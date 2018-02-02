RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Feb 1

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.25 00.50/01.25 01.50/03.00 02.87% 02.87% 02.87% (Jan 31) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.86% 02.86% 02.86% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.00/19.00 39.50/41.50 68.00/70.00 94.25/96.25 1100 17.25/18.75 39.75/41.75 68.00/70.00 94.25/96.25 1200 17.50/19.00 40.00/42.00 68.25/70.25 94.50/96.50 1300 17.75/19.25 40.25/42.25 68.75/70.75 95.25/97.25 1400 17.50/19.50 40.00/42.00 68.25/70.25 94.75/96.75 1500 17.75/19.25 40.25/42.25 68.75/70.75 95.25/97.25 1600 18.00/19.00 40.50/42.50 69.00/71.00 95.50/97.50 1715 18.25/19.25 40.75/42.75 69.50/71.50 96.00/98.00 (Closing Jan 31) 1715 19.25/20.75 41.50/43.50 69.75/71.75 96.00/98.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 116.50/118.50 140.50/142.50 163.75/165.75 184.75/186.75 1100 116.50/118.50 140.25/142.25 163.25/165.25 184.50/186.50 1200 116.75/118.75 140.50/142.50 163.50/165.50 184.75/186.75 1300 117.50/119.50 141.50/143.50 164.75/166.75 186.00/188.00 1400 117.25/119.25 141.25/143.25 164.25/166.25 185.25/187.25 1500 117.75/119.75 141.75/143.75 164.75/166.75 186.00/188.00 1600 117.50/119.50 141.75/143.75 165.25/167.25 186.50/188.50 1715 118.25/120.25 142.25/144.25 165.50/167.50 186.75/188.75 (Closing Jan 31) 1715 118.00/120.00 141.50/143.50 164.25/166.25 185.50/187.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 209.50/211.50 232.00/234.00 255.00/257.00 277.00/279.00 1100 209.25/211.25 231.75/233.75 254.75/256.75 277.00/279.00 1200 209.75/211.75 232.25/234.25 255.25/257.25 277.50/279.50 1300 211.25/213.25 234.00/236.00 257.50/259.50 280.00/282.00 1400 210.25/212.25 232.75/234.75 256.00/258.00 278.50/280.50 1500 211.00/213.00 233.50/235.50 256.75/258.75 279.50/281.50 1600 211.50/213.50 234.25/236.25 257.50/259.50 280.00/282.00 1715 212.00/214.00 234.75/236.75 258.25/260.25 281.00/283.00 (Closing Jan 31) 1715 210.50/212.50 233.00/235.00 256.00/258.00 278.00/280.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.51% 4.67% 4.83% 4.73% 4.66% 4.60% 1100 4.52% 4.70% 4.84% 4.74% 4.67% 4.59% 1200 4.57% 4.72% 4.85% 4.75% 4.68% 4.60% 1300 4.61% 4.73% 4.87% 4.77% 4.69% 4.62% 1400 4.61% 4.72% 4.85% 4.76% 4.69% 4.62% 1500 4.61% 4.74% 4.88% 4.78% 4.70% 4.63% 1600 4.62% 4.76% 4.89% 4.78% 4.69% 4.63% 1715 4.65% 4.78% 4.91% 4.79% 4.70% 4.63% (Closing Jan 31) 1715 4.45% 4.59% 4.81% 4.71% 4.64% 4.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.56% 4.52% 4.50% 4.48% 4.45% 4.42% 1100 4.55% 4.52% 4.50% 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 1200 4.56% 4.53% 4.51% 4.49% 4.46% 4.43% 1300 4.57% 4.54% 4.52% 4.51% 4.48% 4.46% 1400 4.57% 4.54% 4.52% 4.49% 4.47% 4.45% 1500 4.58% 4.55% 4.53% 4.50% 4.48% 4.46% 1600 4.59% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% 4.46% 1715 4.58% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 4.49% 4.46% (Closing Jan 31) 1715 4.51% 4.50% 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.41% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0150/64.0250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com