RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Feb 22

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.25 00.50/01.25 01.50/03.00 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% (Feb 21) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/02.00 24.00/26.00 52.75/54.75 78.50/80.50 1100 01.00/02.00 23.50/25.50 51.50/53.50 77.00/79.00 1200 01.00/02.00 23.50/25.50 51.25/53.25 76.25/78.25 1300 01.00/02.00 22.50/24.50 49.50/51.50 72.50/74.50 1400 00.75/01.75 22.75/24.75 49.75/51.75 72.75/74.75 1500 01.00/02.00 23.00/25.00 50.50/52.50 74.00/76.00 1600 01.00/02.00 23.50/25.50 51.00/53.00 74.50/76.50 1715 01.00/02.00 23.00/25.00 50.00/52.00 73.25/75.25 (Closing Feb 21) 1715 03.25/04.75 26.25/28.25 54.75/56.75 80.50/82.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 100.25/102.25 123.00/125.00 145.00/147.00 165.50/167.50 1100 98.50/100.50 121.25/123.25 143.00/145.00 163.00/165.00 1200 97.25/99.25 119.25/121.25 140.75/142.75 161.25/163.25 1300 92.50/94.50 114.00/116.00 135.00/137.00 154.00/156.00 1400 92.75/94.75 114.50/116.50 135.25/137.25 154.50/156.50 1500 94.50/96.50 116.00/118.00 137.00/139.00 156.50/158.50 1600 95.00/97.00 117.00/119.00 138.00/140.00 157.50/159.50 1715 93.25/95.25 114.75/116.75 135.25/137.25 154.50/156.50 (Closing Feb 21) 1715 102.25/104.25 125.00/127.00 147.00/149.00 167.50/169.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 189.50/191.50 211.50/213.50 234.50/236.50 257.00/259.00 1100 187.00/189.00 209.00/211.00 231.50/233.50 254.00/256.00 1200 184.75/186.75 206.25/208.25 229.00/230.00 250.50/252.50 1300 176.50/178.50 197.50/199.50 218.00/220.00 238.00/240.00 1400 176.50/178.50 197.00/199.00 217.50/219.50 238.00/240.00 1500 179.50/181.50 200.50/202.50 222.00/224.00 243.00/245.00 1600 180.50/182.50 202.00/204.00 223.50/225.50 244.50/246.50 1715 177.25/179.25 198.00/200.00 219.50/221.50 240.50/242.50 (Closing Feb 21) 1715 191.50/193.50 213.50/215.50 236.50/238.50 259.00/261.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.67% 5.02% 4.76% 4.63% 4.51% 4.41% 1100 4.58% 4.91% 4.67% 4.55% 4.44% 4.36% 1200 4.58% 4.88% 4.62% 4.49% 4.37% 4.28% 1300 4.39% 4.72% 4.40% 4.28% 4.18% 4.11% 1400 4.44% 4.74% 4.42% 4.29% 4.19% 4.12% 1500 4.49% 4.81% 4.49% 4.37% 4.25% 4.17% 1600 4.59% 4.86% 4.52% 4.39% 4.29% 4.21% 1715 4.49% 4.77% 4.45% 4.31% 4.20% 4.12% (Closing Feb 21) 1715 4.65% 4.96% 4.78% 4.63% 4.52% 4.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.37% 4.33% 4.31% 4.29% 4.27% 4.26% 1100 4.31% 4.28% 4.26% 4.24% 4.23% 4.21% 1200 4.25% 4.22% 4.20% 4.18% 4.16% 4.15% 1300 4.07% 4.04% 4.02% 3.99% 3.96% 3.96% 1400 4.08% 4.04% 4.01% 3.99% 3.96% 3.96% 1500 4.13% 4.11% 4.09% 4.07% 4.04% 4.04% 1600 4.16% 4.13% 4.12% 4.10% 4.07% 4.07% 1715 4.08% 4.05% 4.03% 4.02% 4.00% 4.00% (Closing Feb 21) 1715 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 4.31% 4.29% 4.27% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.0400/65.0500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com