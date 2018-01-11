FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jan 10
#Company News
January 10, 2018 / 4:43 AM / in 2 days

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jan 10

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask         Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
1000         01.00/02.50    00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25
                02.87%          02.87%          02.87%
                              (Jan 9)            
1000         01.00/02.50    00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25
                02.87%          02.87%          02.87%
--------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      JAN            FEB           MAR            APR
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  13.25/14.75   34.75/36.75    57.00/59.00    85.50/87.50
 1100  13.25/14.75   34.75/36.75    56.75/58.75    85.25/87.25
 1200  13.00/14.50   34.50/36.50    57.00/59.00    85.50/87.50
 1300  13.00/14.50   34.50/36.50    56.75/58.75    85.25/87.25
 1400  13.25/14.75   34.75/36.75    57.25/59.25    85.75/87.75
 1500  13.25/14.75   34.75/36.75    57.25/59.25    85.75/87.75
 1600  13.25/14.75   34.50/36.50    57.00/59.00    85.50/87.50
 1715  13.25/14.75   34.75/36.75    57.25/59.25    85.75/87.75
                          (Closing Jan 9)
 1715  13.50/15.00   35.00/37.00    57.25/59.25    85.50/87.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      MAY            JUN            JUL           AUG
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 111.25/113.25 133.25/135.25  157.00/159.00 179.75/181.75
 1100 111.25/113.25 133.25/135.25  157.00/159.00 180.00/182.00
 1200 111.50/113.50 133.25/135.25  157.00/159.00 180.00/182.00
 1300 111.00/113.00 132.75/134.75  156.50/158.50 179.50/181.50
 1400 111.75/113.75 133.50/135.50  157.00/159.00 180.00/182.00
 1500 111.75/113.75 133.50/135.50  157.00/159.00 180.00/182.00
 1600 111.50/113.50 133.50/135.50  157.50/159.50 180.50/182.50
 1715 111.50/113.50 133.50/135.50  157.00/159.00 180.00/182.00
                         (Closing Jan 9)
 1715 111.00/113.00 132.75/134.75  156.25/158.25 179.00/181.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      SEP            OCT            NOV           DEC
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  201.00/203.00  225.50/227.50 248.00/250.00 271.00/273.00
 1100  201.00/203.00  225.50/227.50 248.00/250.00 271.00/273.00
 1200  201.25/203.25  226.00/228.00 248.50/250.50 271.50/273.50
 1300  200.75/202.75  225.50/227.50 248.00/250.00 271.00/273.00
 1400  201.25/203.25  226.00/228.00 248.50/250.50 271.50/273.50
 1500  201.25/203.25  226.00/228.00 248.50/250.50 271.50/273.50
 1600  201.50/203.50  226.25/228.25 248.50/250.50 271.50/273.50
 1715  201.25/203.25  226.00/228.00 248.50/250.50 271.50/273.50
                         (Closing Jan 9)
 1715  200.00/202.00  224.50/226.50 247.00/249.00 270.00/272.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.31%    4.40%    4.60%      4.67%     4.61%   4.56%
 1100   4.31%    4.39%    4.59%      4.66%     4.61%   4.56%
 1200   4.26%    4.38%    4.59%      4.66%     4.60%   4.55%
 1300   4.26%    4.37%    4.58%      4.65%     4.58%   4.53%
 1400   4.31%    4.41%    4.62%      4.69%     4.62%   4.56%
 1500   4.31%    4.41%    4.62%      4.69%     4.62%   4.56%
 1600   4.29%    4.38%    4.60%      4.67%     4.61%   4.56%
 1715   4.32%    4.42%    4.62%      4.69%     4.62%   4.57%
                         (Closing Jan 9)
 1715   4.22%    4.35%    4.55%      4.63%     4.56%   4.51%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.51%    4.48%    4.46%      4.44%     4.43%   4.40%
 1100   4.51%    4.48%    4.46%      4.44%     4.43%   4.40%
 1200   4.50%    4.47%    4.46%      4.44%     4.42%   4.40%
 1300   4.49%    4.46%    4.45%      4.43%     4.42%   4.40%
 1400   4.51%    4.48%    4.47%      4.45%     4.43%   4.41%
 1500   4.51%    4.49%    4.47%      4.45%     4.44%   4.41%
 1600   4.52%    4.49%    4.47%      4.45%     4.43%   4.41%
 1715   4.52%    4.49%    4.47%      4.46%     4.44%   4.42%
                         (Closing Jan 9) 
 1715   4.47%    4.44%    4.42%      4.40%     4.39%   4.38%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.5900/63.6000 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums    
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure    
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions   from Andhra Bank, Bank Of
Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC
Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central
Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
