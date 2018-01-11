RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jan 10

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.87% 02.87% 02.87% (Jan 9) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.87% 02.87% 02.87% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.25/14.75 34.75/36.75 57.00/59.00 85.50/87.50 1100 13.25/14.75 34.75/36.75 56.75/58.75 85.25/87.25 1200 13.00/14.50 34.50/36.50 57.00/59.00 85.50/87.50 1300 13.00/14.50 34.50/36.50 56.75/58.75 85.25/87.25 1400 13.25/14.75 34.75/36.75 57.25/59.25 85.75/87.75 1500 13.25/14.75 34.75/36.75 57.25/59.25 85.75/87.75 1600 13.25/14.75 34.50/36.50 57.00/59.00 85.50/87.50 1715 13.25/14.75 34.75/36.75 57.25/59.25 85.75/87.75 (Closing Jan 9) 1715 13.50/15.00 35.00/37.00 57.25/59.25 85.50/87.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 111.25/113.25 133.25/135.25 157.00/159.00 179.75/181.75 1100 111.25/113.25 133.25/135.25 157.00/159.00 180.00/182.00 1200 111.50/113.50 133.25/135.25 157.00/159.00 180.00/182.00 1300 111.00/113.00 132.75/134.75 156.50/158.50 179.50/181.50 1400 111.75/113.75 133.50/135.50 157.00/159.00 180.00/182.00 1500 111.75/113.75 133.50/135.50 157.00/159.00 180.00/182.00 1600 111.50/113.50 133.50/135.50 157.50/159.50 180.50/182.50 1715 111.50/113.50 133.50/135.50 157.00/159.00 180.00/182.00 (Closing Jan 9) 1715 111.00/113.00 132.75/134.75 156.25/158.25 179.00/181.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 201.00/203.00 225.50/227.50 248.00/250.00 271.00/273.00 1100 201.00/203.00 225.50/227.50 248.00/250.00 271.00/273.00 1200 201.25/203.25 226.00/228.00 248.50/250.50 271.50/273.50 1300 200.75/202.75 225.50/227.50 248.00/250.00 271.00/273.00 1400 201.25/203.25 226.00/228.00 248.50/250.50 271.50/273.50 1500 201.25/203.25 226.00/228.00 248.50/250.50 271.50/273.50 1600 201.50/203.50 226.25/228.25 248.50/250.50 271.50/273.50 1715 201.25/203.25 226.00/228.00 248.50/250.50 271.50/273.50 (Closing Jan 9) 1715 200.00/202.00 224.50/226.50 247.00/249.00 270.00/272.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.31% 4.40% 4.60% 4.67% 4.61% 4.56% 1100 4.31% 4.39% 4.59% 4.66% 4.61% 4.56% 1200 4.26% 4.38% 4.59% 4.66% 4.60% 4.55% 1300 4.26% 4.37% 4.58% 4.65% 4.58% 4.53% 1400 4.31% 4.41% 4.62% 4.69% 4.62% 4.56% 1500 4.31% 4.41% 4.62% 4.69% 4.62% 4.56% 1600 4.29% 4.38% 4.60% 4.67% 4.61% 4.56% 1715 4.32% 4.42% 4.62% 4.69% 4.62% 4.57% (Closing Jan 9) 1715 4.22% 4.35% 4.55% 4.63% 4.56% 4.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.51% 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 4.40% 1100 4.51% 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 4.40% 1200 4.50% 4.47% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 1300 4.49% 4.46% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 4.40% 1400 4.51% 4.48% 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 1500 4.51% 4.49% 4.47% 4.45% 4.44% 4.41% 1600 4.52% 4.49% 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 1715 4.52% 4.49% 4.47% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% (Closing Jan 9) 1715 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 4.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.5900/63.6000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com