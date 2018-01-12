RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jan 11

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/04.50 00.50/01.00 02.00/03.50 02.86% 02.86% 02.86% (Jan 10) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.87% 02.87% 02.87% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.25/11.75 31.75/33.75 54.25/56.25 82.75/84.75 1100 10.25/11.75 31.50/33.50 53.75/55.75 82.50/84.50 1200 10.25/11.75 31.75/33.75 54.00/56.00 82.50/84.50 1300 10.00/11.50 31.50/33.50 54.00/56.00 82.50/84.50 1400 10.25/11.75 31.75/33.75 54.00/56.00 82.50/84.50 1500 10.00/11.50 31.50/33.50 53.75/55.75 82.25/84.25 1600 10.00/11.50 31.50/33.50 53.50/55.50 82.00/84.00 1715 10.00/11.50 31.50/33.50 53.75/55.75 81.75/83.75 (Closing Jan 10) 1715 13.25/14.75 34.75/36.75 57.25/59.25 85.75/87.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 108.50/110.50 130.50/132.50 154.00/156.00 177.00/179.00 1100 108.75/110.75 130.75/132.75 154.50/156.50 177.50/179.50 1200 108.75/110.75 130.75/132.75 154.50/156.50 177.50/179.50 1300 108.50/110.50 130.50/132.50 154.00/156.00 177.00/179.00 1400 108.75/110.75 130.75/132.75 154.50/156.50 177.50/179.50 1500 108.00/110.00 130.00/132.00 153.50/155.50 176.50/178.50 1600 108.00/110.00 130.00/132.00 153.75/155.75 176.50/178.50 1715 107.75/109.75 129.75/131.75 153.25/155.25 176.00/178.00 (Closing Jan 10) 1715 111.50/113.50 133.50/135.50 157.00/159.00 180.00/182.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 198.25/200.25 222.75/224.75 245.25/247.25 268.00/270.00 1100 198.50/200.50 223.00/225.00 245.50/247.50 268.50/270.50 1200 198.25/200.25 222.75/224.75 245.00/247.00 268.00/270.00 1300 198.00/200.00 222.50/224.50 245.00/247.00 268.00/270.00 1400 198.25/200.25 222.75/224.75 245.00/247.00 268.00/270.00 1500 197.50/199.50 222.00/224.00 244.50/246.50 267.50/269.50 1600 197.25/199.25 221.75/223.75 244.00/246.00 267.00/269.00 1715 197.00/199.00 221.50/223.50 244.00/246.00 267.00/269.00 (Closing Jan 10) 1715 201.25/203.25 226.00/228.00 248.50/250.50 271.50/273.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.32% 4.42% 4.66% 4.68% 4.61% 4.55% 1100 4.30% 4.39% 4.64% 4.68% 4.62% 4.57% 1200 4.33% 4.41% 4.65% 4.69% 4.62% 4.57% 1300 4.28% 4.40% 4.65% 4.68% 4.61% 4.56% 1400 4.33% 4.41% 4.65% 4.69% 4.62% 4.57% 1500 4.29% 4.39% 4.64% 4.66% 4.60% 4.54% 1600 4.29% 4.38% 4.62% 4.66% 4.60% 4.55% 1715 4.29% 4.39% 4.62% 4.65% 4.59% 4.54% (Closing Jan 10) 1715 4.32% 4.42% 4.62% 4.69% 4.62% 4.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.50% 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 1100 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 1200 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 1300 4.51% 4.48% 4.45% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 1400 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 1500 4.50% 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 4.40% 1600 4.50% 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 4.41% 4.39% 1715 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.41% 4.39% (Closing Jan 10) 1715 4.52% 4.49% 4.47% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.6550/63.6650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com