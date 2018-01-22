RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jan 19

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.25 01.50/03.00 00.50/01.25 02.87% 02.87% 02.87% (Jan 18) 1000 01.75/03.75 00.50/01.00 01.25/01.75 02.50% 02.85% 02.38% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.00/06.00 25.75/27.75 47.75/49.75 76.00/78.00 1100 05.00/06.50 25.75/27.75 47.75/49.75 75.75/77.75 1200 04.75/06.25 25.75/27.75 48.00/50.00 76.00/78.00 1300 04.75/06.25 25.75/27.75 48.00/50.00 75.75/77.75 1400 05.00/06.50 25.75/27.75 47.75/49.75 75.75/77.75 1500 04.75/06.25 25.75/27.75 47.75/49.75 75.75/77.75 1600 05.25/06.50 25.75/27.75 47.75/49.75 75.75/77.75 1715 05.00/06.00 26.00/28.00 48.00/50.00 76.00/78.00 (Closing Jan 18) 1715 05.50/07.00 26.75/28.75 49.00/51.00 77.00/79.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 101.75/103.75 123.50/125.50 147.25/149.25 170.00/172.00 1100 101.50/103.50 123.25/125.25 147.00/149.00 170.00/172.00 1200 101.75/103.75 123.50/125.50 147.00/149.00 170.00/172.00 1300 101.50/103.50 123.50/125.50 147.00/149.00 170.00/172.00 1400 101.75/103.75 123.50/125.50 147.25/149.25 170.25/172.25 1500 101.50/103.50 123.50/125.50 147.00/149.00 170.00/172.00 1600 101.50/103.50 123.50/125.50 147.00/149.00 170.00/172.00 1715 101.75/103.75 123.50/125.50 147.00/149.00 170.00/172.00 (Closing Jan 18) 1715 102.75/104.75 124.50/126.50 148.00/150.00 170.75/172.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 190.75/192.75 215.25/217.25 237.50/239.50 260.50/262.50 1100 190.75/192.75 215.25/217.25 237.50/239.50 260.50/262.50 1200 191.00/193.00 215.50/217.50 238.00/240.00 261.00/263.00 1300 191.00/193.00 215.50/217.50 238.00/240.00 261.00/263.00 1400 191.25/193.25 215.75/217.75 238.00/240.00 261.00/263.00 1500 191.00/193.00 215.50/217.50 238.00/240.00 261.00/263.00 1600 190.75/192.75 215.25/217.25 237.50/239.50 260.50/262.50 1715 191.00/193.00 215.50/217.50 238.00/240.00 261.00/263.00 (Closing Jan 18) 1715 191.50/193.50 216.00/218.00 238.50/240.50 261.50/263.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.25% 4.36% 4.67% 4.62% 4.55% 4.51% 1100 4.25% 4.35% 4.65% 4.61% 4.54% 4.50% 1200 4.24% 4.37% 4.66% 4.61% 4.55% 4.50% 1300 4.24% 4.37% 4.65% 4.60% 4.55% 4.50% 1400 4.25% 4.35% 4.65% 4.61% 4.55% 4.50% 1500 4.24% 4.35% 4.65% 4.60% 4.55% 4.50% 1600 4.25% 4.35% 4.64% 4.60% 4.54% 4.50% 1715 4.27% 4.37% 4.65% 4.61% 4.54% 4.49% (Closing Jan 18) 1715 4.27% 4.38% 4.66% 4.62% 4.55% 4.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 4.36% 1100 4.46% 4.43% 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 4.36% 1200 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 4.36% 1300 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 4.36% 1400 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 4.41% 4.39% 4.36% 1500 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 4.36% 1600 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% 1715 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% (Closing Jan 18) 1715 4.45% 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.8450/63.8550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com