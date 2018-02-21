RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Feb 20

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Feb 16) 1000 03.00/05.25 02.50/04.00 00.50/01.25 03.43% 03.57% 02.86% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.00/05.50 27.25/29.25 56.00/58.00 82.00/84.00 1100 04.50/05.50 27.50/29.50 57.00/59.00 83.00/85.00 1200 04.00/05.50 27.75/29.75 56.75/58.75 83.00/85.00 1300 04.50/05.50 27.50/29.50 57.00/59.00 83.00/85.00 1400 04.50/05.50 27.50/29.50 57.00/59.00 83.00/85.00 1500 04.50/05.50 27.50/29.50 57.00/59.00 83.00/85.00 1600 04.50/05.50 27.50/29.50 57.00/59.00 83.00/85.00 1715 04.25/05.25 27.00/29.00 56.00/58.00 82.00/84.00 (Closing Feb 16) 1715 04.75/06.25 27.75/29.75 56.75/58.75 82.75/84.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 104.00/106.00 127.50/129.50 150.25/152.25 170.75/172.75 1100 105.00/107.00 128.50/130.50 151.00/153.00 171.50/173.50 1200 105.25/107.25 128.75/130.75 151.50/153.50 172.00/174.00 1300 105.00/107.00 128.50/130.50 151.25/153.25 172.00/174.00 1400 105.00/107.00 128.50/130.50 151.25/153.25 172.00/174.00 1500 105.00/107.00 128.50/130.50 151.25/153.25 172.00/174.00 1600 105.00/107.00 128.25/130.25 150.75/152.75 171.25/173.25 1715 104.00/106.00 127.25/129.25 149.75/151.75 170.25/172.25 (Closing Feb 16) 1715 104.75/106.75 128.00/130.00 150.50/152.50 171.00/173.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 195.25/197.25 217.75/219.75 240.75/242.75 263.50/265.50 1100 196.00/198.00 218.50/220.50 241.75/243.75 264.50/266.50 1200 196.50/198.50 218.75/220.75 241.75/243.75 264.50/266.50 1300 196.50/198.50 219.00/221.00 242.25/244.25 265.00/267.00 1400 196.50/198.50 219.00/221.00 242.25/244.25 265.00/267.00 1500 196.50/198.50 219.00/221.00 242.25/244.25 265.00/267.00 1600 195.75/197.75 218.00/220.00 241.25/243.25 264.00/266.00 1715 194.50/196.50 216.50/218.50 239.50/241.50 262.00/264.00 (Closing Feb 16) 1715 195.50/197.50 217.75/219.75 240.75/242.75 263.50/265.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.70% 5.02% 4.84% 4.71% 4.60% 4.52% 1100 4.74% 5.10% 4.91% 4.75% 4.64% 4.55% 1200 4.77% 5.08% 4.90% 4.76% 4.64% 4.56% 1300 4.73% 5.09% 4.89% 4.74% 4.62% 4.54% 1400 4.73% 5.08% 4.89% 4.73% 4.62% 4.54% 1500 4.72% 5.07% 4.88% 4.72% 4.61% 4.53% 1600 4.72% 5.08% 4.88% 4.73% 4.60% 4.52% 1715 4.63% 4.99% 4.82% 4.68% 4.57% 4.49% (Closing Feb 16) 1715 4.66% 5.02% 4.86% 4.72% 4.61% 4.53% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.47% 4.44% 4.41% 4.39% 4.37% 4.35% 1100 4.49% 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 4.37% 1200 4.50% 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 4.36% 1300 4.49% 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 4.36% 1400 4.48% 4.45% 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% 4.36% 1500 4.47% 4.44% 4.41% 4.39% 4.37% 4.35% 1600 4.46% 4.42% 4.39% 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% 1715 4.43% 4.40% 4.36% 4.35% 4.33% 4.30% (Closing Feb 16) 1715 4.47% 4.44% 4.41% 4.40% 4.38% 4.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.7900/64.8000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com