RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jan 23

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.86% 02.86% 02.86% (Jan 22) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.50/05.00 24.25/26.25 46.25/48.25 73.75/75.75 1100 03.50/05.00 24.50/26.50 46.50/48.50 74.00/76.00 1200 03.50/05.50 24.50/26.50 46.25/48.25 73.50/75.50 1300 03.50/05.00 24.50/26.50 46.50/48.50 74.00/76.00 1400 03.50/05.00 24.50/26.50 46.50/48.50 74.00/76.00 1500 03.50/05.00 24.50/26.50 46.50/48.50 74.25/76.25 1600 03.50/05.00 24.25/26.25 46.25/48.25 74.00/76.00 1715 03.50/05.00 24.25/26.25 46.25/48.25 74.25/76.25 (Closing Jan 22) 1715 04.25/05.75 25.25/27.25 47.25/49.25 75.00/77.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 99.25/101.25 121.00/123.00 144.50/146.50 167.25/169.25 1100 99.75/101.75 121.50/123.50 145.00/147.00 167.75/169.75 1200 99.00/101.00 120.75/122.75 144.25/146.25 167.00/169.00 1300 99.50/101.50 121.25/123.25 144.75/146.75 167.50/169.50 1400 99.75/101.75 121.50/123.50 145.00/147.00 167.50/169.50 1500 99.75/101.75 121.50/123.50 145.00/147.00 167.50/169.50 1600 99.50/101.50 121.00/123.00 144.50/146.50 167.00/169.00 1715 99.75/101.75 121.25/123.25 144.75/146.75 167.25/169.25 (Closing Jan 22) 1715 100.75/102.75 122.50/124.50 146.00/148.00 168.75/170.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 188.00/190.00 212.50/214.50 234.75/236.75 257.50/259.50 1100 188.50/190.50 213.00/215.00 235.25/237.25 258.00/260.00 1200 187.75/189.75 212.00/214.00 234.25/236.25 257.00/259.00 1300 188.25/190.25 212.50/214.50 234.75/236.75 257.50/259.50 1400 188.25/190.25 212.50/214.50 234.75/236.75 257.50/259.50 1500 188.25/190.25 212.50/214.50 234.75/236.75 257.50/259.50 1600 187.75/189.75 212.00/214.00 234.25/236.25 257.00/259.00 1715 188.00/190.00 212.50/214.50 234.75/236.75 257.50/259.50 (Closing Jan 22) 1715 189.50/191.50 214.00/216.00 236.50/238.50 259.50/261.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.24% 4.35% 4.63% 4.56% 4.51% 4.46% 1100 4.29% 4.38% 4.65% 4.59% 4.53% 4.47% 1200 4.29% 4.36% 4.62% 4.55% 4.50% 4.45% 1300 4.29% 4.38% 4.65% 4.58% 4.52% 4.47% 1400 4.29% 4.38% 4.65% 4.58% 4.53% 4.47% 1500 4.29% 4.38% 4.66% 4.59% 4.53% 4.47% 1600 4.24% 4.35% 4.65% 4.58% 4.51% 4.46% 1715 4.25% 4.36% 4.67% 4.59% 4.52% 4.47% (Closing Jan 22) 1715 4.28% 4.37% 4.65% 4.59% 4.53% 4.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.42% 4.39% 4.38% 4.36% 4.35% 4.32% 1100 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 4.37% 4.36% 4.33% 1200 4.41% 4.39% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.32% 1300 4.43% 4.41% 4.38% 4.37% 4.35% 4.33% 1400 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% 4.36% 4.35% 4.32% 1500 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% 4.36% 4.35% 4.32% 1600 4.41% 4.39% 4.37% 4.36% 4.34% 4.31% 1715 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% 4.37% 4.35% 4.33% (Closing Jan 22) 1715 4.44% 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.37% 4.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.7700/63.7800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com