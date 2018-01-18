RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jan 17

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.86% 02.86% 02.86% (Jan 16) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.87% 02.87% 02.87% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.50/09.00 28.50/30.50 50.50/52.50 78.75/80.75 1100 07.50/09.00 28.50/30.50 50.75/52.75 79.00/81.00 1200 07.50/09.00 28.50/30.50 50.75/52.75 79.00/81.00 1300 07.50/09.00 28.75/30.75 50.75/52.75 79.00/81.00 1400 07.50/09.00 28.50/30.50 50.75/52.75 79.00/81.00 1500 07.50/09.00 28.75/30.75 50.75/52.75 79.00/81.00 1600 07.50/09.00 28.75/30.75 50.75/52.75 79.00/81.00 1715 07.50/09.00 28.50/30.50 50.75/52.75 79.00/81.00 (Closing Jan 16) 1715 08.50/10.00 29.75/31.75 52.25/54.25 80.50/82.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 104.50/106.50 126.25/128.25 149.75/151.75 172.75/174.75 1100 105.00/107.00 126.75/128.75 150.50/152.50 173.50/175.50 1200 105.00/107.00 126.75/128.75 150.50/152.50 173.50/175.50 1300 105.00/107.00 126.75/128.75 150.50/152.50 173.50/175.50 1400 104.75/106.75 126.50/128.50 150.00/152.00 173.00/175.00 1500 105.00/107.00 126.75/128.75 150.50/152.50 173.50/175.50 1600 104.75/106.75 126.75/128.75 150.50/152.50 173.50/175.50 1715 104.75/106.75 126.50/128.50 150.00/152.00 172.75/174.75 (Closing Jan 16) 1715 106.50/108.50 128.50/130.50 152.25/154.25 175.25/177.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 193.50/195.50 218.00/220.00 240.50/242.50 263.50/265.50 1100 194.25/196.25 218.75/220.75 241.00/243.00 264.00/266.00 1200 194.25/196.25 218.75/220.75 241.00/243.00 264.00/266.00 1300 194.25/196.25 218.75/220.75 241.00/243.00 264.00/266.00 1400 194.00/196.00 218.50/220.50 241.00/243.00 264.00/266.00 1500 194.25/196.25 218.75/220.75 241.00/243.00 264.00/266.00 1600 194.25/196.25 218.75/220.75 241.00/243.00 264.00/266.00 1715 193.50/195.50 218.00/220.00 240.50/242.50 263.50/265.50 (Closing Jan 16) 1715 196.25/198.25 221.00/223.00 243.50/245.50 266.50/268.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.18% 4.30% 4.58% 4.59% 4.53% 4.48% 1100 4.18% 4.31% 4.59% 4.60% 4.54% 4.50% 1200 4.18% 4.31% 4.59% 4.60% 4.54% 4.50% 1300 4.22% 4.33% 4.60% 4.61% 4.55% 4.50% 1400 4.18% 4.32% 4.60% 4.60% 4.54% 4.49% 1500 4.21% 4.32% 4.60% 4.60% 4.55% 4.50% 1600 4.22% 4.33% 4.60% 4.60% 4.55% 4.50% 1715 4.18% 4.32% 4.60% 4.60% 4.54% 4.49% (Closing Jan 16) 1715 4.25% 4.37% 4.62% 4.63% 4.57% 4.52% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% 4.37% 4.34% 1100 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 4.37% 4.35% 1200 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% 1300 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 4.38% 4.35% 1400 4.45% 4.42% 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% 1500 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% 1600 4.46% 4.44% 4.41% 4.40% 4.38% 4.35% 1715 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% 4.37% 4.34% (Closing Jan 16) 1715 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 4.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.8825/63.8925 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com