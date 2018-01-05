FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jan 4
January 4, 2018 / 4:48 AM / Updated a day ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jan 4

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

               Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask         Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
 1000          01.75/04.00    00.50/1.25       01.25/02.75
                 02.51%          02.87%          02.39%
                              (Jan 3)            
 1000          01.00/02.50    00.50/1.25       00.50/1.25
                 02.87%          02.87%          02.87%
--------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      JAN            FEB           MAR            APR
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  15.25/16.75   36.50/38.50    58.25/60.25    85.75/87.75    
 1100  15.50/17.00   36.50/38.50    58.25/60.25    86.00/88.00
 1200  15.50/17.00   36.50/38.50    58.25/60.25    86.00/88.00
 1300  15.25/16.75   36.50/38.50    58.50/60.50    86.25/88.25
 1400  15.50/17.00   36.50/38.50    58.25/60.25    86.25/88.25
 1500  15.50/17.00   36.50/38.50    58.50/60.50    86.50/88.50
 1600  15.50/17.00   36.50/38.50    58.25/60.25    86.75/88.75
 1715  15.25/16.75   36.25/38.25    58.50/60.50    86.75/88.75
                         (Closing Jan 3)
 1715  17.25/18.75   38.25/40.25    60.00/62.00    87.50/89.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      MAY            JUN            JUL           AUG
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 111.00/113.00 132.50/134.50  155.75/157.75 178.25/180.25
 1100 111.50/113.50 133.00/135.00  156.25/158.25 179.00/181.00
 1200 111.50/113.50 133.00/135.00  156.25/158.25 178.75/180.75
 1300 111.75/113.75 133.25/135.25  156.50/158.50 179.00/181.00
 1400 112.00/114.00 133.75/135.75  157.00/159.00 179.50/181.50
 1500 112.00/114.00 133.50/135.50  156.75/158.75 179.25/181.25
 1600 112.50/114.50 134.25/136.25  157.50/159.50 180.25/182.25
 1715 112.50/114.50 134.00/136.00  157.25/159.25 179.75/181.75
                         (Closing Jan 3)
 1715 112.75/114.75 134.00/136.00  157.25/159.25 179.75/181.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      SEP            OCT            NOV           DEC
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  199.00/201.00  223.50/225.50 245.75/247.75 268.50/270.50  
 1100  199.75/201.75  224.25/226.25 246.50/248.50 269.50/271.50
 1200  199.25/201.25  223.75/225.75 246.00/248.00 269.00/271.00
 1300  199.75/201.75  224.25/226.25 246.75/248.75 269.50/271.50
 1400  200.25/202.25  224.75/226.75 247.00/249.00 270.00/272.00
 1500  200.00/202.00  224.50/226.50 247.00/249.00 270.00/272.00
 1600  201.00/203.00  225.50/227.50 247.75/249.75 270.50/272.50
 1715  200.50/202.50  225.00/227.00 247.50/249.50 270.50/272.50
                         (Closing Jan 3)
 1715  200.50/202.50  225.00/227.00 247.25/249.25 270.00/272.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.11%    4.26%    4.44%      4.55%     4.49%   4.45%
 1100   4.14%    4.26%    4.45%      4.57%     4.51%   4.46%
 1200   4.15%    4.27%    4.45%      4.57%     4.52%   4.47%
 1300   4.11%    4.27%    4.47%      4.58%     4.52%   4.48%
 1400   4.14%    4.26%    4.45%      4.58%     4.53%   4.49%
 1500   4.14%    4.27%    4.47%      4.59%     4.53%   4.48%
 1600   4.15%    4.27%    4.47%      4.61%     4.56%   4.51%
 1715   4.10%    4.25%    4.48%      4.61%     4.55%   4.50%
                         (Closing Jan 3)
 1715   4.04%    4.20%    4.36%      4.52%     4.47%   4.42%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.41%    4.38%    4.37%      4.36%     4.35%   4.33%
 1100   4.43%    4.40%    4.39%      4.37%     4.36%   4.35%
 1200   4.43%    4.40%    4.38%      4.37%     4.36%   4.35%
 1300   4.43%    4.40%    4.39%      4.38%     4.37%   4.36%
 1400   4.45%    4.41%    4.40%      4.38%     4.37%   4.36%
 1500   4.44%    4.41%    4.39%      4.38%     4.38%   4.36%
 1600   4.46%    4.43%    4.42%      4.40%     4.39%   4.37%
 1715   4.45%    4.42%    4.41%      4.39%     4.38%   4.37%
                         (Closing Jan 3) 
 1715   4.39%    4.36%    4.35%      4.34%     4.33%   4.32%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.4000/63.4100 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums    
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure    
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions   from Andhra Bank, Bank Of
Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC
Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central
Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

