RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Feb 14

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Feb 12) 1000 01.50/03.25 01.00/02.00 00.50/01.25 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.00/10.50 32.75/34.75 62.00/64.00 88.00/90.00 1100 09.00/10.50 32.75/34.75 62.00/64.00 88.25/90.25 1200 09.00/10.50 32.75/34.75 62.00/64.00 88.25/90.25 1300 09.00/10.50 32.75/34.75 62.00/64.00 88.25/90.25 1400 09.00/10.50 32.75/34.75 62.00/64.00 88.25/90.25 1500 09.00/10.50 32.50/34.00 62.00/64.00 88.00/90.00 1600 09.00/11.00 32.75/34.75 61.75/63.75 88.00/90.00 1715 09.25/10.75 33.00/35.00 62.25/64.25 88.50/90.50 (Closing Feb 12) 1715 09.75/11.25 33.25/35.25 62.75/64.75 89.00/91.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 110.00/112.00 133.50/135.50 156.25/158.25 177.00/179.00 1100 110.25/112.25 133.75/135.75 156.50/158.50 177.25/179.25 1200 110.25/112.25 133.75/135.75 156.50/158.50 177.25/179.25 1300 110.25/112.25 133.75/135.75 156.50/158.50 177.25/179.25 1400 110.25/112.25 133.75/135.75 156.50/158.50 177.25/179.25 1500 110.00/112.00 133.25/135.25 156.00/158.00 177.00/179.00 1600 110.25/112.25 134.00/136.00 156.75/158.75 177.50/179.50 1715 110.50/112.50 134.00/136.00 157.00/159.00 177.75/179.75 (Closing Feb 12) 1715 111.25/113.25 135.00/137.00 158.00/160.00 178.75/180.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 201.50/203.50 223.75/225.75 246.75/248.75 269.50/271.50 1100 201.75/203.75 224.25/226.25 247.25/249.25 270.00/272.00 1200 201.75/203.75 224.25/226.25 247.25/249.25 270.00/272.00 1300 201.75/203.75 224.25/226.25 247.25/249.25 270.00/272.00 1400 201.75/203.75 224.25/226.25 247.25/249.25 270.00/272.00 1500 201.50/203.50 224.00/226.00 247.50/249.50 270.00/272.00 1600 202.25/204.25 224.75/226.75 247.75/249.75 270.50/272.50 1715 202.25/204.25 224.75/226.75 247.75/249.75 270.50/272.50 (Closing Feb 12) 1715 203.25/205.25 225.75/227.75 248.75/250.75 271.50/273.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.77% 5.04% 4.96% 4.79% 4.69% 4.60% 1100 4.77% 5.04% 4.97% 4.80% 4.69% 4.61% 1200 4.77% 5.04% 4.97% 4.80% 4.69% 4.61% 1300 4.77% 5.04% 4.96% 4.80% 4.69% 4.60% 1400 4.77% 5.04% 4.96% 4.80% 4.69% 4.60% 1500 4.71% 5.02% 4.96% 4.79% 4.68% 4.59% 1600 4.79% 5.03% 4.95% 4.80% 4.70% 4.62% 1715 4.82% 5.07% 4.99% 4.82% 4.71% 4.62% (Closing Feb 12) 1715 4.71% 5.01% 4.95% 4.80% 4.69% 4.61% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.54% 4.50% 4.47% 4.45% 4.42% 4.40% 1100 4.54% 4.51% 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.40% 1200 4.54% 4.51% 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.40% 1300 4.54% 4.50% 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.40% 1400 4.54% 4.50% 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 4.40% 1500 4.53% 4.50% 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 4.40% 1600 4.55% 4.52% 4.49% 4.47% 4.44% 4.41% 1715 4.56% 4.52% 4.49% 4.47% 4.44% 4.41% (Closing Feb 12) 1715 4.55% 4.51% 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0875/64.0975 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com