64.25 91.25/93.25 1715 19.00/21.00 40.25/42.25 62.25/64.25 91.25/93.25 (Closing Dec 26) 1715 19.75/21.75 40.75/42.75 62.75/64.75 91.50/93.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 115.25/117.25 136.25/138.25 159.50/161.50 182.00/184.00 1100 115.00/117.00 136.00/138.00 159.25/161.25 181.75/183.75 1200 114.50/116.50 135.50/137.50 158.75/160.75 181.50/183.50 1300 114.75/116.75 135.50/137.50 158.75/160.75 181.25/183.25 1400 115.25/117.25 136.00/138.00 159.25/161.25 181.75/183.75 1500 115.75/117.75 136.75/138.75 160.00/162.00 182.50/184.50 1600 116.25/118.25 137.25/139.25 160.50/162.50 183.25/185.25 1715 116.25/118.25 137.25/139.25 160.50/162.50 183.00/185.00 (Closing Dec 26) 1715 116.25/118.25 137.25/139.25 160.50/162.50 183.00/185.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 203.00/205.00 227.25/229.25 249.50/251.50 272.00/274.00 1100 202.75/204.75 227.00/229.00 249.25/251.25 272.00/274.00 1200 202.00/204.00 226.25/228.25 248.25/250.25 271.00/273.00 1300 202.00/204.00 226.25/228.25 248.25/250.25 271.00/273.00 1400 202.50/204.50 226.75/228.75 248.75/250.75 271.50/273.50 1500 203.50/205.50 227.75/229.75 250.00/252.00 273.00/275.00 1600 204.00/206.00 228.50/230.50 250.50/252.50 273.50/275.50 1715 204.00/206.00 228.25/230.25 250.50/252.50 273.50/275.50 (Closing Dec 26) 1715 204.00/206.00 228.25/230.25 250.50/252.50 00.25/01.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.41% 3.80% 4.01% 4.38% 4.32% 4.29% 1100 3.36% 3.78% 4.00% 4.35% 4.32% 4.28% 1200 3.36% 3.75% 3.96% 4.34% 4.30% 4.27% 1300 3.36% 3.78% 4.00% 4.35% 4.31% 4.27% 1400 3.36% 3.80% 4.01% 4.38% 4.33% 4.29% 1500 3.41% 3.83% 4.03% 4.40% 4.34% 4.31% 1600 3.45% 3.85% 4.04% 4.41% 4.36% 4.32% 1715 3.45% 3.85% 4.04% 4.41% 4.36% 4.32% (Closing Dec 26) 1715 3.48% 3.84% 4.03% 4.39% 4.34% 4.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.27% 4.25% 4.25% 4.25% 4.24% 4.23% 1100 4.26% 4.25% 4.25% 4.24% 4.24% 4.23% 1200 4.25% 4.24% 4.23% 4.23% 4.22% 4.22% 1300 4.25% 4.23% 4.23% 4.23% 4.22% 4.22% 1400 4.26% 4.25% 4.24% 4.24% 4.23% 4.23% 1500 4.28% 4.26% 4.26% 4.25% 4.25% 4.25% 1600 4.29% 4.28% 4.27% 4.27% 4.26% 4.26% 1715 4.29% 4.27% 4.27% 4.26% 4.26% 4.26% (Closing Dec 26) 1715 4.28% 4.26% 4.26% 4.25% 4.25% 4.24% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.1500/64.1600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com