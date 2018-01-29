RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jan 25

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/04.75 02.50/03.50 00.50/01.25 03.45% 03.59% 02.87% (Jan 24) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.86% 02.86% 02.86% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.25/01.25 21.00/23.00 43.25/45.25 71.25/73.25 1100 00.25/01.25 21.00/23.00 43.25/45.25 71.25/73.25 1200 00.25/01.75 21.00/23.00 43.00/45.00 70.75/72.75 1300 00.50/01.50 21.50/23.50 43.50/45.50 71.50/73.50 1400 00.25/01.25 21.00/23.00 43.00/45.00 71.00/73.00 1500 00.25/01.25 21.00/23.00 43.00/45.00 71.00/73.00 1600 00.25/01.25 21.00/23.00 43.00/45.00 71.00/73.00 1715 00.25/01.25 21.00/23.00 43.25/45.25 71.25/73.25 (Closing Jan 24) 1715 00.75/01.75 21.75/23.75 43.75/45.75 71.75/73.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 97.25/99.25 119.25/121.25 142.75/144.75 165.50/167.50 1100 97.25/99.25 119.25/121.25 142.50/144.50 165.00/167.00 1200 96.75/98.75 119.00/121.00 142.75/144.75 165.75/167.75 1300 97.50/99.50 119.50/121.50 142.75/144.75 165.25/167.25 1400 97.25/99.25 119.50/121.50 142.75/144.75 165.50/167.50 1500 97.25/99.25 119.25/121.25 142.50/144.50 165.25/167.25 1600 97.00/99.00 119.25/121.25 142.75/144.75 165.50/167.50 1715 97.25/99.25 119.25/121.25 142.50/144.50 165.00/167.00 (Closing Jan 24) 1715 97.75/99.75 119.75/121.75 143.00/145.00 165.50/167.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 186.50/188.50 211.00/213.00 233.50/235.50 256.50/258.50 1100 186.00/188.00 210.50/212.50 233.00/235.00 256.00/258.00 1200 186.75/188.75 211.25/213.25 233.50/235.50 256.50/258.50 1300 186.25/188.25 211.00/213.00 233.50/235.50 256.50/258.50 1400 186.50/188.50 211.00/213.00 233.50/235.50 256.50/258.50 1500 186.25/188.25 211.00/213.00 233.50/235.50 256.50/258.50 1600 186.50/188.50 211.00/213.00 233.50/235.50 256.50/258.50 1715 186.00/188.00 210.50/212.50 233.00/235.00 256.00/258.00 (Closing Jan 24) 1715 186.50/188.50 211.00/213.00 233.50/235.50 256.50/258.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.36% 4.46% 4.77% 4.67% 4.61% 4.54% 1100 4.36% 4.46% 4.77% 4.67% 4.61% 4.53% 1200 4.36% 4.44% 4.74% 4.65% 4.60% 4.54% 1300 4.46% 4.48% 4.79% 4.68% 4.61% 4.54% 1400 4.35% 4.43% 4.75% 4.66% 4.61% 4.53% 1500 4.35% 4.43% 4.75% 4.66% 4.60% 4.53% 1600 4.35% 4.43% 4.75% 4.65% 4.60% 4.53% 1715 4.36% 4.46% 4.77% 4.67% 4.60% 4.53% (Closing Jan 24) 1715 4.35% 4.42% 4.74% 4.64% 4.58% 4.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.49% 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 4.38% 1100 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.41% 4.37% 1200 4.50% 4.48% 4.45% 4.44% 4.42% 4.38% 1300 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 4.41% 4.38% 1400 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.41% 4.37% 1500 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 4.41% 4.38% 1600 4.49% 4.47% 4.44% 4.43% 4.41% 4.38% 1715 4.48% 4.46% 4.43% 4.42% 4.41% 4.37% (Closing Jan 24) 1715 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.41% 4.39% 4.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.5450/63.5550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com