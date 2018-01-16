RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jan 15

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 00.50/01.00 N/A N/A 02.88% (Jan 12) 1000 02.25/03.25 02.25/03.25 N/A 03.23% 03.23% N/A -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.25/10.75 30.50/32.50 52.75/54.75 80.75/82.75 1100 09.25/10.75 30.50/32.50 52.50/54.50 80.50/82.50 1200 09.00/10.50 30.00/32.00 52.00/54.00 80.00/82.00 1300 09.00/10.50 30.00/32.00 52.00/54.00 80.00/82.00 1400 09.00/10.50 30.00/32.00 52.00/54.00 80.00/82.00 1500 09.00/10.50 30.00/32.00 52.00/54.00 80.00/82.00 1600 09.00/10.50 30.00/32.00 52.00/54.00 80.00/82.00 1715 09.00/10.50 30.00/32.00 52.00/54.00 80.00/82.00 (Closing Jan 12) 1715 10.00/11.50 31.25/33.25 53.50/55.50 81.75/83.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 106.50/108.50 128.25/130.25 151.75/153.75 174.50/176.50 1100 106.25/108.25 128.00/130.00 151.50/153.50 174.25/176.25 1200 105.50/107.50 127.00/129.00 150.50/152.50 173.00/175.00 1300 105.75/107.25 127.50/129.00 151.00/153.00 173.75/175.75 1400 105.75/107.25 127.50/129.00 151.00/153.00 173.75/175.75 1500 105.50/107.50 127.25/129.25 150.75/152.75 173.50/175.50 1600 105.50/107.50 127.25/129.25 150.75/152.75 173.50/175.50 1715 105.50/107.50 127.00/129.00 150.50/152.50 173.25/175.25 (Closing Jan 12) 1715 107.50/109.50 129.25/131.25 152.75/154.75 175.50/177.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 195.25/197.25 219.75/221.75 242.00/244.00 265.00/267.00 1100 195.00/197.00 219.50/221.50 241.75/243.75 264.50/266.50 1200 193.75/195.75 218.25/220.25 240.50/242.50 263.50/265.50 1300 194.25/196.25 218.75/220.75 241.00/243.00 264.00/266.00 1400 194.25/196.25 218.75/220.75 241.00/243.00 264.00/266.00 1500 194.25/196.25 218.75/220.75 241.25/243.25 264.00/266.00 1600 194.25/196.25 218.75/220.75 241.25/243.25 264.00/266.00 1715 194.00/196.00 218.50/220.50 241.00/243.00 264.00/266.00 (Closing Jan 12) 1715 196.75/198.75 221.25/223.25 243.50/245.50 266.50/268.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.29% 4.40% 4.63% 4.65% 4.58% 4.53% 1100 4.30% 4.38% 4.62% 4.64% 4.58% 4.53% 1200 4.22% 4.33% 4.58% 4.60% 4.54% 4.49% 1300 4.22% 4.33% 4.58% 4.60% 4.54% 4.50% 1400 4.22% 4.33% 4.58% 4.60% 4.54% 4.50% 1500 4.22% 4.33% 4.58% 4.60% 4.54% 4.50% 1600 4.22% 4.33% 4.58% 4.60% 4.54% 4.50% 1715 4.22% 4.33% 4.58% 4.60% 4.53% 4.49% (Closing Jan 12) 1715 4.26% 4.37% 4.61% 4.64% 4.57% 4.52% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.41% 4.38% 1100 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% 1200 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 4.38% 4.36% 1300 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 4.38% 4.36% 1400 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 4.39% 4.36% 1500 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 4.39% 4.36% 1600 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 4.39% 4.37% 1715 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 4.38% 4.36% (Closing Jan 12) 1715 4.48% 4.45% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.4850/63.4950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com