RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Feb 27

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% (Feb 26) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.50/23.50 49.00/51.00 73.25/75.25 93.50/95.50 1100 21.50/23.50 48.75/50.75 73.00/75.00 93.25/95.25 1200 21.75/23.75 49.00/51.00 73.00/75.00 93.25/95.25 1300 21.25/23.25 48.50/50.50 72.75/74.75 93.00/95.00 1400 21.00/23.00 48.00/50.00 72.00/74.00 92.00/94.00 1500 21.00/23.00 47.50/49.50 71.50/73.50 91.50/93.50 1600 20.75/22.75 47.25/49.25 71.25/73.25 91.25/93.25 1715 20.75/22.75 47.00/49.00 71.00/73.00 91.00/93.00 (Closing Feb 26) 1715 23.00/24.00 49.75/51.75 74.00/76.00 94.25/96.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 115.50/117.50 136.75/138.75 156.50/158.50 179.50/181.50 1100 115.00/117.00 136.00/138.00 155.50/157.50 178.25/180.25 1200 115.25/117.25 136.50/138.50 155.75/157.75 178.75/180.75 1300 115.00/117.00 136.00/138.00 155.50/157.50 178.25/180.25 1400 113.50/115.50 134.50/136.50 153.50/155.50 176.00/178.00 1500 113.00/115.00 134.00/136.00 153.25/155.25 176.25/178.25 1600 112.75/114.75 133.75/135.75 153.25/155.25 176.00/178.00 1715 112.75/114.75 133.75/135.75 153.00/155.00 176.00/178.00 (Closing Feb 26) 1715 116.25/118.25 137.50/139.50 157.00/159.00 180.00/182.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 200.50/202.50 221.75/223.75 242.75/244.75 262.50/264.50 1100 199.00/201.00 220.25/222.25 241.00/243.00 260.50/262.50 1200 199.25/201.25 220.25/222.25 241.25/243.25 260.50/262.50 1300 199.00/201.00 220.25/222.25 241.25/243.25 260.50/262.50 1400 196.75/198.75 217.75/219.75 238.25/240.25 257.50/259.50 1500 197.00/199.00 218.00/220.00 238.50/240.50 258.00/260.00 1600 196.50/198.50 217.25/219.25 237.75/239.75 257.00/259.00 1715 196.50/198.50 217.50/219.50 238.00/240.00 257.00/259.00 (Closing Feb 26) 1715 201.00/203.00 222.25/224.25 243.25/245.25 263.00/265.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.76% 4.86% 4.58% 4.42% 4.31% 4.23% 1100 4.75% 4.84% 4.57% 4.40% 4.29% 4.20% 1200 4.80% 4.86% 4.57% 4.41% 4.30% 4.22% 1300 4.71% 4.81% 4.55% 4.39% 4.29% 4.20% 1400 4.66% 4.76% 4.50% 4.34% 4.23% 4.16% 1500 4.64% 4.72% 4.47% 4.32% 4.22% 4.14% 1600 4.60% 4.70% 4.46% 4.31% 4.21% 4.14% 1715 4.59% 4.68% 4.45% 4.30% 4.21% 4.14% (Closing Feb 26) 1715 4.73% 4.93% 4.59% 4.43% 4.32% 4.24% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.20% 4.16% 4.14% 4.11% 4.08% 4.07% 1100 4.17% 4.13% 4.10% 4.08% 4.05% 4.04% 1200 4.18% 4.14% 4.11% 4.08% 4.06% 4.04% 1300 4.17% 4.13% 4.10% 4.08% 4.05% 4.04% 1400 4.11% 4.08% 4.06% 4.03% 4.00% 3.99% 1500 4.11% 4.08% 4.06% 4.04% 4.01% 4.00% 1600 4.11% 4.08% 4.05% 4.02% 3.99% 3.99% 1715 4.10% 4.08% 4.05% 4.03% 4.00% 3.99% (Closing Feb 26) 1715 4.20% 4.16% 4.14% 4.11% 4.08% 4.07% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.8700/64.8800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com