FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jan 2
Sections
Featured
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
North Korea
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
Middle East
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
Weather
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
January 2, 2018 / 4:45 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jan 2

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask         Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
 1000          01.00/02.50    00.50/1.25       00.50/1.25
                 02.86%          02.86%          02.86%
                              (Jan 1)            
 1000            N/A             N/A           00.50/1.25
                 N/A             N/A             02.86%
--------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      JAN            FEB           MAR            APR
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  18.75/20.75   40.00/42.00    62.00/64.00    90.50/92.50
 1100  18.75/20.75   40.50/42.50    62.50/64.50    91.25/93.25
 1200  18.75/20.75   40.25/42.25    62.25/64.25    90.75/92.75
 1300  18.75/20.75   40.25/42.25    62.25/64.25    90.75/92.75
 1400  18.75/20.75   40.50/42.50    62.25/64.25    90.75/92.75     
 1500  18.00/19.50   39.50/41.50    61.50/63.50    89.50/91.50
 1600  19.00/21.00   40.00/42.00    62.00/64.00    90.00/92.00
 1715  18.50/20.00   39.75/41.75    61.75/63.75    89.75/91.75
                         (Closing Jan 1)
 1715  19.50/21.50   41.00/43.00    63.25/65.25    91.75/93.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      MAY            JUN            JUL           AUG
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 115.75/117.75 137.00/139.00  160.25/162.25 183.00/185.00
 1100 116.75/118.75 138.25/140.25  161.75/163.75 184.50/186.50
 1200 116.25/118.25 137.75/139.75  161.50/163.50 184.25/186.25
 1300 116.25/118.25 137.75/139.75  161.50/163.50 184.25/186.25
 1400 116.25/118.25 137.75/139.75  161.25/163.25 184.00/186.00
 1500 115.00/117.00 136.50/138.50  160.00/162.00 182.50/184.50
 1600 115.50/117.50 137.00/139.00  160.50/162.50 183.00/185.00
 1715 115.00/117.00 136.50/138.50  160.00/162.00 182.50/184.50
                         (Closing Jan 1)
 1715 117.00/119.00 138.25/140.25  161.50/163.50 184.00/186.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      SEP            OCT            NOV           DEC
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  203.50/205.50  227.75/229.75 249.75/251.75 272.50/274.50  
 1100  205.25/207.25  229.75/231.75 252.00/254.00 275.00/277.00
 1200  205.00/207.00  229.25/231.25 251.50/253.50 274.50/276.50
 1300  205.00/207.00  229.25/231.25 251.50/253.50 274.50/276.50
 1400  204.75/206.75  229.25/231.25 251.50/253.50 274.50/276.50
 1500  203.25/205.25  227.75/229.75 250.50/252.50 273.50/275.50
 1600  203.75/205.75  228.25/230.25 250.50/252.50 273.50/275.50
 1715  203.50/205.50  228.00/230.00 250.50/252.50 273.50/275.50
                         (Closing Jan 1)
 1715  204.75/206.75  229.25/231.25 251.50/253.50 274.50/276.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.21%    4.29%    4.43%      4.61%     4.54%   4.48%
 1100   4.23%    4.34%    4.47%      4.65%     4.58%   4.52%
 1200   4.23%    4.32%    4.45%      4.63%     4.56%   4.51%
 1300   4.23%    4.32%    4.45%      4.63%     4.56%   4.51%
 1400   4.23%    4.34%    4.45%      4.63%     4.56%   4.51%
 1500   4.06%    4.25%    4.40%      4.58%     4.52%   4.48%
 1600   4.26%    4.30%    4.44%      4.61%     4.55%   4.50%
 1715   4.15%    4.28%    4.43%      4.60%     4.53%   4.48%
                         (Closing Jan 1)
 1715   4.23%    4.32%    4.45%      4.64%     4.56%   4.50%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.43%    4.41%    4.38%      4.36%     4.35%   4.34%
 1100   4.47%    4.44%    4.42%      4.40%     4.39%   4.38%
 1200   4.47%    4.44%    4.42%      4.40%     4.38%   4.37%
 1300   4.47%    4.44%    4.42%      4.40%     4.39%   4.37%
 1400   4.46%    4.43%    4.41%      4.40%     4.39%   4.37%
 1500   4.44%    4.40%    4.39%      4.38%     4.37%   4.36%
 1600   4.45%    4.42%    4.40%      4.39%     4.38%   4.36%
 1715   4.44%    4.41%    4.40%      4.39%     4.38%   4.37%
                         (Closing Jan 1) 
 1715   4.45%    4.42%    4.40%      4.38%     4.37%   4.36%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.4750/63.4850 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums    
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure    
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions   from Andhra Bank, Bank Of
Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC
Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central
Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.