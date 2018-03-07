RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Mar 6

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% (Mar 5) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.50/17.00 40.75/42.75 63.75/65.75 83.25/85.25 1100 15.50/17.00 40.50/42.50 63.50/65.50 82.50/84.50 1200 15.50/17.00 40.50/42.50 63.50/65.50 82.50/84.50 1300 15.50/17.00 41.00/43.00 64.00/66.00 83.00/85.00 1400 15.50/17.00 41.00/43.00 64.25/66.25 83.50/85.50 1500 15.50/17.00 41.00/43.00 64.25/66.25 83.50/85.50 1600 15.50/17.00 41.00/43.00 64.00/66.00 83.00/85.00 1715 15.50/17.00 41.00/43.00 64.00/66.00 83.00/85.00 (Closing Mar 5) 1715 16.50/18.00 42.00/44.00 65.50/67.50 85.00/87.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 103.75/105.75 123.50/125.50 141.50/143.50 163.00/165.00 1100 103.00/105.00 122.75/124.75 141.00/143.00 162.00/164.00 1200 103.00/105.00 123.00/125.00 141.00/143.00 162.00/164.00 1300 103.75/105.75 124.00/126.00 142.50/144.50 163.50/165.50 1400 104.00/106.00 124.00/126.00 142.50/144.50 163.50/165.50 1500 104.00/106.00 124.00/126.00 142.50/144.50 163.50/165.50 1600 103.50/105.50 123.50/125.50 141.50/143.50 162.50/164.50 1715 103.50/105.50 123.50/125.50 141.50/143.50 162.50/164.50 (Closing Mar 5) 1715 105.50/107.50 125.50/127.50 143.50/145.50 165.00/167.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 182.50/184.50 202.50/204.50 222.00/224.00 240.50/242.50 1100 181.50/183.50 201.50/203.50 221.00/223.00 239.00/241.00 1200 181.50/183.50 201.50/203.50 221.00/223.00 239.00/241.00 1300 183.00/185.00 203.00/205.00 222.50/224.50 240.50/242.50 1400 183.00/185.00 203.00/205.00 222.50/224.50 240.50/242.50 1500 183.00/185.00 203.00/205.00 223.00/225.00 241.00/243.00 1600 182.00/184.00 202.00/204.00 221.50/223.50 239.50/241.50 1715 182.00/184.00 202.00/204.00 221.50/223.50 239.50/241.50 (Closing Mar 5) 1715 184.50/186.50 204.50/206.50 224.00/226.00 242.50/244.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.64% 4.53% 4.28% 4.14% 4.03% 3.95% 1100 4.63% 4.51% 4.26% 4.11% 4.01% 3.93% 1200 4.62% 4.50% 4.26% 4.10% 4.01% 3.94% 1300 4.66% 4.55% 4.29% 4.13% 4.04% 3.97% 1400 4.66% 4.56% 4.31% 4.15% 4.04% 3.97% 1500 4.66% 4.56% 4.30% 4.15% 4.04% 3.97% 1600 4.65% 4.54% 4.28% 4.12% 4.02% 3.95% 1715 4.66% 4.55% 4.29% 4.13% 4.03% 3.96% (Closing Mar 5) 1715 4.68% 4.59% 4.34% 4.18% 4.07% 3.99% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.91% 3.88% 3.85% 3.83% 3.80% 3.80% 1100 3.89% 3.86% 3.83% 3.81% 3.79% 3.78% 1200 3.89% 3.85% 3.83% 3.81% 3.78% 3.78% 1300 3.93% 3.89% 3.86% 3.84% 3.81% 3.80% 1400 3.93% 3.89% 3.86% 3.83% 3.81% 3.80% 1500 3.93% 3.89% 3.86% 3.84% 3.82% 3.80% 1600 3.90% 3.86% 3.83% 3.81% 3.79% 3.78% 1715 3.91% 3.87% 3.84% 3.82% 3.80% 3.79% (Closing Mar 5) 1715 3.94% 3.90% 3.87% 3.85% 3.82% 3.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.9550/64.9650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been iven in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com