RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Feb 6

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Feb 5) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.75/17.25 39.00/41.00 68.00/70.00 95.00/97.00 1100 15.75/17.25 39.00/41.00 68.00/70.00 95.00/97.00 1200 15.75/17.75 39.00/41.00 68.00/70.00 95.00/97.00 1300 15.50/17.00 39.00/41.00 68.00/70.00 95.00/97.00 1400 15.75/17.75 39.00/41.00 68.00/70.00 95.00/97.00 1500 15.50/17.00 39.00/41.00 68.00/70.00 95.00/97.00 1600 15.50/17.00 38.75/40.75 68.00/70.00 95.00/97.00 1715 15.50/17.00 38.75/40.75 68.00/70.00 95.00/97.00 (Closing Feb 5) 1715 16.25/17.75 39.50/41.50 68.50/70.50 95.50/97.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 117.50/119.50 141.75/143.75 165.00/167.00 186.50/188.50 1100 117.50/119.50 141.75/143.75 165.00/167.00 186.50/188.50 1200 117.75/119.75 142.00/144.00 165.25/167.25 186.25/188.25 1300 117.50/119.50 141.50/143.50 164.75/166.75 186.00/188.00 1400 117.75/119.75 142.00/144.00 165.25/167.25 186.25/188.25 1500 117.50/119.50 141.50/143.50 164.75/166.75 186.00/188.00 1600 117.50/119.50 141.50/143.50 164.75/166.75 186.00/188.00 1715 117.50/119.50 141.75/143.75 165.25/167.25 186.50/188.50 (Closing Feb 5) 1715 118.00/120.00 142.00/144.00 165.25/167.25 186.50/188.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 211.75/213.75 234.50/236.50 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 1100 211.75/213.75 234.50/236.50 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 1200 211.25/213.25 234.00/236.00 257.50/259.50 280.50/282.50 1300 211.25/213.25 234.00/236.00 257.50/259.50 280.50/282.50 1400 211.50/213.50 234.50/236.50 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 1500 211.25/213.25 234.00/236.00 257.50/259.50 280.50/282.50 1600 211.25/213.25 234.00/236.00 257.50/259.50 280.50/282.50 1715 211.75/213.75 234.50/236.50 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 (Closing Feb 5) 1715 211.75/213.75 234.50/236.50 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.70% 4.88% 4.95% 4.83% 4.73% 4.66% 1100 4.71% 4.88% 4.96% 4.84% 4.74% 4.67% 1200 4.74% 4.88% 4.96% 4.84% 4.75% 4.67% 1300 4.68% 4.89% 4.96% 4.84% 4.74% 4.66% 1400 4.75% 4.89% 4.97% 4.85% 4.76% 4.68% 1500 4.68% 4.89% 4.97% 4.85% 4.75% 4.67% 1600 4.66% 4.88% 4.97% 4.84% 4.75% 4.67% 1715 4.66% 4.87% 4.96% 4.84% 4.74% 4.67% (Closing Feb 5) 1715 4.65% 4.87% 4.96% 4.84% 4.74% 4.67% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.60% 4.57% 4.54% 4.52% 4.50% 4.47% 1100 4.61% 4.58% 4.55% 4.53% 4.50% 4.48% 1200 4.61% 4.57% 4.54% 4.52% 4.50% 4.47% 1300 4.60% 4.57% 4.54% 4.52% 4.50% 4.47% 1400 4.62% 4.58% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% 1500 4.61% 4.58% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% 1600 4.61% 4.57% 4.55% 4.52% 4.50% 4.48% 1715 4.62% 4.58% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% (Closing Feb 5) 1715 4.61% 4.57% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.2400/64.2500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com