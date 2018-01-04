RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jan 3

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/1.25 00.50/1.25 02.87% 02.87% 02.87% (Jan 2) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/1.25 00.50/1.25 02.86% 02.86% 02.86% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.75/19.75 39.00/41.00 60.75/62.75 88.75/90.75 1100 17.75/19.75 39.00/41.00 60.75/62.75 88.50/90.50 1200 17.75/19.25 39.00/41.00 60.50/62.50 88.50/90.50 1300 17.75/19.25 39.00/41.00 60.50/62.50 88.50/90.50 1400 17.75/19.25 39.00/41.00 60.50/62.50 88.50/90.50 1500 17.50/19.00 38.75/40.75 60.25/62.25 88.00/90.00 1600 17.50/19.00 38.75/40.75 60.25/62.25 88.00/90.00 1715 17.25/18.75 38.25/40.25 60.00/62.00 87.50/89.50 (Closing Jan 2) 1715 18.50/20.00 39.75/41.75 61.75/63.75 89.75/91.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 114.25/116.25 135.50/137.50 159.00/161.00 181.75/183.75 1100 114.00/116.00 135.25/137.25 158.50/160.50 181.25/183.25 1200 114.00/116.00 135.25/137.25 158.50/160.50 181.25/183.25 1300 114.00/116.00 135.25/137.25 158.50/160.50 181.25/183.25 1400 114.00/116.00 135.25/137.25 158.50/160.50 181.25/183.25 1500 113.25/115.25 134.75/136.75 158.00/160.00 180.75/182.75 1600 113.25/115.25 134.75/136.75 158.00/160.00 180.75/182.75 1715 112.75/114.75 134.00/136.00 157.25/159.25 179.75/181.75 (Closing Jan 2) 1715 115.00/117.00 136.50/138.50 160.00/162.00 182.50/184.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 202.25/204.25 226.75/228.75 249.00/251.00 272.00/274.00 1100 202.00/204.00 226.50/228.50 249.00/251.00 272.00/274.00 1200 202.00/204.00 226.50/228.50 249.00/251.00 272.00/274.00 1300 202.00/204.00 226.50/228.50 249.00/251.00 272.00/274.00 1400 202.00/204.00 226.50/228.50 249.00/251.00 272.00/274.00 1500 201.50/203.50 225.50/227.50 248.00/250.00 271.00/273.00 1600 201.50/203.50 225.75/227.75 248.00/250.00 271.00/273.00 1715 200.50/202.50 225.00/227.00 247.25/249.25 270.00/272.00 (Closing Jan 2) 1715 203.50/205.50 228.00/230.00 250.50/252.50 273.50/275.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.18% 4.28% 4.42% 4.58% 4.53% 4.47% 1100 4.18% 4.28% 4.42% 4.57% 4.52% 4.47% 1200 4.14% 4.27% 4.41% 4.57% 4.52% 4.47% 1300 4.14% 4.27% 4.40% 4.57% 4.52% 4.46% 1400 4.14% 4.27% 4.40% 4.57% 4.52% 4.47% 1500 4.09% 4.25% 4.38% 4.54% 4.49% 4.45% 1600 4.09% 4.25% 4.38% 4.54% 4.49% 4.45% 1715 4.04% 4.20% 4.36% 4.52% 4.47% 4.42% (Closing Jan 2) 1715 4.15% 4.28% 4.43% 4.60% 4.53% 4.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.44% 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.37% 4.35% 1100 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 4.37% 4.37% 4.36% 1200 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% 4.37% 4.37% 4.35% 1300 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 1400 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% 4.37% 4.37% 4.35% 1500 4.41% 4.39% 4.37% 4.35% 4.35% 4.34% 1600 4.41% 4.39% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.34% 1715 4.39% 4.36% 4.35% 4.34% 4.33% 4.32% (Closing Jan 2) 1715 4.44% 4.41% 4.40% 4.39% 4.38% 4.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.5300/63.5400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com