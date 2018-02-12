RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Feb 9

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/05.00 02.00/03.00 01.00/02.00 03.40% 03.78% 02.84% (Feb 8) 1000 02.00/04.25 00.50/01.25 01.50/03.00 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.00/12.50 34.00/36.00 63.00/65.00 89.00/91.00 1100 10.75/12.75 34.00/36.00 63.25/65.25 89.25/91.25 1200 10.75/12.75 34.50/36.50 63.75/65.75 90.25/92.25 1300 10.75/12.25 34.25/36.25 63.75/65.75 90.00/92.00 1400 10.75/12.25 34.25/36.25 63.75/65.75 90.00/92.00 1500 10.75/12.25 34.25/36.25 63.75/65.75 90.00/92.00 1600 11.00/12.50 34.50/36.50 64.00/66.00 90.25/92.25 1715 10.75/12.25 34.50/36.50 64.00/66.00 90.25/92.25 (Closing Feb 8) 1715 12.50/14.00 35.50/37.50 64.50/66.50 90.75/92.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 111.00/113.00 134.75/136.75 157.75/159.75 178.50/180.50 1100 111.50/113.50 135.25/137.25 158.25/160.25 179.00/181.00 1200 112.50/114.50 136.50/138.50 159.50/161.50 180.25/182.25 1300 112.25/114.25 136.00/138.00 159.00/161.00 179.75/181.75 1400 112.25/114.25 136.00/138.00 159.00/161.00 179.75/181.75 1500 112.25/114.25 136.00/138.00 159.00/161.00 179.75/181.75 1600 112.50/114.50 136.25/138.25 159.25/161.25 180.25/182.25 1715 112.50/114.50 136.50/138.50 159.50/161.50 180.25/182.25 (Closing Feb 8) 1715 113.00/115.00 136.75/138.75 159.50/161.50 180.25/182.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 203.00/205.00 225.50/227.50 248.75/250.75 271.50/273.50 1100 203.75/205.75 226.00/228.00 249.00/251.00 271.50/273.50 1200 204.75/206.75 227.00/229.00 250.00/252.00 272.50/274.50 1300 204.50/206.50 227.00/229.00 250.25/252.25 273.00/275.00 1400 204.50/206.50 227.00/229.00 250.25/252.25 273.00/275.00 1500 204.50/206.50 227.00/229.00 250.25/252.25 273.00/275.00 1600 204.75/206.75 227.25/229.25 250.25/252.25 273.00/275.00 1715 204.75/206.75 227.25/229.25 250.25/252.25 273.00/275.00 (Closing Feb 8) 1715 205.00/207.00 227.25/229.25 250.25/252.25 273.00/275.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.73% 4.96% 4.91% 4.76% 4.65% 4.58% 1100 4.73% 4.98% 4.92% 4.77% 4.67% 4.59% 1200 4.78% 5.02% 4.97% 4.82% 4.71% 4.63% 1300 4.74% 5.02% 4.96% 4.81% 4.70% 4.62% 1400 4.74% 5.02% 4.96% 4.81% 4.70% 4.62% 1500 4.74% 5.02% 4.96% 4.81% 4.70% 4.62% 1600 4.78% 5.04% 4.98% 4.82% 4.70% 4.62% 1715 4.76% 5.03% 4.97% 4.82% 4.71% 4.63% (Closing Feb 8) 1715 4.71% 4.91% 4.91% 4.78% 4.68% 4.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.52% 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.39% 1100 4.54% 4.50% 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 4.39% 1200 4.57% 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 1300 4.56% 4.52% 4.49% 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 1400 4.56% 4.52% 4.49% 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 1500 4.56% 4.52% 4.49% 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 1600 4.57% 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.41% 1715 4.57% 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.41% (Closing Feb 8) 1715 4.54% 4.50% 4.47% 4.45% 4.42% 4.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3975/64.4075 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com