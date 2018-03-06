RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Mar 5

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% (Mar 1) 1000 03.00/05.25 02.50/04.00 00.50/01.25 03.36% 03.50% 02.80% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.50/17.50 41.50/43.50 65.00/67.00 84.25/86.25 1100 16.25/18.25 41.75/43.75 65.25/67.25 84.50/86.50 1200 16.25/18.25 42.00/44.00 65.50/67.50 85.00/87.00 1300 16.25/18.25 41.75/43.75 65.25/67.25 85.00/87.00 1400 16.25/18.25 42.00/44.00 65.50/67.50 85.00/87.00 1500 16.25/18.25 41.75/43.75 65.50/67.50 85.50/87.50 1600 16.50/18.50 42.00/44.00 65.50/67.50 85.50/87.50 1715 16.50/18.00 42.00/44.00 65.50/67.50 85.00/87.00 (Closing Mar 1) 1715 16.50/18.50 42.00/44.00 65.25/67.25 84.50/86.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 105.25/107.25 125.50/127.50 144.00/146.00 166.00/168.00 1100 105.50/107.50 125.50/127.50 144.00/146.00 166.00/168.00 1200 106.00/108.00 126.25/128.25 145.00/147.00 167.00/169.00 1300 106.00/108.00 126.00/128.00 144.50/146.50 166.50/168.50 1400 106.00/108.00 126.00/128.00 144.50/146.50 166.50/168.50 1500 106.00/108.00 126.00/128.00 144.50/146.50 166.50/168.50 1600 106.50/108.50 126.75/128.75 145.00/147.00 166.50/168.50 1715 105.50/107.50 125.50/127.50 143.50/145.50 165.00/167.00 (Closing Mar 1) 1715 105.00/107.00 125.00/127.00 143.50/145.50 165.00/167.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 185.50/187.50 205.50/207.50 225.50/227.50 244.00/246.00 1100 185.50/187.50 205.50/207.50 225.50/227.50 244.00/246.00 1200 186.50/188.50 206.50/208.50 226.50/228.50 245.00/247.00 1300 186.00/188.00 206.00/208.00 226.00/228.00 244.50/246.50 1400 186.00/188.00 206.00/208.00 226.00/228.00 244.50/246.50 1500 186.00/188.00 206.00/208.00 226.00/228.00 244.50/246.50 1600 186.00/188.00 206.25/208.25 226.50/228.50 245.00/247.00 1715 184.50/186.50 204.50/206.50 224.00/226.00 242.50/244.50 (Closing Mar 1) 1715 184.50/186.50 204.50/206.50 224.00/226.00 242.50/244.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.58% 4.55% 4.31% 4.16% 4.07% 4.00% 1100 4.67% 4.57% 4.33% 4.17% 4.07% 4.00% 1200 4.69% 4.59% 4.34% 4.19% 4.09% 4.02% 1300 4.66% 4.56% 4.33% 4.18% 4.09% 4.01% 1400 4.68% 4.59% 4.34% 4.19% 4.09% 4.01% 1500 4.66% 4.57% 4.35% 4.20% 4.09% 4.01% 1600 4.71% 4.59% 4.35% 4.21% 4.11% 4.03% 1715 4.68% 4.59% 4.34% 4.18% 4.07% 3.99% (Closing Mar 1) 1715 4.54% 4.50% 4.28% 4.13% 4.02% 3.96% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.96% 3.93% 3.90% 3.87% 3.85% 3.84% 1100 3.96% 3.93% 3.90% 3.87% 3.85% 3.84% 1200 3.98% 3.95% 3.92% 3.89% 3.87% 3.85% 1300 3.97% 3.93% 3.90% 3.87% 3.85% 3.84% 1400 3.97% 3.94% 3.91% 3.88% 3.85% 3.84% 1500 3.97% 3.94% 3.91% 3.88% 3.85% 3.84% 1600 3.98% 3.94% 3.91% 3.88% 3.86% 3.85% 1715 3.94% 3.90% 3.87% 3.85% 3.82% 3.81% (Closing Mar 1) 1715 3.91% 3.88% 3.86% 3.83% 3.80% 3.80% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.1050/65.1150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com