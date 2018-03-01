RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Feb 28

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/05.25 00.50/01.25 02.50/04.00 03.36% 02.80% 03.50% (Feb 27) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.50/19.50 43.00/45.00 66.00/68.00 85.00/87.00 1100 17.50/19.50 43.00/45.00 66.00/68.00 85.50/87.50 1200 16.50/18.50 41.50/43.50 64.00/66.00 82.50/84.50 1300 16.50/18.50 41.00/43.00 64.00/66.00 83.00/85.00 1400 16.50/18.50 38.50/40.50 61.00/63.00 80.00/82.00 1500 16.50/18.50 39.00/41.00 62.00/64.00 81.00/83.00 1600 16.50/18.50 39.00/41.00 61.50/63.50 80.75/82.75 1715 16.50/18.50 39.50/41.50 62.00/64.00 81.00/83.00 (Closing Feb 27) 1715 20.75/22.75 47.00/49.00 71.00/73.00 91.00/93.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 106.00/108.00 126.25/128.25 145.00/147.00 167.50/169.50 1100 106.50/108.50 127.00/129.00 145.50/147.50 167.50/169.50 1200 103.50/105.50 123.50/125.50 141.50/143.50 163.00/165.00 1300 104.00/106.00 124.50/126.50 142.50/144.50 164.00/166.00 1400 100.50/102.50 120.50/122.50 138.50/140.50 159.50/161.50 1500 102.00/104.00 122.50/124.50 140.50/142.50 161.50/163.50 1600 101.50/103.50 122.00/124.00 140.00/142.00 161.00/163.00 1715 101.50/103.50 121.50/123.50 139.50/141.50 161.00/163.00 (Closing Feb 27) 1715 112.75/114.75 133.75/135.75 153.00/155.00 176.00/178.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 187.50/189.50 207.75/209.75 227.50/229.50 246.00/248.00 1100 187.50/189.50 207.50/209.50 227.50/229.50 246.00/248.00 1200 182.50/184.50 202.50/204.50 222.00/224.00 240.00/242.00 1300 183.50/185.50 203.50/205.50 223.00/225.00 241.50/243.50 1400 179.00/181.00 198.50/200.50 218.00/220.00 236.00/238.00 1500 180.50/182.50 200.00/202.00 219.00/221.00 237.00/239.00 1600 180.00/182.00 199.50/201.50 219.00/221.00 237.00/239.00 1715 180.50/182.50 200.00/202.00 219.50/221.50 237.50/239.50 (Closing Feb 27) 1715 196.50/198.50 217.50/219.50 238.00/240.00 257.00/259.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.58% 4.52% 4.28% 4.13% 4.04% 3.98% 1100 4.58% 4.52% 4.29% 4.16% 4.06% 4.00% 1200 4.37% 4.37% 4.16% 4.02% 3.95% 3.89% 1300 4.34% 4.34% 4.16% 4.04% 3.96% 3.92% 1400 4.21% 4.09% 3.97% 3.89% 3.83% 3.79% 1500 4.24% 4.15% 4.03% 3.94% 3.89% 3.85% 1600 4.25% 4.14% 4.01% 3.93% 3.87% 3.84% 1715 4.27% 4.19% 4.03% 3.94% 3.87% 3.83% (Closing Feb 27) 1715 4.59% 4.68% 4.45% 4.30% 4.21% 4.14% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.95% 3.93% 3.91% 3.88% 3.86% 3.85% 1100 3.96% 3.93% 3.91% 3.88% 3.86% 3.85% 1200 3.85% 3.83% 3.81% 3.78% 3.76% 3.75% 1300 3.88% 3.85% 3.82% 3.80% 3.78% 3.77% 1400 3.76% 3.74% 3.72% 3.70% 3.69% 3.68% 1500 3.81% 3.78% 3.76% 3.73% 3.70% 3.70% 1600 3.81% 3.78% 3.75% 3.73% 3.71% 3.70% 1715 3.80% 3.78% 3.76% 3.73% 3.72% 3.71% (Closing Feb 27) 1715 4.10% 4.08% 4.05% 4.03% 4.00% 3.99% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.1800/65.1900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com