RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jan 12

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.25/03.25 02.25/03.25 N/A 03.23% 03.23% N/A (Jan 11) 1000 02.50/04.50 00.50/01.00 02.00/03.50 02.86% 02.86% 02.86% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00/11.50 31.50/33.50 53.75/55.75 81.75/83.75 1100 10.00/11.50 31.50/33.50 53.75/55.75 81.75/83.75 1200 10.00/11.50 31.25/33.25 53.50/55.50 81.75/83.75 1300 10.00/11.50 31.25/33.25 53.25/55.25 81.75/83.75 1400 10.00/11.50 31.25/33.25 53.50/55.50 81.75/83.75 1500 10.00/11.50 31.50/33.50 53.75/55.75 81.75/83.75 1600 10.00/11.50 31.25/33.25 53.25/55.25 81.75/83.75 1715 10.00/11.50 31.25/33.25 53.50/55.50 81.75/83.75 (Closing Jan 11) 1715 10.00/11.50 31.50/33.50 53.75/55.75 81.75/83.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 107.75/109.75 129.75/131.75 153.25/155.25 176.00/178.00 1100 107.50/109.50 129.50/131.50 153.00/155.00 175.75/177.75 1200 107.75/109.75 129.75/131.75 153.25/155.25 176.00/178.00 1300 107.75/109.75 129.75/131.75 153.50/155.50 176.50/178.50 1400 107.75/109.75 129.75/131.75 153.25/155.25 176.00/178.00 1500 107.75/109.75 129.75/131.75 153.25/155.25 176.00/178.00 1600 107.50/109.50 129.50/131.50 153.25/155.25 176.00/178.00 1715 107.50/109.50 129.25/131.25 152.75/154.75 175.50/177.50 (Closing Jan 11) 1715 107.75/109.75 129.75/131.75 153.25/155.25 176.00/178.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 197.00/199.00 221.50/223.50 244.00/246.00 267.00/269.00 1100 196.50/198.50 221.00/223.00 243.50/245.50 266.50/268.50 1200 197.00/199.00 221.50/223.50 244.00/246.00 267.00/269.00 1300 197.25/199.25 221.75/223.75 244.00/246.00 267.00/269.00 1400 197.00/199.00 221.50/223.50 244.00/246.00 267.00/269.00 1500 197.00/199.00 221.50/223.50 244.00/246.00 267.00/269.00 1600 196.75/198.75 221.25/223.25 243.50/245.50 266.50/268.50 1715 196.75/198.75 221.25/223.25 243.50/245.50 266.50/268.50 (Closing Jan 11) 1715 197.00/199.00 221.50/223.50 244.00/246.00 267.00/269.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.29% 4.40% 4.62% 4.66% 4.59% 4.54% 1100 4.30% 4.40% 4.63% 4.65% 4.59% 4.54% 1200 4.27% 4.38% 4.62% 4.66% 4.60% 4.55% 1300 4.27% 4.36% 4.61% 4.65% 4.59% 4.55% 1400 4.26% 4.37% 4.62% 4.65% 4.59% 4.54% 1500 4.29% 4.40% 4.62% 4.65% 4.59% 4.54% 1600 4.26% 4.36% 4.61% 4.64% 4.58% 4.54% 1715 4.26% 4.37% 4.61% 4.64% 4.57% 4.52% (Closing Jan 11) 1715 4.29% 4.39% 4.62% 4.65% 4.59% 4.54% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.50% 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 4.40% 1100 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.41% 4.39% 1200 4.50% 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 4.40% 1300 4.51% 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 1400 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 1500 4.50% 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 4.39% 1600 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% 1715 4.48% 4.45% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% (Closing Jan 11) 1715 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.41% 4.39% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.6300/63.6400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com