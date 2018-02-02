FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 4:43 AM / a day ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Feb 1

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask         Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
1000         02.00/04.25     00.50/01.25      01.50/03.00
                02.87%          02.87%           02.87%
                              (Jan 31)            
1000         01.00/02.50     00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25
                02.86%          02.86%           02.86%
--------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      FEB           MAR            APR            MAY
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  17.00/19.00    39.50/41.50    68.00/70.00  94.25/96.25
 1100  17.25/18.75    39.75/41.75    68.00/70.00  94.25/96.25
 1200  17.50/19.00    40.00/42.00    68.25/70.25  94.50/96.50
 1300  17.75/19.25    40.25/42.25    68.75/70.75  95.25/97.25
 1400  17.50/19.50    40.00/42.00    68.25/70.25  94.75/96.75
 1500  17.75/19.25    40.25/42.25    68.75/70.75  95.25/97.25
 1600  18.00/19.00    40.50/42.50    69.00/71.00  95.50/97.50
 1715  18.25/19.25    40.75/42.75    69.50/71.50  96.00/98.00
                        (Closing Jan 31)
 1715  19.25/20.75    41.50/43.50    69.75/71.75  96.00/98.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      JUN            JUL           AUG           SEP
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 116.50/118.50  140.50/142.50 163.75/165.75 184.75/186.75
 1100 116.50/118.50  140.25/142.25 163.25/165.25 184.50/186.50
 1200 116.75/118.75  140.50/142.50 163.50/165.50 184.75/186.75
 1300 117.50/119.50  141.50/143.50 164.75/166.75 186.00/188.00
 1400 117.25/119.25  141.25/143.25 164.25/166.25 185.25/187.25
 1500 117.75/119.75  141.75/143.75 164.75/166.75 186.00/188.00
 1600 117.50/119.50  141.75/143.75 165.25/167.25 186.50/188.50
 1715 118.25/120.25  142.25/144.25 165.50/167.50 186.75/188.75
                        (Closing Jan 31)
 1715 118.00/120.00  141.50/143.50 164.25/166.25 185.50/187.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME       OCT            NOV           DEC           JAN
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  209.50/211.50 232.00/234.00 255.00/257.00  277.00/279.00
 1100  209.25/211.25 231.75/233.75 254.75/256.75  277.00/279.00
 1200  209.75/211.75 232.25/234.25 255.25/257.25  277.50/279.50
 1300  211.25/213.25 234.00/236.00 257.50/259.50  280.00/282.00
 1400  210.25/212.25 232.75/234.75 256.00/258.00  278.50/280.50
 1500  211.00/213.00 233.50/235.50 256.75/258.75  279.50/281.50
 1600  211.50/213.50 234.25/236.25 257.50/259.50  280.00/282.00
 1715  212.00/214.00 234.75/236.75 258.25/260.25  281.00/283.00
                        (Closing Jan 31)
 1715  210.50/212.50 233.00/235.00 256.00/258.00  278.00/280.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.51%    4.67%    4.83%      4.73%     4.66%   4.60%
 1100   4.52%    4.70%    4.84%      4.74%     4.67%   4.59%
 1200   4.57%    4.72%    4.85%      4.75%     4.68%   4.60%
 1300   4.61%    4.73%    4.87%      4.77%     4.69%   4.62%
 1400   4.61%    4.72%    4.85%      4.76%     4.69%   4.62%
 1500   4.61%    4.74%    4.88%      4.78%     4.70%   4.63%
 1600   4.62%    4.76%    4.89%      4.78%     4.69%   4.63%
 1715   4.65%    4.78%    4.91%      4.79%     4.70%   4.63%
                        (Closing Jan 31)
 1715   4.45%    4.59%    4.81%      4.71%     4.64%   4.57%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.56%    4.52%    4.50%      4.48%     4.45%   4.42%
 1100   4.55%    4.52%    4.50%      4.48%     4.45%   4.43%
 1200   4.56%    4.53%    4.51%      4.49%     4.46%   4.43%
 1300   4.57%    4.54%    4.52%      4.51%     4.48%   4.46%
 1400   4.57%    4.54%    4.52%      4.49%     4.47%   4.45%
 1500   4.58%    4.55%    4.53%      4.50%     4.48%   4.46%
 1600   4.59%    4.55%    4.53%      4.51%     4.48%   4.46%
 1715   4.58%    4.55%    4.53%      4.51%     4.49%   4.46%
                        (Closing Jan 31) 
 1715   4.51%    4.50%    4.48%      4.46%     4.44%   4.41%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0150/64.0250 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums    
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure    
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions   from Andhra Bank, Bank Of
Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC
Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central
Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
