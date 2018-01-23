RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jan 22

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Jan 19) 1000 02.00/04.25 01.50/03.00 00.50/01.25 02.87% 02.87% 02.87% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.00/05.50 24.75/26.75 46.75/48.75 75.00/77.00 1100 04.50/05.50 25.50/27.50 47.75/49.75 75.75/77.75 1200 04.50/05.50 25.50/27.50 47.75/49.75 75.50/77.50 1300 04.50/05.50 25.50/27.50 47.50/49.50 75.25/77.25 1400 04.50/05.50 25.50/27.50 47.50/49.50 75.25/77.25 1500 04.50/05.50 25.50/27.50 47.50/49.50 75.25/77.25 1600 04.25/05.75 25.00/27.00 47.00/49.00 74.75/76.75 1715 04.25/05.75 25.25/27.25 47.25/49.25 75.00/77.00 (Closing Jan 19) 1715 05.00/06.00 26.00/28.00 48.00/50.00 76.00/78.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 101.00/103.00 123.00/125.00 146.75/148.75 169.75/171.75 1100 101.75/103.75 123.50/125.50 147.25/149.25 170.00/172.00 1200 101.25/103.25 123.00/125.00 146.75/148.75 169.50/171.50 1300 101.00/103.00 122.75/124.75 146.50/148.50 169.25/171.25 1400 101.00/103.00 122.75/124.75 146.50/148.50 169.25/171.25 1500 101.00/103.00 122.75/124.75 146.50/148.50 169.25/171.25 1600 100.50/102.50 122.25/124.25 145.75/147.75 168.50/170.50 1715 100.75/102.75 122.50/124.50 146.00/148.00 168.75/170.75 (Closing Jan 19) 1715 101.75/103.75 123.50/125.50 147.00/149.00 170.00/172.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 190.75/192.75 215.25/217.25 237.50/239.50 260.50/262.50 1100 191.00/193.00 215.50/217.50 238.00/240.00 261.00/263.00 1200 190.50/192.50 215.00/217.00 237.50/239.50 260.50/262.50 1300 190.00/192.00 214.50/216.50 237.00/239.00 260.00/262.00 1400 190.00/192.00 214.50/216.50 237.00/239.00 260.00/262.00 1500 190.00/192.00 214.50/216.50 237.00/239.00 260.00/262.00 1600 189.25/191.25 213.75/215.75 236.00/238.00 259.00/261.00 1715 189.50/191.50 214.00/216.00 236.50/238.50 259.50/261.50 (Closing Jan 19) 1715 191.00/193.00 215.50/217.50 238.00/240.00 261.00/263.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.19% 4.32% 4.64% 4.59% 4.54% 4.49% 1100 4.32% 4.41% 4.69% 4.63% 4.56% 4.51% 1200 4.32% 4.42% 4.68% 4.62% 4.55% 4.50% 1300 4.33% 4.40% 4.67% 4.61% 4.54% 4.50% 1400 4.33% 4.40% 4.67% 4.61% 4.55% 4.50% 1500 4.33% 4.40% 4.67% 4.61% 4.55% 4.50% 1600 4.25% 4.36% 4.64% 4.59% 4.53% 4.48% 1715 4.28% 4.37% 4.65% 4.59% 4.53% 4.48% (Closing Jan 19) 1715 4.27% 4.37% 4.65% 4.61% 4.54% 4.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% 1100 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 4.36% 1200 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 4.38% 4.35% 1300 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% 1400 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 4.38% 4.35% 1500 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 4.38% 4.35% 1600 4.44% 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.37% 4.34% 1715 4.44% 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.37% 4.34% (Closing Jan 19) 1715 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.8650/63.8750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com