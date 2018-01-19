RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jan 18

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.75/03.75 00.50/01.00 01.25/01.75 02.50% 02.85% 02.38% (Jan 17) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.86% 02.86% 02.86% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.75/07.75 26.50/28.50 48.50/50.50 76.75/78.75 1100 05.75/07.25 26.50/28.50 48.50/50.50 76.75/78.75 1200 05.50/07.00 26.50/28.50 48.75/50.75 77.00/79.00 1300 05.50/07.00 26.50/28.50 48.75/50.75 77.00/79.00 1400 05.50/07.50 26.50/28.50 48.75/50.75 77.00/79.00 1500 05.50/07.00 26.50/28.50 48.50/50.50 76.75/78.75 1600 05.50/07.00 26.75/28.75 49.00/51.00 77.00/79.00 1715 05.50/07.00 26.75/28.75 49.00/51.00 77.00/79.00 (Closing Jan 17) 1715 07.50/09.00 28.50/30.50 50.75/52.75 79.00/81.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 102.75/104.75 124.50/126.50 148.25/150.25 171.25/173.25 1100 102.75/104.75 124.50/126.50 148.25/150.25 171.00/173.00 1200 102.75/104.75 124.50/126.50 148.00/150.00 170.75/172.75 1300 102.75/104.75 124.50/126.50 148.00/150.00 170.75/172.75 1400 102.75/104.75 124.50/126.50 148.00/150.00 170.75/172.75 1500 102.75/104.75 124.50/126.50 148.25/150.25 171.00/173.00 1600 102.75/104.75 124.50/126.50 148.00/150.00 171.00/173.00 1715 102.75/104.75 124.50/126.50 148.00/150.00 170.75/172.75 (Closing Jan 17) 1715 104.75/106.75 126.50/128.50 150.00/152.00 172.75/174.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 192.25/194.25 216.75/218.75 239.00/241.00 262.00/264.00 1100 191.75/193.75 216.25/218.25 238.50/240.50 261.50/263.50 1200 191.50/193.50 216.00/218.00 238.50/240.50 261.50/263.50 1300 191.50/193.50 216.00/218.00 238.50/240.50 261.50/263.50 1400 191.50/193.50 216.00/218.00 238.50/240.50 261.50/263.50 1500 191.75/193.75 216.25/218.25 238.50/240.50 261.50/263.50 1600 192.00/194.00 216.50/218.50 239.00/241.00 262.00/264.00 1715 191.50/193.50 216.00/218.00 238.50/240.50 261.50/263.50 (Closing Jan 17) 1715 193.50/195.50 218.00/220.00 240.50/242.50 263.50/265.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.25% 4.33% 4.64% 4.61% 4.55% 4.50% 1100 4.24% 4.34% 4.65% 4.62% 4.56% 4.50% 1200 4.23% 4.36% 4.66% 4.62% 4.55% 4.50% 1300 4.23% 4.36% 4.66% 4.62% 4.55% 4.49% 1400 4.24% 4.36% 4.67% 4.62% 4.55% 4.50% 1500 4.24% 4.34% 4.65% 4.62% 4.56% 4.51% 1600 4.27% 4.38% 4.66% 4.62% 4.55% 4.49% 1715 4.27% 4.38% 4.66% 4.62% 4.55% 4.49% (Closing Jan 17) 1715 4.18% 4.32% 4.60% 4.60% 4.54% 4.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% 1100 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% 1200 4.45% 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% 1300 4.45% 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% 1400 4.45% 4.42% 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% 1500 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% 1600 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 4.38% 4.36% 1715 4.45% 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% (Closing Jan 17) 1715 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% 4.37% 4.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.8525/63.8625 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com