RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Feb 16

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/05.25 02.50/04.00 00.50/01.25 03.43% 03.57% 02.86% (Feb 15) 1000 03.00/05.25 00.50/01.25 02.50/04.00 03.42% 02.85% 03.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.50/06.00 27.50/29.50 56.50/58.50 82.50/84.50 1100 04.75/06.25 28.00/30.00 56.75/58.75 82.75/84.75 1200 05.00/06.50 28.00/30.00 56.75/58.75 82.75/84.75 1300 04.75/06.25 28.25/30.25 56.75/58.75 82.75/84.75 1400 05.00/06.50 28.00/30.00 56.75/58.75 82.75/84.75 1500 05.00/06.50 28.00/30.00 57.00/59.00 83.00/85.00 1600 04.75/06.25 28.25/30.25 57.00/59.00 83.00/85.00 1715 04.75/06.25 27.75/29.75 56.75/58.75 82.75/84.75 (Closing Feb 15) 1715 05.50/07.00 28.75/30.75 57.50/59.50 83.50/85.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 104.50/106.50 128.00/130.00 150.50/152.50 171.00/173.00 1100 104.75/106.75 128.00/130.00 150.50/152.50 171.00/173.00 1200 104.75/106.75 128.00/130.00 150.50/152.50 171.00/173.00 1300 104.75/106.75 128.25/130.25 151.00/153.00 171.50/173.50 1400 104.75/106.75 128.00/130.00 150.50/152.50 171.00/173.00 1500 105.00/107.00 128.50/130.50 151.00/153.00 171.50/173.50 1600 105.00/107.00 128.50/130.50 151.25/153.25 171.75/173.75 1715 104.75/106.75 128.00/130.00 150.50/152.50 171.00/173.00 (Closing Feb 15) 1715 105.50/107.50 129.00/131.00 151.75/153.75 172.25/174.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 195.50/197.50 217.75/219.75 240.75/242.75 263.50/265.50 1100 195.50/197.50 217.75/219.75 240.75/242.75 263.50/265.50 1200 195.50/197.50 217.75/219.75 240.75/242.75 263.50/265.50 1300 196.00/198.00 218.00/220.00 241.00/243.00 263.50/265.50 1400 195.50/197.50 217.75/219.75 240.75/242.75 263.50/265.50 1500 196.00/198.00 218.25/220.25 241.25/243.25 264.00/266.00 1600 196.25/198.25 218.25/220.25 241.25/243.25 264.00/266.00 1715 195.50/197.50 217.75/219.75 240.75/242.75 263.50/265.50 (Closing Feb 15) 1715 196.75/198.75 219.25/221.25 242.25/244.25 265.00/267.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.63% 5.03% 4.87% 4.74% 4.63% 4.56% 1100 4.72% 5.05% 4.89% 4.75% 4.63% 4.55% 1200 4.73% 5.05% 4.89% 4.75% 4.63% 4.55% 1300 4.75% 5.05% 4.88% 4.74% 4.63% 4.56% 1400 4.72% 5.04% 4.87% 4.74% 4.62% 4.54% 1500 4.72% 5.05% 4.89% 4.74% 4.63% 4.55% 1600 4.74% 5.05% 4.88% 4.74% 4.63% 4.56% 1715 4.66% 5.02% 4.86% 4.72% 4.61% 4.53% (Closing Feb 15) 1715 4.70% 5.01% 4.88% 4.74% 4.64% 4.56% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.50% 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% 1100 4.50% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% 1200 4.50% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% 1300 4.51% 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.37% 1400 4.49% 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 4.37% 1500 4.50% 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 4.37% 1600 4.50% 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 4.37% 1715 4.47% 4.44% 4.41% 4.40% 4.38% 4.36% (Closing Feb 15) 1715 4.51% 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.2100/64.2200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com