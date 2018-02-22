RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Feb 21

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (Feb 20) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.75/04.75 26.50/28.50 55.50/57.50 81.50/83.50 1100 03.50/05.00 26.50/28.50 56.00/58.00 82.00/84.00 1200 03.75/04.75 26.50/28.50 55.75/57.75 81.75/83.75 1300 03.75/04.75 26.50/28.50 55.75/57.75 81.75/83.75 1400 03.50/05.00 26.75/28.75 55.75/57.75 81.75/83.75 1500 03.50/05.00 26.75/28.75 55.75/57.75 81.50/83.50 1600 03.50/05.50 26.75/28.75 55.75/57.75 81.50/83.50 1715 03.25/04.75 26.25/28.25 54.75/56.75 80.50/82.50 (Closing Feb 20) 1715 04.25/05.25 27.00/29.00 56.00/58.00 82.00/84.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 103.50/105.50 126.75/128.75 149.25/151.25 169.75/171.75 1100 104.00/106.00 127.00/129.00 149.25/151.25 169.75/171.75 1200 103.75/105.75 126.75/128.75 149.00/151.00 169.50/171.50 1300 103.75/105.75 126.75/128.75 149.00/151.00 169.50/171.50 1400 103.75/105.75 126.75/128.75 149.25/151.25 169.75/171.75 1500 103.25/105.25 126.25/128.25 148.00/150.00 168.75/170.75 1600 103.25/105.25 126.25/128.25 148.00/150.00 168.75/170.75 1715 102.25/104.25 125.00/127.00 147.00/149.00 167.50/169.50 (Closing Feb 20) 1715 104.00/106.00 127.25/129.25 149.75/151.75 170.25/172.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 194.25/196.25 216.25/218.25 239.25/241.25 262.00/264.00 1100 194.00/196.00 216.00/218.00 239.00/241.00 261.50/263.50 1200 193.75/195.75 216.00/218.00 239.00/241.00 261.50/263.50 1300 193.75/195.75 216.00/218.00 239.00/241.00 261.50/263.50 1400 193.75/195.75 215.75/217.75 238.50/240.50 261.00/263.00 1500 192.75/194.75 214.75/216.75 237.50/239.50 260.00/262.00 1600 192.75/194.75 214.75/216.75 237.50/239.50 260.00/262.00 1715 191.50/193.50 213.50/215.50 236.50/238.50 259.00/261.00 (Closing Feb 20) 1715 194.50/196.50 216.50/218.50 239.50/241.50 262.00/264.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.70% 5.02% 4.83% 4.68% 4.58% 4.49% 1100 4.69% 5.06% 4.86% 4.70% 4.59% 4.49% 1200 4.70% 5.04% 4.85% 4.70% 4.58% 4.49% 1300 4.70% 5.04% 4.85% 4.69% 4.58% 4.49% 1400 4.74% 5.05% 4.85% 4.70% 4.58% 4.49% 1500 4.74% 5.05% 4.84% 4.67% 4.56% 4.46% 1600 4.75% 5.05% 4.84% 4.68% 4.56% 4.46% 1715 4.65% 4.96% 4.78% 4.63% 4.52% 4.43% (Closing Feb 20) 1715 4.63% 4.99% 4.82% 4.68% 4.57% 4.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.44% 4.41% 4.37% 4.35% 4.34% 4.31% 1100 4.43% 4.40% 4.37% 4.35% 4.33% 4.30% 1200 4.43% 4.40% 4.37% 4.35% 4.33% 4.31% 1300 4.43% 4.39% 4.37% 4.35% 4.33% 4.30% 1400 4.44% 4.40% 4.36% 4.34% 4.32% 4.30% 1500 4.41% 4.37% 4.34% 4.32% 4.30% 4.28% 1600 4.41% 4.38% 4.34% 4.33% 4.31% 4.28% 1715 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 4.31% 4.29% 4.27% (Closing Feb 20) 1715 4.43% 4.40% 4.36% 4.35% 4.33% 4.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.7550/64.7650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com