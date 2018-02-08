RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Feb 7

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Feb 6) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/16.50 37.75/39.75 67.00/69.00 94.00/96.00 1100 14.75/16.25 38.00/40.00 67.25/69.25 94.25/96.25 1200 14.50/16.50 37.75/39.75 67.00/69.00 94.00/96.00 1300 14.50/16.50 37.75/39.75 67.00/69.00 94.00/96.00 1400 14.50/16.50 37.75/39.75 67.25/69.25 94.25/96.25 1500 14.75/16.25 37.75/39.75 67.00/69.00 93.50/95.50 1600 14.50/16.50 37.75/39.75 66.75/68.75 93.25/95.25 1715 14.50/16.00 37.75/39.75 67.00/69.00 93.50/95.50 (Closing Feb 6) 1715 15.50/17.00 38.75/40.75 68.00/70.00 95.00/97.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 116.75/118.75 141.00/143.00 164.50/166.50 185.75/187.75 1100 116.75/118.75 141.00/143.00 164.25/166.25 185.50/187.50 1200 116.75/118.75 141.00/143.00 164.50/166.50 185.75/187.75 1300 116.75/118.75 141.00/143.00 164.50/166.50 186.00/188.00 1400 117.00/119.00 141.25/143.25 164.75/166.75 186.00/188.00 1500 116.00/118.00 140.25/142.25 163.50/165.50 184.50/186.50 1600 115.75/117.75 139.75/141.75 162.75/164.75 183.75/185.75 1715 115.75/117.75 139.75/141.75 163.00/165.00 184.00/186.00 (Closing Feb 6) 1715 117.50/119.50 141.75/143.75 165.25/167.25 186.50/188.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 210.75/212.75 233.50/235.50 257.00/259.00 280.00/282.00 1100 210.75/212.75 233.50/235.50 257.00/259.00 280.00/282.00 1200 210.75/212.75 233.50/235.50 257.00/259.00 280.00/282.00 1300 211.25/213.25 234.00/236.00 257.50/259.50 280.50/282.50 1400 211.25/213.25 234.00/236.00 257.50/259.50 280.50/282.50 1500 209.50/211.50 232.00/234.00 255.50/257.50 278.50/280.50 1600 208.75/210.75 231.25/233.25 254.50/256.50 277.50/279.50 1715 209.00/211.00 231.50/233.50 255.00/257.00 278.00/280.00 (Closing Feb 6) 1715 211.75/213.75 234.50/236.50 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.67% 4.86% 4.95% 4.83% 4.75% 4.68% 1100 4.68% 4.89% 4.97% 4.84% 4.75% 4.68% 1200 4.67% 4.87% 4.96% 4.83% 4.75% 4.68% 1300 4.67% 4.87% 4.96% 4.83% 4.76% 4.68% 1400 4.67% 4.88% 4.98% 4.85% 4.77% 4.69% 1500 4.67% 4.86% 4.94% 4.80% 4.72% 4.65% 1600 4.67% 4.85% 4.93% 4.79% 4.71% 4.63% 1715 4.62% 4.86% 4.94% 4.79% 4.70% 4.63% (Closing Feb 6) 1715 4.66% 4.87% 4.96% 4.84% 4.74% 4.67% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.62% 4.58% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% 1100 4.62% 4.58% 4.56% 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% 1200 4.62% 4.59% 4.56% 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% 1300 4.63% 4.60% 4.57% 4.54% 4.52% 4.49% 1400 4.63% 4.60% 4.57% 4.54% 4.52% 4.49% 1500 4.59% 4.55% 4.53% 4.50% 4.48% 4.46% 1600 4.57% 4.54% 4.51% 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 1715 4.57% 4.54% 4.51% 4.48% 4.47% 4.44% (Closing Feb 6) 1715 4.62% 4.58% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.2750/64.2850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com