RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jan 4

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.75/04.00 00.50/1.25 01.25/02.75 02.51% 02.87% 02.39% (Jan 3) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/1.25 00.50/1.25 02.87% 02.87% 02.87% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.25/16.75 36.50/38.50 58.25/60.25 85.75/87.75 1100 15.50/17.00 36.50/38.50 58.25/60.25 86.00/88.00 1200 15.50/17.00 36.50/38.50 58.25/60.25 86.00/88.00 1300 15.25/16.75 36.50/38.50 58.50/60.50 86.25/88.25 1400 15.50/17.00 36.50/38.50 58.25/60.25 86.25/88.25 1500 15.50/17.00 36.50/38.50 58.50/60.50 86.50/88.50 1600 15.50/17.00 36.50/38.50 58.25/60.25 86.75/88.75 1715 15.25/16.75 36.25/38.25 58.50/60.50 86.75/88.75 (Closing Jan 3) 1715 17.25/18.75 38.25/40.25 60.00/62.00 87.50/89.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 111.00/113.00 132.50/134.50 155.75/157.75 178.25/180.25 1100 111.50/113.50 133.00/135.00 156.25/158.25 179.00/181.00 1200 111.50/113.50 133.00/135.00 156.25/158.25 178.75/180.75 1300 111.75/113.75 133.25/135.25 156.50/158.50 179.00/181.00 1400 112.00/114.00 133.75/135.75 157.00/159.00 179.50/181.50 1500 112.00/114.00 133.50/135.50 156.75/158.75 179.25/181.25 1600 112.50/114.50 134.25/136.25 157.50/159.50 180.25/182.25 1715 112.50/114.50 134.00/136.00 157.25/159.25 179.75/181.75 (Closing Jan 3) 1715 112.75/114.75 134.00/136.00 157.25/159.25 179.75/181.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 199.00/201.00 223.50/225.50 245.75/247.75 268.50/270.50 1100 199.75/201.75 224.25/226.25 246.50/248.50 269.50/271.50 1200 199.25/201.25 223.75/225.75 246.00/248.00 269.00/271.00 1300 199.75/201.75 224.25/226.25 246.75/248.75 269.50/271.50 1400 200.25/202.25 224.75/226.75 247.00/249.00 270.00/272.00 1500 200.00/202.00 224.50/226.50 247.00/249.00 270.00/272.00 1600 201.00/203.00 225.50/227.50 247.75/249.75 270.50/272.50 1715 200.50/202.50 225.00/227.00 247.50/249.50 270.50/272.50 (Closing Jan 3) 1715 200.50/202.50 225.00/227.00 247.25/249.25 270.00/272.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.11% 4.26% 4.44% 4.55% 4.49% 4.45% 1100 4.14% 4.26% 4.45% 4.57% 4.51% 4.46% 1200 4.15% 4.27% 4.45% 4.57% 4.52% 4.47% 1300 4.11% 4.27% 4.47% 4.58% 4.52% 4.48% 1400 4.14% 4.26% 4.45% 4.58% 4.53% 4.49% 1500 4.14% 4.27% 4.47% 4.59% 4.53% 4.48% 1600 4.15% 4.27% 4.47% 4.61% 4.56% 4.51% 1715 4.10% 4.25% 4.48% 4.61% 4.55% 4.50% (Closing Jan 3) 1715 4.04% 4.20% 4.36% 4.52% 4.47% 4.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.41% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.33% 1100 4.43% 4.40% 4.39% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 1200 4.43% 4.40% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 1300 4.43% 4.40% 4.39% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 1400 4.45% 4.41% 4.40% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 1500 4.44% 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.38% 4.36% 1600 4.46% 4.43% 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 4.37% 1715 4.45% 4.42% 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.37% (Closing Jan 3) 1715 4.39% 4.36% 4.35% 4.34% 4.33% 4.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.4000/63.4100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com