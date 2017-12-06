RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Dec 5

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Dec 4) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.50/17.00 37.50/39.50 60.00/62.00 83.50/85.50 1100 15.50/17.00 37.50/39.50 59.75/61.75 83.00/85.00 1200 15.50/17.00 37.00/39.00 59.25/61.25 82.25/84.25 1300 15.50/17.00 37.00/39.00 59.25/61.25 82.50/84.50 1400 15.50/17.00 37.25/39.25 59.50/61.50 82.50/84.50 1500 15.50/17.00 37.00/39.00 59.00/61.00 82.00/84.00 1600 15.50/17.00 37.00/39.00 59.00/61.00 82.00/84.00 1715 15.50/17.00 37.00/39.00 59.00/61.00 82.00/84.00 (Closing Dec 4) 1715 16.50/18.00 38.00/40.00 60.25/62.25 83.50/85.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 113.50/115.50 141.00/143.00 163.75/165.75 188.00/190.00 1100 113.00/115.00 140.50/142.50 163.00/165.00 187.25/189.25 1200 112.25/114.25 139.75/141.75 162.25/164.25 186.25/188.25 1300 112.50/114.50 140.00/142.00 162.50/164.50 186.75/188.75 1400 112.50/114.50 140.00/142.00 162.50/164.50 186.75/188.75 1500 112.00/114.00 139.25/141.25 161.75/163.75 186.00/188.00 1600 112.00/114.00 139.25/141.25 161.75/163.75 186.00/188.00 1715 112.00/114.00 139.25/141.25 161.75/163.75 186.00/188.00 (Closing Dec 4) 1715 113.50/115.50 141.00/143.00 163.50/165.50 187.50/189.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 211.50/213.50 233.00/235.00 257.50/259.50 280.00/282.00 1100 210.50/212.50 232.00/234.00 256.50/258.50 279.00/281.00 1200 209.50/211.50 231.00/233.00 255.50/257.50 278.00/280.00 1300 210.25/212.25 231.75/233.75 256.00/258.00 278.50/280.50 1400 210.00/212.00 231.50/233.50 256.00/258.00 278.50/280.50 1500 209.50/211.50 231.00/233.00 255.50/257.50 278.00/280.00 1600 209.50/211.50 231.00/233.00 255.50/257.50 278.00/280.00 1715 209.50/211.50 231.00/233.00 255.50/257.50 278.00/280.00 (Closing Dec 4) 1715 210.75/212.75 232.25/234.25 256.50/258.50 279.00/281.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.08% 4.04% 4.22% 4.46% 4.61% 4.60% 1100 4.08% 4.03% 4.20% 4.43% 4.59% 4.58% 1200 4.05% 3.98% 4.16% 4.39% 4.56% 4.55% 1300 4.04% 3.98% 4.16% 4.40% 4.56% 4.56% 1400 4.06% 4.00% 4.17% 4.40% 4.56% 4.56% 1500 4.04% 3.97% 4.14% 4.38% 4.54% 4.53% 1600 4.04% 3.98% 4.14% 4.38% 4.54% 4.54% 1715 4.05% 3.98% 4.14% 4.38% 4.54% 4.54% (Closing Dec 4) 1715 4.10% 4.00% 4.17% 4.38% 4.57% 4.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.57% 4.54% 4.52% 4.49% 4.47% 4.45% 1100 4.55% 4.52% 4.49% 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 1200 4.52% 4.49% 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 1300 4.53% 4.50% 4.48% 4.46% 4.43% 4.42% 1400 4.53% 4.50% 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 1500 4.51% 4.48% 4.46% 4.45% 4.42% 4.41% 1600 4.51% 4.48% 4.46% 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 1715 4.51% 4.49% 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% (Closing Dec 4) 1715 4.54% 4.50% 4.48% 4.46% 4.43% 4.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3800/64.3900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com