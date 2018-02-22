FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 4:42 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Feb 21

              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask         Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
1000         01.00/02.50     00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25
                02.82%          02.82%           02.82%
                              (Feb 20)            
1000         01.00/02.50     00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25
                02.83%          02.83%           02.83%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      FEB           MAR            APR            MAY
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  03.75/04.75    26.50/28.50    55.50/57.50  81.50/83.50
 1100  03.50/05.00    26.50/28.50    56.00/58.00  82.00/84.00
 1200  03.75/04.75    26.50/28.50    55.75/57.75  81.75/83.75
 1300  03.75/04.75    26.50/28.50    55.75/57.75  81.75/83.75
 1400  03.50/05.00    26.75/28.75    55.75/57.75  81.75/83.75
 1500  03.50/05.00    26.75/28.75    55.75/57.75  81.50/83.50
 1600  03.50/05.50    26.75/28.75    55.75/57.75  81.50/83.50
 1715  03.25/04.75    26.25/28.25    54.75/56.75  80.50/82.50
                         (Closing Feb 20)
 1715  04.25/05.25    27.00/29.00    56.00/58.00  82.00/84.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      JUN            JUL           AUG           SEP
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 103.50/105.50  126.75/128.75 149.25/151.25 169.75/171.75
 1100 104.00/106.00  127.00/129.00 149.25/151.25 169.75/171.75
 1200 103.75/105.75  126.75/128.75 149.00/151.00 169.50/171.50
 1300 103.75/105.75  126.75/128.75 149.00/151.00 169.50/171.50
 1400 103.75/105.75  126.75/128.75 149.25/151.25 169.75/171.75
 1500 103.25/105.25  126.25/128.25 148.00/150.00 168.75/170.75
 1600 103.25/105.25  126.25/128.25 148.00/150.00 168.75/170.75
 1715 102.25/104.25  125.00/127.00 147.00/149.00 167.50/169.50
                         (Closing Feb 20)
 1715 104.00/106.00  127.25/129.25 149.75/151.75 170.25/172.25
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME       OCT            NOV           DEC           JAN
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  194.25/196.25 216.25/218.25 239.25/241.25  262.00/264.00
 1100  194.00/196.00 216.00/218.00 239.00/241.00  261.50/263.50
 1200  193.75/195.75 216.00/218.00 239.00/241.00  261.50/263.50
 1300  193.75/195.75 216.00/218.00 239.00/241.00  261.50/263.50
 1400  193.75/195.75 215.75/217.75 238.50/240.50  261.00/263.00
 1500  192.75/194.75 214.75/216.75 237.50/239.50  260.00/262.00
 1600  192.75/194.75 214.75/216.75 237.50/239.50  260.00/262.00
 1715  191.50/193.50 213.50/215.50 236.50/238.50  259.00/261.00
                         (Closing Feb 20)
 1715  194.50/196.50 216.50/218.50 239.50/241.50  262.00/264.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.70%    5.02%    4.83%      4.68%     4.58%   4.49%
 1100   4.69%    5.06%    4.86%      4.70%     4.59%   4.49%
 1200   4.70%    5.04%    4.85%      4.70%     4.58%   4.49%
 1300   4.70%    5.04%    4.85%      4.69%     4.58%   4.49%
 1400   4.74%    5.05%    4.85%      4.70%     4.58%   4.49%
 1500   4.74%    5.05%    4.84%      4.67%     4.56%   4.46%
 1600   4.75%    5.05%    4.84%      4.68%     4.56%   4.46%
 1715   4.65%    4.96%    4.78%      4.63%     4.52%   4.43%
                         (Closing Feb 20)
 1715   4.63%    4.99%    4.82%      4.68%     4.57%   4.49%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.44%    4.41%    4.37%      4.35%     4.34%   4.31%
 1100   4.43%    4.40%    4.37%      4.35%     4.33%   4.30%
 1200   4.43%    4.40%    4.37%      4.35%     4.33%   4.31%
 1300   4.43%    4.39%    4.37%      4.35%     4.33%   4.30%
 1400   4.44%    4.40%    4.36%      4.34%     4.32%   4.30%
 1500   4.41%    4.37%    4.34%      4.32%     4.30%   4.28%
 1600   4.41%    4.38%    4.34%      4.33%     4.31%   4.28%
 1715   4.38%    4.35%    4.32%      4.31%     4.29%   4.27%
                         (Closing Feb 20) 
 1715   4.43%    4.40%    4.36%      4.35%     4.33%   4.30%
 --------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.7550/64.7650 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums    
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure    
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions   from Andhra Bank, Bank Of
Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC
Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central
Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
