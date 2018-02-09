RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Feb 8

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.25 00.50/01.25 01.50/03.00 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Feb 7) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.25/14.25 35.25/37.25 64.25/66.25 90.75/92.75 1100 12.25/13.75 35.25/37.25 64.25/66.25 90.75/92.75 1200 12.25/14.25 35.25/37.25 64.25/66.25 90.75/92.75 1300 12.25/14.25 35.25/37.25 64.25/66.25 90.75/92.75 1400 12.25/13.75 35.25/37.25 64.25/66.25 90.75/92.75 1500 12.25/14.25 35.50/37.50 64.50/66.50 91.00/93.00 1600 12.50/14.00 35.50/37.50 64.50/66.50 91.00/93.00 1715 12.50/14.00 35.50/37.50 64.50/66.50 90.75/92.75 (Closing Feb 7) 1715 14.50/16.00 37.75/39.75 67.00/69.00 93.50/95.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 113.25/115.25 137.25/139.25 160.50/162.50 181.50/183.50 1100 113.00/115.00 136.75/138.75 159.75/161.75 180.75/182.75 1200 113.00/115.00 137.00/139.00 160.00/162.00 181.00/183.00 1300 113.00/115.00 137.00/139.00 160.00/162.00 181.00/183.00 1400 113.00/115.00 136.75/138.75 159.75/161.75 180.75/182.75 1500 113.50/115.50 137.50/139.50 160.50/162.50 181.50/183.50 1600 113.25/115.25 137.00/139.00 160.00/162.00 180.75/182.75 1715 113.00/115.00 136.75/138.75 159.50/161.50 180.25/182.25 (Closing Feb 7) 1715 115.75/117.75 139.75/141.75 163.00/165.00 184.00/186.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 206.25/208.25 228.50/230.50 251.75/253.75 274.50/276.50 1100 205.50/207.50 228.00/230.00 251.25/253.25 274.00/276.00 1200 205.50/207.50 227.75/229.75 250.75/252.75 273.50/275.50 1300 205.50/207.50 227.75/229.75 250.75/252.75 273.50/275.50 1400 205.50/207.50 228.00/230.00 251.25/253.25 274.00/276.00 1500 206.00/208.00 228.25/230.25 251.25/253.25 274.00/276.00 1600 205.50/207.50 228.00/230.00 251.25/253.25 274.00/276.00 1715 205.00/207.00 227.25/229.25 250.25/252.25 273.00/275.00 (Closing Feb 7) 1715 209.00/211.00 231.50/233.50 255.00/257.00 278.00/280.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.68% 4.88% 4.89% 4.78% 4.69% 4.61% 1100 4.66% 4.89% 4.90% 4.78% 4.68% 4.60% 1200 4.69% 4.89% 4.91% 4.79% 4.69% 4.61% 1300 4.69% 4.89% 4.91% 4.78% 4.69% 4.61% 1400 4.66% 4.89% 4.90% 4.78% 4.68% 4.60% 1500 4.71% 4.91% 4.91% 4.79% 4.70% 4.62% 1600 4.71% 4.91% 4.91% 4.79% 4.69% 4.61% 1715 4.71% 4.91% 4.91% 4.78% 4.68% 4.60% (Closing Feb 7) 1715 4.62% 4.86% 4.94% 4.79% 4.70% 4.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.56% 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 1100 4.55% 4.51% 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 1200 4.56% 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.41% 1300 4.56% 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.41% 1400 4.55% 4.51% 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 1500 4.57% 4.53% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.41% 1600 4.55% 4.51% 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.41% 1715 4.54% 4.50% 4.47% 4.45% 4.42% 4.40% (Closing Feb 7) 1715 4.57% 4.54% 4.51% 4.48% 4.47% 4.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.2550/64.2650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com