RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jan 30

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.87% 02.87% 02.87% (Jan 29) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.87% 02.87% 02.87% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.25/21.25 41.50/43.50 69.50/71.50 95.50/97.50 1100 19.50/21.50 41.75/43.75 70.00/72.00 96.00/98.00 1200 19.50/21.50 41.50/43.50 69.75/71.75 95.75/97.75 1300 19.50/21.50 41.75/43.75 70.00/72.00 96.25/98.25 1400 19.50/21.50 41.75/43.75 70.00/72.00 96.25/98.25 1500 19.50/21.50 41.50/43.50 69.75/71.75 96.00/98.00 1600 19.25/21.25 41.50/43.50 69.75/71.75 96.00/98.00 1715 19.25/21.25 41.50/43.50 69.75/71.75 95.75/97.75 (Closing Jan 29) 1715 20.00/22.00 42.00/44.00 70.00/72.00 96.00/98.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 117.50/119.50 141.00/143.00 163.75/165.75 184.75/186.75 1100 118.00/120.00 141.50/143.50 164.25/166.25 185.25/187.25 1200 118.00/120.00 142.00/144.00 165.00/167.00 186.00/188.00 1300 118.50/120.50 142.25/144.25 165.00/167.00 186.25/188.25 1400 118.50/120.50 142.25/144.25 165.00/167.00 186.25/188.25 1500 118.25/120.25 142.25/144.25 165.50/167.50 186.50/188.50 1600 118.25/120.25 141.75/143.75 164.50/166.50 185.75/187.75 1715 118.00/120.00 141.50/143.50 164.00/166.00 185.25/187.25 (Closing Jan 29) 1715 118.00/120.00 141.25/143.25 163.75/165.75 184.75/186.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 209.50/211.50 232.00/234.00 254.50/256.50 276.50/278.50 1100 210.00/212.00 232.50/234.50 255.50/257.50 277.50/279.50 1200 210.50/212.50 233.00/235.00 256.00/258.00 278.00/280.00 1300 211.00/213.00 233.50/235.50 256.50/258.50 278.50/280.50 1400 211.00/213.00 233.50/235.50 256.50/258.50 278.50/280.50 1500 211.00/213.00 233.50/235.50 256.50/258.50 278.50/280.50 1600 210.50/212.50 233.00/235.00 256.00/258.00 278.00/280.00 1715 210.00/212.00 232.50/234.50 255.50/257.50 277.50/279.50 (Closing Jan 29) 1715 209.50/211.50 232.00/234.00 255.00/257.00 277.00/279.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.31% 4.51% 4.73% 4.65% 4.58% 4.52% 1100 4.36% 4.53% 4.76% 4.67% 4.60% 4.53% 1200 4.35% 4.51% 4.75% 4.65% 4.60% 4.55% 1300 4.35% 4.53% 4.76% 4.68% 4.62% 4.55% 1400 4.35% 4.53% 4.76% 4.68% 4.62% 4.55% 1500 4.35% 4.51% 4.75% 4.67% 4.61% 4.56% 1600 4.31% 4.51% 4.75% 4.67% 4.61% 4.55% 1715 4.31% 4.52% 4.75% 4.66% 4.61% 4.54% (Closing Jan 29) 1715 4.31% 4.41% 4.74% 4.64% 4.59% 4.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.47% 4.45% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.37% 1100 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 4.41% 4.38% 1200 4.50% 4.48% 4.45% 4.44% 4.42% 4.39% 1300 4.50% 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 4.40% 1400 4.50% 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 4.40% 1500 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.45% 4.43% 4.40% 1600 4.50% 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.39% 1715 4.49% 4.47% 4.45% 4.44% 4.42% 4.39% (Closing Jan 29) 1715 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 4.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.6000/63.6100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com