RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jan 16

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.87% 02.87% 02.87% (Jan 15) 1000 N/A N/A 00.50/01.00 N/A N/A 02.88% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.50/10.00 29.75/31.75 52.00/54.00 80.50/82.50 1100 08.50/10.00 29.75/31.75 52.00/54.00 80.50/82.50 1200 08.50/10.00 29.75/31.75 52.00/54.00 80.50/82.50 1300 08.75/10.25 30.00/32.00 52.25/54.25 80.50/82.50 1400 08.50/10.00 29.75/31.75 52.00/54.00 80.25/82.25 1500 08.50/10.00 29.75/31.75 52.00/54.00 80.25/82.25 1600 08.50/10.00 29.75/31.75 52.25/54.25 80.75/82.75 1715 08.50/10.00 29.75/31.75 52.25/54.25 80.50/82.50 (Closing Jan 15) 1715 09.00/10.50 30.00/32.00 52.00/54.00 80.00/82.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 106.50/108.50 128.50/130.50 152.25/154.25 175.25/177.25 1100 106.50/108.50 128.50/130.50 152.25/154.25 175.25/177.25 1200 106.50/108.50 128.50/130.50 152.50/154.50 175.50/177.50 1300 106.50/108.50 128.50/130.50 152.25/154.25 175.25/177.25 1400 106.00/108.00 128.00/130.00 151.75/153.75 174.75/176.75 1500 106.25/108.25 128.25/130.25 152.00/154.00 175.00/177.00 1600 107.00/109.00 129.25/131.25 153.25/155.25 176.25/178.25 1715 106.50/108.50 128.50/130.50 152.25/154.25 175.25/177.25 (Closing Jan 15) 1715 105.50/107.50 127.00/129.00 150.50/152.50 173.25/175.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 196.25/198.25 221.00/223.00 243.50/245.50 266.50/268.50 1100 196.25/198.25 221.00/223.00 243.50/245.50 266.50/268.50 1200 196.50/198.50 221.00/223.00 243.50/245.50 266.50/268.50 1300 196.25/198.25 221.00/223.00 243.50/245.50 266.50/268.50 1400 195.75/197.75 220.50/222.50 243.00/245.00 266.00/268.00 1500 196.25/198.25 221.00/223.00 243.50/245.50 266.50/268.50 1600 197.25/199.25 222.00/224.00 244.50/246.50 267.50/269.50 1715 196.25/198.25 221.00/223.00 243.50/245.50 266.50/268.50 (Closing Jan 15) 1715 194.00/196.00 218.50/220.50 241.00/243.00 264.00/266.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.27% 4.38% 4.65% 4.66% 4.60% 4.55% 1100 4.27% 4.38% 4.64% 4.66% 4.60% 4.55% 1200 4.27% 4.37% 4.64% 4.65% 4.59% 4.55% 1300 4.30% 4.39% 4.64% 4.65% 4.59% 4.53% 1400 4.26% 4.37% 4.62% 4.63% 4.57% 4.52% 1500 4.25% 4.36% 4.61% 4.62% 4.56% 4.51% 1600 4.25% 4.37% 4.63% 4.65% 4.60% 4.55% 1715 4.25% 4.37% 4.62% 4.63% 4.57% 4.52% (Closing Jan 15) 1715 4.22% 4.33% 4.58% 4.60% 4.53% 4.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.50% 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 1100 4.50% 4.47% 4.45% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 1200 4.50% 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 4.39% 1300 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 1400 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% 1500 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 4.37% 1600 4.50% 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 4.39% 1715 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 4.37% (Closing Jan 15) 1715 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 4.38% 4.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0325/64.0425 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com