RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Feb 5

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Feb 2) 1000 02.00/04.25 01.50/03.00 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.50/18.50 39.50/41.50 68.50/70.50 95.50/97.50 1100 16.50/18.00 39.50/41.50 68.75/70.75 95.50/97.50 1200 16.50/18.00 39.50/41.50 68.75/70.75 95.50/97.50 1300 16.25/17.75 39.50/41.50 68.75/70.75 95.75/97.75 1400 16.25/17.75 39.75/41.75 69.00/71.00 96.00/98.00 1500 16.50/18.50 39.50/41.50 68.50/70.50 95.50/97.50 1600 16.25/17.75 39.50/41.50 68.50/70.50 95.50/97.50 1715 16.25/17.75 39.50/41.50 68.50/70.50 95.50/97.50 (Closing Feb 2) 1715 17.50/19.00 40.50/42.50 69.75/71.75 96.50/98.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 118.50/120.50 142.75/144.75 166.00/168.00 187.25/189.25 1100 118.00/120.00 142.00/144.00 165.25/167.25 186.50/188.50 1200 118.00/120.00 142.00/144.00 165.25/167.25 186.50/188.50 1300 118.25/120.25 142.25/144.25 165.50/167.50 187.00/189.00 1400 118.50/120.50 142.75/144.75 166.00/168.00 187.50/189.50 1500 118.25/120.25 142.50/144.50 165.75/167.75 187.00/189.00 1600 118.00/120.00 142.00/144.00 165.25/167.25 186.50/188.50 1715 118.00/120.00 142.00/144.00 165.25/167.25 186.50/188.50 (Closing Feb 2) 1715 119.00/121.00 143.00/145.00 166.25/168.25 187.50/189.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 212.50/214.50 235.00/237.00 258.50/260.50 281.50/283.50 1100 211.75/213.75 234.50/236.50 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 1200 211.75/213.75 234.50/236.50 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 1300 212.25/214.25 235.00/237.00 258.50/260.50 281.50/283.50 1400 212.75/214.75 235.50/237.50 259.00/261.00 282.00/284.00 1500 212.25/214.25 235.00/237.00 258.50/260.50 281.50/283.50 1600 211.75/213.75 234.50/236.50 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 1715 211.75/213.75 234.50/236.50 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 (Closing Feb 2) 1715 212.75/214.75 235.50/237.50 259.00/261.00 282.00/284.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.73% 4.86% 4.95% 4.84% 4.76% 4.68% 1100 4.69% 4.88% 4.97% 4.84% 4.74% 4.67% 1200 4.69% 4.88% 4.97% 4.84% 4.74% 4.67% 1300 4.65% 4.87% 4.97% 4.85% 4.75% 4.67% 1400 4.66% 4.89% 4.99% 4.86% 4.76% 4.69% 1500 4.73% 4.87% 4.96% 4.84% 4.75% 4.68% 1600 4.66% 4.87% 4.96% 4.84% 4.74% 4.67% 1715 4.65% 4.87% 4.96% 4.84% 4.74% 4.67% (Closing Feb 2) 1715 4.73% 4.86% 4.98% 4.85% 4.76% 4.67% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.63% 4.59% 4.56% 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% 1100 4.61% 4.58% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% 1200 4.61% 4.58% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% 1300 4.62% 4.59% 4.56% 4.54% 4.51% 4.49% 1400 4.63% 4.59% 4.57% 4.54% 4.52% 4.49% 1500 4.62% 4.59% 4.56% 4.54% 4.52% 4.49% 1600 4.61% 4.58% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% 1715 4.61% 4.57% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% (Closing Feb 2) 1715 4.62% 4.58% 4.56% 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0600/64.0700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com