RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Dec 4

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Nov 30) 1000 02.75/05.00 02.25/03.75 00.50/01.25 03.11% 03.18% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.00/18.00 37.50/39.50 60.00/62.00 83.25/85.25 1100 16.50/18.00 38.00/40.00 60.25/62.25 83.50/85.50 1200 16.50/18.00 37.75/39.75 60.00/62.00 83.25/85.25 1300 16.50/18.00 38.00/40.00 60.25/62.25 83.50/85.50 1400 16.50/18.00 38.25/40.25 60.75/62.75 84.00/86.00 1500 16.50/18.50 38.25/40.25 60.25/62.25 83.50/85.50 1600 16.25/17.75 37.75/39.75 60.00/62.00 83.25/85.25 1715 16.50/18.00 38.00/40.00 60.25/62.25 83.50/85.50 (Closing Nov 30) 1715 17.00/18.50 38.50/40.50 60.50/62.50 83.50/85.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 113.25/115.25 140.75/142.75 163.25/165.25 187.25/189.25 1100 113.50/115.50 140.75/142.75 163.25/165.25 187.25/189.25 1200 113.25/115.25 140.25/142.25 162.75/164.75 186.75/188.75 1300 113.50/115.50 141.00/143.00 163.50/165.50 187.50/189.50 1400 114.00/116.00 141.50/143.50 164.00/166.00 188.25/190.25 1500 113.75/115.75 141.00/143.00 163.50/165.50 188.00/190.00 1600 113.25/115.25 140.75/142.75 163.25/165.25 187.25/189.25 1715 113.50/115.50 141.00/143.00 163.50/165.50 187.50/189.50 (Closing Nov 30) 1715 113.50/115.50 140.50/142.50 162.75/164.75 186.75/188.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 210.50/212.50 232.00/234.00 256.00/258.00 278.00/280.00 1100 210.50/212.50 232.00/234.00 256.00/258.00 278.00/280.00 1200 210.00/212.00 231.50/233.50 255.50/257.50 277.50/279.50 1300 210.75/212.75 232.25/234.25 256.50/258.50 278.50/280.50 1400 211.50/213.50 233.00/235.00 257.50/259.50 280.00/282.00 1500 211.50/213.50 233.00/235.00 257.50/259.50 280.00/282.00 1600 210.50/212.50 232.00/234.00 256.25/258.25 278.50/280.50 1715 210.75/212.75 232.25/234.25 256.50/258.50 279.00/281.00 (Closing Nov 30) 1715 210.25/212.25 231.75/233.75 255.75/257.75 277.50/279.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.03% 3.96% 4.15% 4.36% 4.56% 4.55% 1100 4.09% 4.00% 4.17% 4.38% 4.57% 4.56% 1200 4.08% 3.98% 4.16% 4.37% 4.56% 4.55% 1300 4.09% 4.00% 4.17% 4.38% 4.57% 4.57% 1400 4.11% 4.03% 4.21% 4.41% 4.60% 4.59% 1500 4.14% 4.02% 4.17% 4.39% 4.58% 4.57% 1600 4.05% 3.98% 4.16% 4.37% 4.56% 4.56% 1715 4.10% 4.00% 4.17% 4.38% 4.57% 4.57% (Closing Nov 30) 1715 4.08% 3.97% 4.13% 4.33% 4.53% 4.52% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.53% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.39% 1100 4.53% 4.50% 4.47% 4.45% 4.42% 4.40% 1200 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.39% 1300 4.54% 4.50% 4.48% 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 1400 4.56% 4.52% 4.50% 4.48% 4.45% 4.44% 1500 4.54% 4.52% 4.49% 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 1600 4.53% 4.50% 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 1715 4.54% 4.50% 4.48% 4.46% 4.43% 4.42% (Closing Nov 30) 1715 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 4.40% 4.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3700/64.3800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com