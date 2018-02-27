RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Feb 26

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (Feb 23) 1000 02.00/04.25 01.50/03.00 00.50/01.25 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.00/24.00 49.50/51.50 73.00/75.00 93.50/95.50 1100 22.25/24.25 49.75/51.75 74.00/76.00 94.25/96.25 1200 22.50/24.50 50.25/52.25 74.50/76.50 95.00/97.00 1300 22.50/24.50 50.00/52.00 74.00/76.00 94.00/96.00 1400 22.50/24.50 50.00/52.00 74.00/76.00 94.00/96.00 1500 22.25/24.25 49.75/51.75 74.00/76.00 94.00/96.00 1600 22.50/24.50 49.75/51.75 74.00/76.00 94.50/96.50 1715 23.00/24.00 49.75/51.75 74.00/76.00 94.25/96.25 (Closing Feb 23) 1715 22.50/24.50 49.75/51.75 73.25/75.25 93.50/95.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 115.25/117.25 136.25/138.25 156.00/158.00 179.25/181.25 1100 116.25/118.25 137.50/139.50 157.00/159.00 180.00/182.00 1200 117.00/119.00 138.50/140.50 158.00/160.00 181.00/183.00 1300 116.25/118.25 137.50/139.50 157.00/159.00 180.00/182.00 1400 116.00/118.00 137.25/139.25 156.75/158.75 179.75/181.75 1500 116.00/118.00 137.00/139.00 156.50/158.50 179.50/181.50 1600 116.50/118.50 137.75/139.75 157.25/159.25 180.00/182.00 1715 116.25/118.25 137.50/139.50 157.00/159.00 180.00/182.00 (Closing Feb 23) 1715 115.00/117.00 135.75/137.75 155.00/157.00 178.00/180.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 200.25/202.25 221.50/223.50 242.25/244.25 262.50/264.50 1100 201.00/203.00 222.50/224.50 243.50/245.50 263.50/265.50 1200 202.00/204.00 223.50/225.50 244.50/246.50 264.50/266.50 1300 201.00/203.00 222.50/224.50 243.50/245.50 263.50/265.50 1400 200.75/202.75 222.00/224.00 243.00/245.00 262.50/264.50 1500 200.50/202.50 222.00/224.00 243.00/245.00 262.50/264.50 1600 201.00/203.00 222.25/224.25 243.25/245.25 263.00/265.00 1715 201.00/203.00 222.25/224.25 243.25/245.25 263.00/265.00 (Closing Feb 23) 1715 199.00/201.00 220.00/222.00 240.50/242.50 00.50/01.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.64% 4.91% 4.54% 4.41% 4.29% 4.21% 1100 4.69% 4.94% 4.60% 4.44% 4.33% 4.25% 1200 4.74% 4.99% 4.63% 4.48% 4.35% 4.28% 1300 4.74% 4.96% 4.60% 4.43% 4.32% 4.25% 1400 4.73% 4.95% 4.59% 4.42% 4.31% 4.23% 1500 4.68% 4.93% 4.59% 4.42% 4.31% 4.23% 1600 4.73% 4.93% 4.60% 4.45% 4.33% 4.25% 1715 4.73% 4.93% 4.59% 4.43% 4.32% 4.24% (Closing Feb 23) 1715 4.57% 4.85% 4.51% 4.37% 4.26% 4.18% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.18% 4.15% 4.13% 4.10% 4.07% 4.07% 1100 4.21% 4.17% 4.15% 4.12% 4.10% 4.09% 1200 4.23% 4.19% 4.17% 4.14% 4.11% 4.11% 1300 4.21% 4.17% 4.15% 4.12% 4.09% 4.09% 1400 4.19% 4.16% 4.13% 4.11% 4.08% 4.07% 1500 4.19% 4.15% 4.13% 4.11% 4.08% 4.07% 1600 4.21% 4.17% 4.14% 4.11% 4.09% 4.08% 1715 4.20% 4.16% 4.14% 4.11% 4.08% 4.07% (Closing Feb 23) 1715 4.13% 4.10% 4.09% 4.06% 4.03% 4.02% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.7900/64.8000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com