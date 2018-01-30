RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jan 29

+ Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.87% 02.87% 02.87% (Jan 25) 1000 03.00/04.75 02.50/03.50 00.50/01.25 03.45% 03.59% 02.87% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.00/22.00 42.00/44.00 70.00/72.00 96.25/98.25 1100 20.00/22.00 42.00/44.00 69.50/71.50 95.50/97.50 1200 20.00/22.00 42.00/44.00 69.50/71.50 95.50/97.50 1300 20.00/22.00 42.00/44.00 69.50/71.50 95.50/97.50 1400 20.00/22.00 42.00/44.00 69.50/71.50 95.50/97.50 1500 20.00/22.00 41.75/43.75 69.50/71.50 95.50/97.50 1600 20.00/22.00 42.00/44.00 69.75/71.75 95.75/97.75 1715 20.00/22.00 42.00/44.00 70.00/72.00 96.00/98.00 (Closing Jan 25) 1715 21.00/23.00 43.25/45.25 71.25/73.25 97.25/99.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 118.25/120.25 141.50/143.50 164.00/166.00 185.00/187.00 1100 117.50/119.50 140.75/142.75 163.25/165.25 184.00/186.00 1200 117.50/119.50 141.00/143.00 163.75/165.75 184.75/186.75 1300 117.50/119.50 140.75/142.75 163.25/165.25 184.25/186.25 1400 117.50/119.50 140.75/142.75 163.25/165.25 184.25/186.25 1500 117.50/119.50 140.75/142.75 163.25/165.25 184.25/186.25 1600 117.75/119.75 141.25/143.25 163.75/165.75 184.75/186.75 1715 118.00/120.00 141.25/143.25 163.75/165.75 184.75/186.75 (Closing Jan 25) 1715 119.25/121.25 142.50/144.50 165.00/167.00 186.00/188.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 209.50/211.50 232.00/234.00 255.00/257.00 276.00/278.00 1100 208.50/210.50 231.00/233.00 254.00/256.00 275.50/277.50 1200 209.25/211.25 231.75/233.75 254.75/256.75 276.50/278.50 1300 208.75/210.75 231.25/233.25 254.25/256.25 276.00/278.00 1400 208.75/210.75 231.25/233.25 254.25/256.25 276.00/278.00 1500 208.75/210.75 231.25/233.25 254.25/256.25 276.00/278.00 1600 209.50/211.50 232.00/234.00 255.00/257.00 277.00/279.00 1715 209.50/211.50 232.00/234.00 255.00/257.00 277.00/279.00 (Closing Jan 25) 1715 210.50/212.50 233.00/235.00 256.00/258.00 00.25/01.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.31% 4.41% 4.74% 4.66% 4.60% 4.52% 1100 4.31% 4.41% 4.71% 4.62% 4.57% 4.50% 1200 4.31% 4.41% 4.71% 4.62% 4.57% 4.51% 1300 4.31% 4.41% 4.71% 4.62% 4.57% 4.50% 1400 4.31% 4.41% 4.71% 4.62% 4.57% 4.50% 1500 4.31% 4.38% 4.71% 4.62% 4.57% 4.50% 1600 4.31% 4.41% 4.72% 4.63% 4.58% 4.51% 1715 4.31% 4.41% 4.74% 4.64% 4.59% 4.51% (Closing Jan 25) 1715 4.36% 4.46% 4.77% 4.67% 4.60% 4.53% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 4.40% 4.36% 1100 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 4.39% 4.35% 1200 4.46% 4.45% 4.42% 4.41% 4.40% 4.37% 1300 4.45% 4.44% 4.42% 4.41% 4.39% 4.36% 1400 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 4.39% 4.36% 1500 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 4.39% 4.36% 1600 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 4.42% 4.40% 4.37% 1715 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 4.37% (Closing Jan 25) 1715 4.48% 4.46% 4.43% 4.42% 4.41% 4.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.5725/63.5825 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com