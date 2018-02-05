RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Feb 2

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.25 01.50/03.00 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Feb 1) 1000 02.00/04.25 00.50/01.25 01.50/03.00 02.87% 02.87% 02.87% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.25/18.75 40.00/42.00 69.00/71.00 95.50/97.50 1100 17.75/18.75 40.75/42.75 70.00/72.00 96.50/98.50 1200 17.25/19.25 40.25/42.25 69.25/71.25 96.25/98.25 1300 17.50/18.50 40.00/42.00 69.25/71.25 96.00/98.00 1400 17.00/19.00 39.75/41.75 68.75/70.75 95.50/97.50 1500 17.25/19.25 40.25/42.25 69.25/71.25 96.25/98.25 1600 17.50/19.00 40.50/42.50 69.75/71.75 96.50/98.50 1715 17.50/19.00 40.50/42.50 69.75/71.75 96.50/98.50 (Closing Feb 1) 1715 18.25/19.25 40.75/42.75 69.50/71.50 96.00/98.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 118.25/120.25 142.50/144.50 165.75/167.75 187.25/189.25 1100 119.25/121.25 143.50/145.50 167.00/169.00 188.50/190.50 1200 119.25/121.25 143.75/145.75 167.25/169.25 188.75/190.75 1300 118.50/120.50 142.50/144.50 165.75/167.75 187.00/189.00 1400 118.00/120.00 142.25/144.25 165.50/167.50 186.75/188.75 1500 119.00/121.00 143.25/145.25 166.50/168.50 187.75/189.75 1600 119.25/121.25 143.25/145.25 166.50/168.50 187.75/189.75 1715 119.00/121.00 143.00/145.00 166.25/168.25 187.50/189.50 (Closing Feb 1) 1715 118.25/120.25 142.25/144.25 165.50/167.50 186.75/188.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 212.50/214.50 235.50/237.50 259.00/261.00 282.00/284.00 1100 213.75/215.75 236.75/238.75 260.50/262.50 283.50/285.50 1200 214.00/216.00 237.00/239.00 260.50/262.50 283.50/285.50 1300 212.00/214.00 235.00/237.00 258.50/260.50 281.50/283.50 1400 211.75/213.75 234.25/236.25 257.50/259.50 280.50/282.50 1500 213.00/215.00 235.50/237.50 259.00/261.00 282.00/284.00 1600 212.75/214.75 235.50/237.50 259.00/261.00 282.00/284.00 1715 212.75/214.75 235.50/237.50 259.00/261.00 282.00/284.00 (Closing Feb 1) 1715 212.00/214.00 234.75/236.75 258.25/260.25 281.00/283.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.66% 4.80% 4.92% 4.80% 4.73% 4.66% 1100 4.73% 4.87% 4.98% 4.85% 4.76% 4.69% 1200 4.71% 4.82% 4.95% 4.84% 4.77% 4.70% 1300 4.67% 4.82% 4.95% 4.84% 4.75% 4.67% 1400 4.67% 4.79% 4.93% 4.81% 4.73% 4.66% 1500 4.71% 4.82% 4.95% 4.84% 4.76% 4.68% 1600 4.73% 4.85% 4.98% 4.85% 4.77% 4.68% 1715 4.73% 4.86% 4.98% 4.85% 4.76% 4.67% (Closing Feb 1) 1715 4.65% 4.78% 4.91% 4.79% 4.70% 4.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.60% 4.57% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% 1100 4.63% 4.60% 4.57% 4.55% 4.53% 4.50% 1200 4.64% 4.61% 4.58% 4.56% 4.53% 4.51% 1300 4.61% 4.57% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% 1400 4.61% 4.57% 4.55% 4.52% 4.50% 4.47% 1500 4.62% 4.58% 4.56% 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% 1600 4.62% 4.58% 4.56% 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% 1715 4.62% 4.58% 4.56% 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% (Closing Feb 1) 1715 4.58% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 4.49% 4.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0550/64.0650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com